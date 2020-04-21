Log in
Hawesko Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/21/2020 | 04:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hawesko Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hawesko Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.04.2020 / 10:39
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hawesko Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 23, 2020
Address: http://www.hawesko-holding.com/en/investoren-2/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 23, 2020
Address: http://www.hawesko-holding.com/en/investoren-2/

21.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding AG
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1026009  21.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1026009&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
