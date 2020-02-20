Hawthorn Resources : 2020 02 20 - Change of Company Auditor

ABN 44 009 157 439

Level 2, 90 William Street

Melbourne Victoria 3000

20 February 2020 Australia Telephone: +61 3 9605 5950 Facsimile: +61 3 9605 5999

Email: info@hawthornresources.com

Website : www.hawthornresources.com

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Change of Auditor: BDO East Coast Partnership to BDO Audit Pty Ltd

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.3, Hawthorn Resources Limited ("the Company") announces that BDO Audit Pty Ltd ("BDO Audit") has been appointed as auditor of the Company. The appointment follows the resignation of BDO East Coast Partnership ("BDO ECP"), and the Consent to the resignation by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in accordance with s329(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 ("the Act").

The change of auditor has arisen as a result of BDO ECP restructuring its audit practice whereby audits will be conducted by BDO Audit, an authorised audit company, rather than

BDO ECP.

In accordance with section 327C of the Act, a resolution will be proposed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting to confirm the appointment of the Company's auditor.

END

For further information contact:

Company Secretary, Mourice Garbutt - (03) 9605 5917