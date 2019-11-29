Log in
Hawkley Oil and Gas : Results of Annual General Meeting 2019

11/29/2019 | 12:03am EST

Hawkley Oil and Gas Limited

ABN: 68 115 712 162

Suite 3 / Level 3, 1292 Hay Street

West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 2870

West Perth WA 6872

t: +61 8 9226 3211

f: +61 8 9322 4073

e: information@hawkleyoilandgas.com

w: www.hawkleyoilandgas.com

29th November 2019

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Sir/Madam

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company advises that there was one resolution put to members at the annual general meeting held today which was passed on a show of hands. As the Company's Annual Report for 2019 has not yet been released, the meeting was adjourned until a later date to allow for the Annual Report to be dispatched and ensure shareholders have had sufficient opportunity to consider before it is tabled at the AGM and Resolution 1 (non-binding resolution to adopt the remuneration report) is put to shareholders. The meeting will reconvene at 10:00am on Wednesday 18 December 2019 at the Company's office:

Hawkley Oil & Gas Limited

Suite 3, Level 3

1292 Hay Street

West Perth WA

In accordance with Section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Act 2001, the total number of votes exercisable by all validly appointed proxies on the resolution put to the meeting were:

Proxy

For

Against

Abstain

Holder

Discretion

Resolution 2

Re-election of Murray

91,480,647

265,400

0

1,228,450

(Ordinary)

Wylie

Murray Wylie

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Hawkley Oil & Gas Limited published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 05:02:05 UTC
