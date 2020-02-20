Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Hawthorn Resources Limited    HAW   AU000000HAW2

HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED

(HAW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
0.08 AUD   --.--%
09:04pHAWTHORN RESOURCES : 2020 02 20 - Change of Company Auditor
PU
01/30HAWTHORN RESOURCES : 2019 December Quarterly Report
PU
2019HAWTHORN RESOURCES : 2019 11 20 - LCY - Mt Bevan and Mt Celia Exploration Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hawthorn Resources : 2020 02 20 - Change of Company Auditor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 09:04pm EST

ABN 44 009 157 439

Level 2, 90 William Street

Melbourne Victoria 3000

20 February 2020

Australia

Telephone: +61

3 9605 5950

Facsimile: +61

3 9605 5999

Email: info@hawthornresources.com

Website : www.hawthornresources.com

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Change of Auditor: BDO East Coast Partnership to BDO Audit Pty Ltd

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.3, Hawthorn Resources Limited ("the Company") announces that BDO Audit Pty Ltd ("BDO Audit") has been appointed as auditor of the Company. The appointment follows the resignation of BDO East Coast Partnership ("BDO ECP"), and the Consent to the resignation by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in accordance with s329(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 ("the Act").

The change of auditor has arisen as a result of BDO ECP restructuring its audit practice whereby audits will be conducted by BDO Audit, an authorised audit company, rather than

BDO ECP.

In accordance with section 327C of the Act, a resolution will be proposed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting to confirm the appointment of the Company's auditor.

END

For further information contact:

Company Secretary, Mourice Garbutt - (03) 9605 5917

Disclaimer

Hawthorn Resources Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 02:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED
09:04pHAWTHORN RESOURCES : 2020 02 20 - Change of Company Auditor
PU
01/30HAWTHORN RESOURCES : 2019 December Quarterly Report
PU
2019HAWTHORN RESOURCES : 2019 11 20 - LCY - Mt Bevan and Mt Celia Exploration Update
PU
2019HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED : - Trouser Legs Joint Venture Mine Underground Updat..
AQ
2019HAWTHORN RESOURCES : 2019 11 13 - Trouser Legs JV - Underground Update
PU
2019HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED : - Completion and Cash Settlement of $13.5m Sale of ..
AQ
2017HAWTHORN RESOURCES : Form 604 - Notice of change of interests of substantial sha..
PU
2017HAWTHORN RESOURCES : Notice under section 708A of the Corporations Act 2001
PU
2017HAWTHORN RESOURCES : Accelerated Pro Rata NRRI Update
PU
2017HAWTHORN RESOURCES : Update on NRRI Retail Entitlement Component
PU
More news
Chart HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hawthorn Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Gregory Kerr Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Willian D. Lloyd Operations Manager
Anthony Amato Chief Financial Officer
David Stuart Tyrwhitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Yong Zhong Liao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED2.50%17
BHP GROUP-0.69%122 289
RIO TINTO PLC-6.70%91 984
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.91%32 875
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.52%21 927
SOUTH32-3.33%8 451
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group