Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.

HAWTHORN BANCSHARES, INC.

(HWBK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/06 02:33:11 pm
26.35 USD   -1.79%
02:34pHawthorn Bancshares Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting
GL
05/09HAWTHORN BANCSHARES : Announces Increased Cash Dividend and Stock Dividend
AQ
05/01HAWTHORN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting

06/06/2019 | 02:34pm EDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. of Jefferson City, MO (NASDAQ: HWBK) announced that at the Company’s June 4, 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Kevin L. Riley and David T. Turner were re-elected as Class III directors to serve three-year terms expiring 2022.

Mr. Riley has served as director since 1995 and is currently the co-owner of Riley Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac, Inc. and Riley Toyota, Inc. in Jefferson City, Missouri.  Mr. Turner has served as director since 1997 and is Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. 

Other members of the 7 member Board include Kathleen L. Bruegenhemke, Frank E. Burkhead, Philip D. Freeman, Jonathan D. Holtaway and Gus S. Wetzel, III.  The Company’s advisory directorate is composed of Charles G. Dudenhoeffer and Dr. Gus S. Wetzel, II.

Shareholders approved ratification of the appointment of KPMG, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank of Jefferson City, Missouri with additional locations in the Missouri communities of Lee's Summit, Liberty, Springfield, Independence, Columbia, Clinton, Osceola, Warsaw, Belton, Drexel, Harrisonville, California and St. Robert, Missouri.

Statements made in this press release that suggest Hawthorn Bancshares' or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.  Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: 

Bruce Phelps
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: 573.761.6100  FAX: 573.761.6272
www.HawthornBancshares.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
