HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED

(HAW)
AU000000HAW2

HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED

(HAW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/29
0.13 AUD   -3.70%
04/29HAWTHORN RESOURCES : 2020 04 30 - FY20 March Quarterly Report
PU
03/13HAWTHORN RESOURCES : FY20 First Half Financial Report
PU
02/19HAWTHORN RESOURCES : 2020 02 20 - Change of Company Auditor
PU
Hawthorn Resources : 2020 04 30 - FY20 March Quarterly Report

04/29/2020

ASX Release

30 April 2020

ASX Symbol: HAW

ABN 44 009 157 439

Hawthorn Resources Limited

Level 2, 90 William Street

Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia

Tel: +61 3 9605 5950

Fax: +61 3 9605 5999

info@hawthornresources.com www.hawthornresources.com

Directors

Mr Li, Yijie

(Non-Exec. Director/Chairman)

Mr. Mark Gregory Kerr

(Managing Director/CEO)

Dr David Tyrwhitt

(Non-Exec. Director)

Mr. Christopher Corrigan

(Non-Exec. Director)

Mr. Liao, Yongzhong (Non-Exec. Director)

Mr. Liu, Zhensheng

(Non-Exec. Director)

Senior Management

Mr. William Lloyd

(Operations Manager)

Mr. Mourice Garbutt (Company Secretary)

Mr Tony Amato (CFO)

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - MARCH 2020

HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED

Quarterly Report - March 2020

Figure 1: Underground mine design at the Trouser Legs Joint Venture (70% Hawthorn Resources, 30% Gel Resources).

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - MARCH 2020

MINING AND PRODUCTION

Trouser Legs Joint Venture

(Hawthorn Resources 70%, Gel Resources 30%): Manager - Hawthorn Resources Limited .

Trouser Legs JV - Open Pit - Gold

Grades and final payments for the remaining high-grade open pit parcels were received during the quarter, with average grades slightly exceeding forecast:

  1. Parcel 21 (17,969 tonnes) returned a payable grade of 2.71g/t to deliver 1,566oz.; Gold Price - A$2,152.50/ ounce.
  1. Parcel 22 (18,307 tonnes) returned a payable grade of 2.14g/t to deliver 1,257oz; Gold Price A$2,149.26/ ounce.

For a full summary of the open-pit gold mine results refer to the December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report as released to the ASX on 13 March 2020 - see item 2.6 in the Directors' Report.

Significant low-grade stockpiles remain on site from open pit mining, with an estimated 210kt stockpiled within a grade range of 1.1g/t to 1.4g/t. Whilst the processing of these stockpiles is economic at the current gold price, metallurgical test work is being undertaken to assess alternative processing options that may deliver superior economics.

Figure 2: Low grade stockpiles at the Trouser Legs JV.

The company's strategy of utilising a predominantly local contract workforce means that the transition to underground mining can occur with minimal disruption from COVID-19 restrictions.

HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED

Page 2

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - MARCH 2020

DEVELOPMENT

Trouser Legs JV - Gold - Underground

During the quarter 2,947m of reverse circulation and 640m of diamond core infill drilling was undertaken on the down plunge southern extension of the high-grade core of mineralisation at the Trouser Legs gold project. Drilling results were in-line with expectations and culminated in the release of a maiden underground Mineral Resource Estimate1 post quarter.

Mineral Resource

Tonnes

Au (g/t)

Ounces

Au (g/t)

Ounces

Category

(Cut)

(Cut)

(Uncut)

(Uncut)

Indicated

448,000

6.9

99,000

8.3

119,000

Inferred

337,000

5.1

55,000

5.3

58,000

Grand Total

785,000

6.1

154,000

7.0

177,000

Table 1: Underground Mineral Resource Estimate1 for the TLGP. Grade are given at a 45g/t cut and uncut

Importantly, the work has confirmed a gentle southerly plunge to the orebody of approximately 10 to 15. A fence of three diamond holes is planned, subject to Board approval, to be drilled to a depth of 320m below surface over the June quarter, with the aim of extending the resource a further 200m south. If the orebody is intersected as expected it will lead to a near 50% increase to the current un-mined strike length.

