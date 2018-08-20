Log in
HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. (HA)
Hawaiian : Announces Webcast of Investor Presentation

08/20/2018 | 11:57pm CEST

HONOLULU, Aug. 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ('Hawaiian'), announced today that Shannon Okinaka, executive vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at the Cowen and Company 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference on September 5, 2018, at approximately 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be open to all interested investors through the Investor Relations section of Hawaiian's website at HawaiianAirlines.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live webcast, the webcast will be archived for 90 days on the Investor Relations section of Hawaiian's website.

About Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 14 years (2004-2017) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 89th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (12) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoaand Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides approximately 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, with a total of more than 250 daily flights system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

View original content with multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawaiian-holdings-announces-webcast-of-investor-presentation-300699021.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines

Disclaimer

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 21:56:04 UTC
