Hawkley Oil and Gas : Results of Annual General Meeting 2019

29th November 2019
Company Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange
Dear Sir/Madam
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Company advises that there was one resolution put to members at the annual general meeting held today which was passed on a show of hands. As the Company's Annual Report for 2019 has not yet been released, the meeting was adjourned until a later date to allow for the Annual Report to be dispatched and ensure shareholders have had sufficient opportunity to consider before it is tabled at the AGM and Resolution 1 (non-binding resolution to adopt the remuneration report) is put to shareholders. The meeting will reconvene at 10:00am on Wednesday 18 December 2019 at the Company's office:
In accordance with Section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Act 2001, the total number of votes exercisable by all validly appointed proxies on the resolution put to the meeting were:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proxy
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Holder
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discretion
|
Resolution 2
|
Re-election of Murray
|
91,480,647
|
265,400
|
0
|
1,228,450
|
(Ordinary)
|
Wylie
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Murray Wylie
Company Secretary