During the quarter historical geophysical data was reinterpreted by independent geophysical consultants. The work confirms that the magnetic geological unit adjacent to the mineralisation can be traced for at least 750m south of the existing resource before the signature becomes ambiguous. This greatly assistance in the targeting of mineralisation down plunge of the existing resource.

Figure 3: Oblique westerly view of the underground mine design. Arrows indicate the plunge of the mineralisation.

Work on the various environmental and operating approvals for the project progressed during the quarter, with approval of the Underground Mining Proposal received from the West Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) post quarter.

As Manager, the Company is currently establishing for participants' consideration a budget regarding the feasibility of the underground project and the risk return dimensions.

1Refer to ASX announcement Trouser Legs Gold Project Underground Update, released April 14 2020 and the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource compiled by Mr Darryl Mapleson contained therein.

HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED

Page 3

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - MARCH 2020

EXPLORATION

Figure 4: Project location map, Western Australian goldfields.

Mount Bevan/ Mt Alexander - Joint Venture - Base Metals

(Legacy Iron Ore Ltd 60%; Hawthorn Resources Limited 40%): Manager - Legacy Iron Ore Ltd .

The Joint Venture tenement area consists of Exploration Licence 29/510, being approximately 100 km west of Leonora in the Central Yilgarn region of Western Australia and is located immediately south of St George Mining Limited's (ASX: SGQ) Mt Alexander Project;

St George Mining has had significant success identifying nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation at its "Cathedrals", "Strickland's", and "Investigators" prospects along the Cathedrals Shear zone (refer to St George Mining Limited ASX announcements).

HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED

Page 4

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - MARCH 2020

Figure 5: Mt Bevan Project - airborne magnetics data (TMI) showing area of interest for nickel sulphide mineralisation

For the March 2020 quarter the Manager has reported that no major field activities were carried out at the project. However, the results of the mineragraphic and petrological studies on the RC drill chips completed by Teale & Associates Pty Ltd were received towards the end of the quarter.

The studies indicate the presence of non-deformed,non-metamorphosed, post tectonic ultramafics in drill hole 1114 (Drill depths: 32m-34m and 68m-71m in MBC1114). These results support the progression of a follow up drill program to the south of drill holes MBC 1114 and MBC 1122, to verify the low order anomalism noted in both the down hole as well as surface EM.

HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED

Page 5

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - MARCH 2020

Trouser Legs - Joint Venture - Gold

(Hawthorn Resources Limited 70%; Gel Resources Pty Ltd 30%): Manager - Hawthorn Resources Limited .

Regional exploration was recommenced at the Trouser Legs JV with the completion of a 16- hole program of aircore drilling on lease E31/781. The 16 holes were evenly divided amongst two drill lines and drilled to a maximum depth of 54 metres. These lines were spaced 250 metres apart. On average the collars within each line were spaced every 25 metres. No significant intersections were returned however the area is still considered prospective and a follow up campaign of auger work is being planned for the 2021 season.

CORPORATE

Issued Securities - ASX Limited securities code: "HAW"

The number of ordinary fully paid shares on issue and quoted on the official lists of the ASX as at 31 March 2020 was unchanged at 326,615,613 fully paid ordinary shares.

As at 31 March 2020 the Top 20 Shareholdings held 245,363,986 shares (December 2019:

244,946,138 shares) being 75.11 per cent of the number of shares on issue (December 2019:

72.67 per cent):

Funding/Cash Balance/Working Capital

As of 31 March 2020 the Company held funds-on-hand of A$30.84 million (December 2019: A$30.58 million). For full details of Cashflow movements refer to the Appendix 5B Report accompanying this Quarterly Activities Report.

The above reported funds on hand at quarter end relate to the movement in cash during the quarter under review and are not to be confused with the accrual accounting system applicable in the preparation and audit of financial statements.

As at the quarter end the Company and the Trouser Legs Mining Joint Venture ("TLMJV"), as managed by the Company, as required under accounting standards, accrue and account for expenditures and revenues incurred/generated during the quarter but have not, as at quarter end, been paid or received.

