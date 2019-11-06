Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.    HWBK

HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC.

(HWBK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 03:39pm EST

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn Bancshares of Jefferson City, MO (NASDAQ: HWBK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable January 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2019. This dividend payment is consistent with the previous quarterly rate.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank of Jefferson City, Missouri with additional locations in the Missouri communities of Lee's Summit, Liberty, Springfield, Independence, Columbia, Clinton, Osceola, Warsaw, Belton, Drexel, Harrisonville, California and St. Robert, Missouri.

Statements made in this press release that suggest Hawthorn Bancshares' or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.  Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:  
Bruce Phelps
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: 573.761.6100   FAX: 573.761.6272
www.HawthornBancshares.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC.
03:39pHawthorn Bancshares Announces Cash Dividend
GL
10/30HAWTHORN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
10/30Hawthorn Bancshares Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
09/19HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
09/19Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Authorization of Funds for Its Common Stock Rep..
GL
09/12HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08HAWTHORN BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/07HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07HAWTHORN BANCSHARES : Announces Cash Dividend
AQ
More news
Chart HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Turner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kathleen L. Bruegenhemke Chief Operating Officer, Secretary, Director & SVP
William Bruce Phelps Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin L. Riley Independent Director
Philip D. Freeman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC.14.12%151
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.63%179 782
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 998
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD32.14%54 235
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%52 760
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED6.46%50 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group