HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC.

(HA)
Hawaiian : Airlines to Launch New Maui-Las Vegas Flights in December

08/12/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

HONOLULU - Maui residents visiting Hawai'i's adopted 'ninth island' will be able to fly straight to the popular Nevada destination when Hawaiian Airlines inaugurates its newest narrow-body Airbus A321neo aircraft route later this year. The airline announced today that it will begin four-times-weekly service between Maui's Kahului Airport (OGG) and Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport (LAS) on December 15.

To celebrate the new route, Hawaiian is offering special $199 one-way fares through Aug. 14 at www.HawaiianAirlines.com. As a mahalo to the airline's loyal frequent flyers, new and existing HawaiianMiles members will also receive an additional 10 percent discount when booking nonstop flights between Maui and Las Vegas during the promotional period.

The airline today also announced the start of sales for two other new A321neo routes -- thrice-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) starting Jan. 7; and seasonal winter service between OGG and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5. The new flights complement existing daily nonstop service offered on each route with wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft.

'Hawaiian has been carrying local residents to and from Las Vegas, and welcoming our Nevada visitors to Hawai'i for over 30 years,' said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. 'We're thrilled to once again offer the convenience of nonstop flights between the Valley Isle and the ninth island. We're also excited to add a second Honolulu-Seattle flight and seasonal service between Maui and Los Angeles, offering our guests more options when traveling between Hawai'i and the U.S. West Coast.'

Kahului (OGG) - Las Vegas (LAS)

FLIGHT

ROUTE

DEPARTS

ARRIVES

FREQUENCY

START DATE

HA32

OGG-LAS

8:50 p.m.

4:30 a.m.

Mon., Wed., Fri., Sun.

Dec. 15, 2019

HA31

LAS-OGG

6:30 a.m.

11:00 a.m.

Mon., Tues., Thurs., Sat.

Dec. 16, 2019

Honolulu (HNL) - Seattle (SEA)

FLIGHT

ROUTE

DEPARTS

ARRIVES

FREQUENCY

START DATE

HA28

HNL-SEA

10:00 p.m.

5:50 a.m.

Tues., Thurs., Sat.

Jan. 7, 2020

HA27

SEA-HNL

7:20 a.m.

11:40 a.m.

Wed., Fri., Sun.

Jan. 8, 2020

Kahului (OGG) - Los Angeles (LAX)

FLIGHT

ROUTE

DEPARTS

ARRIVES

FREQUENCY

START DATE

END DATE

HA56

OGG-LAX

9:45 p.m.

5:00 a.m.

Tues., Thurs., Sat.

Dec. 14, 2019

Jan. 4, 2020

HA55

LAX-OGG

12:00 p.m.

3:50 p.m.

Wed., Fri., Sun.

Dec. 15, 2019

Jan. 5, 2020

Hawaiian first launched Honolulu-Las Vegas service in September 1985 with Lockheed L-1011 aircraft, and previously operated OGG-LAS flights from October 2010 to October 2012 with Boeing 767 aircraft. Hawaiian, which today offers up to three daily nonstop flights between Honolulu and Las Vegas with A330 aircraft, carried more than 470,000 guests between the two cities in 2018.

On the new flights between Maui and Las Vegas, Hawaiian will welcome guests into the comfort of its quiet and fuel-efficient A321neo aircraft. The A321neo features 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort premium economy seats, and 129 Economy seats. In addition to Hawaiian's warm hospitality, including complimentary meals and in-flight entertainment, guests will have access to USB outlets and additional overhead stowage space.

About Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 15 years (2004-2018) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 90th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (13) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides, on average, more than 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, and over 260 daily flights system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

Disclaimer

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 20:16:02 UTC