Such accrued outflow items include Joint Venture Distributions and Accrued Expenditures, such as Trading Creditors, GST Collections and Credits, Local Government rates/taxes, mining operations closure and rehabilitation of mine site.

Mining Tenements

For full details of the movements in Mining Tenement interests during the period and held as at 31 March 2020 refer to the schedules attached to the Appendix 5B Report accompanying this Quarterly Activities Report.

HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED

Page 6

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - MARCH 2020

Return of Funds to Shareholders

In the Managing Director's address to shareholders at the 2019 Annual General Meeting held on 29 November 2019 Mr Kerr advised that:

"…the Company has resolved, subject to a satisfactory tax ruling, to distribute funds of $13.5m that are surplus to the Company's current and 2020 obligations/funding

requirements. This would amount to a capital return of approximately 4.1 cents per share based on the number of shares on issue as at today…"

In December 2019, the Company lodged an application with the Australian Taxation Office seeking a draft ruling on the proposed return of capital.

As at the date of this Report discussions are continuing with the ATO and an update to shareholders will be provided upon conclusion.

For further information, please contact Mourice Garbutt on (03) 9605-5950.

Mourice Garbutt

Company Secretary

The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Reserve estimation is based on information compiled by Mr William Lloyd, a Competent Person who is a Member of Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Lloyd is employed by BM Geological Services. Mr Lloyd has been engaged as an external independent consultant by Hawthorn Resource Limited. Mr Lloyd has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Lloyd consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Dr David Tyrwhitt, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Dr Tyrwhitt has sufficient experience as a geologist which is relevant to the style of mineralization and the type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr Tyrwhitt consented to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources has been compiled by Mr Darryl Mapleson, a full time employee of BM Geological Services. Mr Mapleson is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Mapleson has been engaged as a consultant by Hawthorn Resources Limited. Mr Mapleson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Mapleson consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED

Page 7

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Trouser Legs February 2020 Mineral Resource

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or

Sampling was conducted using a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling rig

techniques

specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate

and Diamond drilling rig (DD).

to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma

RC samples were collected at every 1m and 0.5m interval using a

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

cyclone and cone splitter to obtain a ~3kg representative sub-sample

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

for each 1m interval. The cyclone and splitter were cleaned regularly

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity

to minimize contamination.

and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems

Diamond core was cut using an Almonte automated core saw on

used.

selected geological intervals. The core was cut in half and one half of

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the

the core was submitted for gold analysis.

Public Report.

Field duplicates were collected at a rate of twice per hole.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be

Samples were pulverised to produce a 40g charge for fire assay.

relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1

Sampling and QAQC procedures are carried out using Hawthorn

m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge

protocols as per industry best practice.

for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,

such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling

problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air

Reverse circulation (RC) drilling was carried out using a face

techniques

blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple

sampling hammer with a 143mm (5 5/8") drill bit.

or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

Diamond drilling core was HQ diameter

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries

RC sample recoveries are visually estimated qualitatively on a metre

recovery

and results assessed.

and 0.5 metre basis and recorded in the database.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

Diamond core sample recovery was measured and calculated during

representative nature of the samples.

the logging, using standard RQD logging procedures.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade

Drilling contractors adjust their drilling approach to specific conditions

and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential

to maximise sample recovery.

loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

No sample recovery issues have impacted on potential sample bias.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

All drillholes are logged in full.

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate

RC holes were logged at 1m and 0.5m intervals for the entire hole

Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

from drill chips collected and stored in chip trays.

studies.

DD holes were logged geologically and structurally.

1

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or

Data was recorded for regolith, lithology, veining, fabric (structure),

costean, channel, etc) photography.

grain size, colour, sulphide presence, alteration and oxidation state.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Logging is both qualitative and quantitative in nature depending on

the field being logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core

All RC samples were passed through cyclone and cone split, and a

techniques

taken.

~3kg split sample is collected for each 1m or 0.5m interval,

and sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and

depending on depth.

preparation

whether sampled wet or dry.

DD half core samples were collected at intervals of 1m or less if

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the

geologically relevant.

sample preparation technique.

