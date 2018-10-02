Hawesko Holding AG: Acquisition of Wein & Co completed

DGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Hamburg, 2 October 2018. Hawesko Holding AG (HAW, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) has acquired 100% of the shares of Wein & Co Handelsgesellschaft m.b.H., Vösendorf/Austria. All of the necessary approvals were issued and now the transaction has been completed.

Wein & Co is a leading purveyor of high-quality wines and champagnes in Austria and achieved EUR 43 million in sales in fiscal year 2016/17. The concept is based on premium lifestyle with wine bars, culinary art and events. Complemented by its online shop, Wein & Co has an integrated omnichannel offering in pure form, and is thus a viable platform that can be scaled internationally.

With this acquisition, the Hawesko Group has added a premium brand in the end-customer sector to its existing wholesale activities in Austria. Sales from foreign operations will now rise from approximately 9% up to 16% of total Group sales. For producers the Hawesko Group will be even more attractive as a partner.

According to Thorsten Hermelink, CEO of Hawesko Holding AG, the company fits perfectly in the premium brand community of the Hawesko Group and will remain an independent retail brand. Hermelink added, "Hawesko and Wein & Co simply fit well to each other - strong position in the respective markets, exciting and viable concepts for the future and the shared passion for wine. For us the acquisition of Wein & Co is an important strategic milestone."

Heinz Kammerer, the founder of Wein & Co, said he was happy to be able to put the company he founded 25 years ago into experienced and competent hands. He will no longer be involved in the daily operations, but will continue to play an active role as a consultant. Thorsten Hermelink welcomed Mr Kammerer's decision to continue to support the realignment he initiated with his immense expertise and his excellent relationships in the Austrian wine world.

Together, Hawesko and the management of Wein & Co will continue to develop the brand, position it for the future and utilize the potential of Wein & Co for international expansion and e-commerce. Initial consolidation will take place as of 1 October 2018. The Hawesko management board reckons with non-recurring integration costs in the amount of a mid-range, single-digit million-euro figure, which has not been included in the planning for 2018.

# # #

Hawesko Holding AG is a leading purveyor of premium wines and champagnes. In fiscal year 2017, the Group achieved sales of EUR 507 million and employed 954 persons in the company's three sales channels: omnichannel (Jacques' Wein-Depot), B2B (Wein Wolf and CWD Champagner- und Wein-Distributionsgesellschaft) and digital (particularly HAWESKO and Vinos). The shares of Hawesko Holding AG are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange in Hamburg as well as in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

