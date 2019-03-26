Log in
HAWESKO HOLDING AG    HAW   DE0006042708

HAWESKO HOLDING AG

(HAW)
Hawesko Holding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/26/2019 | 04:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Hermelink

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Hawesko Holding AG

b) LEI
52990061BHKV91FGSB18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006042708

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.80 EUR 18900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.8000 EUR 18900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


26.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding AG
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49997  26.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