Field duplicate samples were collected twice per hole through

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to

mineralised zones and certified reference standards were inserted at

maximise representivity of samples.

a rate of 1 per every 50 samples. Blank samples were inserted every

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in

50 samples directly after a standard and also after potential ore

situ material collected, including for instance results for field

zones.

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Sample preparation was conducted at Bureau Veritas Laboratory in

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material

Kalgoorlie using a fully automated sample preparation system.

being sampled.

Preparation commences with sorting and drying. Oversized samples

are crushed to <3mm and split down to 3kg using a rotary or riffle

splitter. Samples are then pulverized and homogenized in LM5 Ring

Mills and ground to ensure >90% passes 75µm.

200g of pulverized sample is taken by spatula and used for a 40g

charge for Fire Assay for gold analysis. A high-capacity vacuum

cleaning system is used to clean sample preparation equipment

between each sample.

The sample size is considered appropriate for this type and style of

mineralisation.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and

Fire Assay is an industry standard analysis technique for determining

assay data

laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered

the total gold content of a sample. The 40g charge is mixed with a

and

partial or total.

lead based flux. The charge/flux mixture is 'fired' at 1100oC for

laboratory

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc,

50mins fusing the sample. The gold is extracted from the fused

tests

the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument

sample using Nitric (HNO3) and Hydrochloric (HCl) acids. The acid

make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

solution is then subjected to Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS)

derivation, etc.

to determine gold content. The detection level for the Fire Assay/AAS

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,

technique is 0.01ppm.

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels

Laboratory QA/QC controls during the analysis process include

of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

duplicates for reproducibility, blank samples for contamination and

standards for bias.

2

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or

All drilling and significant intersections have been assessed by Mine

sampling and

alternative company personnel.

Geology staff at the Trouser Legs Gold Mine.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

No pre-determined twin holes were drilled during this program.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data

Geological logging was captured digitally for each hole.

verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

No adjustments or calibrations were made to any assay data

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

reported.

Initial assays of >0.4 g/t Au are requested for duplicate assay.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and

The grid is GDA 94 Zone 51

data points

down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations

Drillhole collar locations are surveyed before and after by a qualified

used in Mineral Resource estimation.

surveyor using sophisticated DGPS with a nominal accuracy of +/-

Specification of the grid system used.

0.05m for north, east and RL (elevation)

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Down-hole surveying was completed using a Li Hue north seeking

gyroscope at the end of the program

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Drillholes were located on 20m spaced traverses at 10m centres

and

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the

between and along strike from previous drillholes.

distribution

degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Drilling was designed to update the Mineral Resource in this area

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and

and test the continuity of gold mineralisation.

classifications applied.

The drill spacing is considered sufficient for the style of

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

mineralisation.

No sample compositing has been applied to mineralised intervals.

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of

Drilling was perpendicular to the strike of the main mineralised

data in

possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering

structure targeted for this program. All reported intervals are however

relation to

the deposit type.

reported as downhole intervals and not true-width.

geological

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation

No drilling orientation and/or sampling bias have been recognized in

structure

of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a

the data at this time.

sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

During sampling of all drill holes, a staff member was always present.

security

Samples were delivered to the laboratory in batches by staff.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

No audits or reviews have been conducted on sampling techniques

reviews

and data at this stage.

3

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including

The mineral tenements M31/79 and M31/284 with a PoW and Mining

tenement and

agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint

Approval in place. The tenement is in a 70:30 contributory JV with

land tenure

ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests,

Gel Resources.

status

historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental

The tenements are in good standing.

settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any

known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

Significant exploration has been undertaken by other parties. The

done by other

data has been reviewed for both location and grade distribution. To

parties

date the post 2011 and the pre 2011 data grade distribution is almost

identical. A selection of pre 2011 drill holes gave been surveyed in

the current coordinate system and located correctly.

Aurifex/Newmont/Amoco/Picon/Little River drilled 14,150 m RC, 438

m DD, 4,572 m percussion and 398.3 m of channel samples.

