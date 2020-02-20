Hawthorn Resources : 2020 02 20 - Change of Company Auditor

ABN 44 009 157 439
20 February 2020
Australia
Telephone: +61
3 9605 5950
Facsimile: +61
3 9605 5999
Email: info@hawthornresources.com
Website : www.hawthornresources.com
Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Change of Auditor: BDO East Coast Partnership to BDO Audit Pty Ltd
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.3, Hawthorn Resources Limited ("the Company") announces that BDO Audit Pty Ltd ("BDO Audit") has been appointed as auditor of the Company. The appointment follows the resignation of BDO East Coast Partnership ("BDO ECP"), and the Consent to the resignation by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in accordance with s329(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 ("the Act").
The change of auditor has arisen as a result of BDO ECP restructuring its audit practice whereby audits will be conducted by BDO Audit, an authorised audit company, rather than
BDO ECP.
In accordance with section 327C of the Act, a resolution will be proposed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting to confirm the appointment of the Company's auditor.