Gutnick Resources NL drilled 23,566 m RC and 912.7 m DD.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

Mineralization occurs in a broad shear bound alteration zone that

dips west from 55 to 70 degrees and ranges from 20 to 100 m in

width. The mineralisation is interpreted to dip from 38 to 75 degrees

and occurs in a number of fairly discrete packages, stacked above

each other, broadly similar to a ladder vein system. Gold

mineralization is related to thin quartz veins which vary in thickness

from 2 mm to 80 cm but occur in sub parallel groups. The geology

was confirmed during the mining operation between December 2017

to December 2019. Many veins can be followed for 50 to 80 metres

with more prominent veins being followed for up to 120m.

Open pit mining of the deposit has taken place and vein orientation

maps were produced.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the

Information

exploration results including a tabulation of the following information

for all Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in

metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

  • Drill hole information for the drilling discussed in this report is listed in Appendix 1 in the context of this report.

4

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the

information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from

the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,

There has been no aggregation, compositing or top capping applied.

aggregation

maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high

methods

grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade

results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used

for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of

such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values

should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of

The majority of the holes were drilled perpendicular to the ore body

between

Exploration Results.

and are believed to be representative of the true thickness if

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole

mineralisation.

widths and

angle is known, its nature should be reported.

intercept

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there

lengths

should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true

width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of

Appropriate plans and sections have been included in the body of this

intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being

report.

reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of

drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not

No misleading results have been reported in this program.

reporting

practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades

and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

Exploration Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported

Drill holes have all been surveyed using a Li Hue north seeking

substantive

including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical

gyroscope at 5m intervals by Kalgoorlie based ABIM Solutions.

exploration

survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and

data

method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density,

groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential

deleterious or contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral

extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

  • A single programme of three surface diamond drill holes stepping out 200 metres from the last section of known mineralisation has been

5

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions,

planned.

including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas,

provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources

(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2, also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Database

Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for

Database inputs were logged electronically at the drill site. The collar

integrity

example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection

metrics, assay, lithology and down-hole survey interval tables were

and its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes.

checked and validated by BMGS staff.

Data validation procedures used.

The database was checked for duplicate values, from and to depth

errors and EOH collar depths.

A 3D review of collars and hole surveys was completed in Surpac to

ensure that there were no errors in placement of dip and azimuths of

drill holes.

Site visits

Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and

No sites visits were undertaken by the Competent Person; however,

the outcome of those visits.

the project was organised and overseen by BMGS staff who

If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case.

adequately described the geological processes used for the collection

of geological and assay data.

Geological

Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological

Mineralisation is defined by a westerly dipping shear zone that

interpretation

interpretation of the mineral deposit.

contains numerous parallel lodes that dip to the east between 40-80°.

Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made.

There appears to be a sharp boundary on the eastern edge of the

The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource

mineralised shear zone, but the western edge appears to be less

estimation.

defined.

The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource

Confidence in the geological interpretation is high based on

estimation.

measurement from diamond drilling, observations made in the open

The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology.

pit and infill drilling aligning well with previous interpretations.

The geological interpretation was created using a downhole width of 1

meter for lode widths based on the assumption that veins at Trouser

Legs are 0.2 -0.6 meters wide and accounting for minimum

underground mining widths. Much thicker zones of mineralisation are

often present in RC drilling (2-3 meters compared to the 20cm veins

seen in diamond holes) most likely caused by the thin high grade

veins being smeared across consecutive 1m samples and also

separate veins occurring close enough for it to appear that there is

consistent wide areas of mineralisation. Previous interpretations often

6

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

incorporated these wide areas of mineralization resulting in inflated

lode sizes. To account for this the current interpretation used

surrounding diamond holes and vein logging in RC holes to target the

interval that the vein is most likely to sit. Any surrounding

mineralisation that was reasonably thought to be part of the lode that

was smeared across samples was flagged in a second round of

interpretation to be included in the compositing process.

A lower mineralisation cut-off of 0.5 g./t was used.

Wireframes have been created for weathering surfaces including

base of complete oxidation and top of fresh rock and mineralised

domains.

RC, DD and AC drilling data has been used to inform the wireframes.

Dimensions

The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as

The Trouser Legs deposit has a strike length of 1.2 km and the

length (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below

stacked narrow veins are hosted in a shear zone which is nominally

surface to the upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource.

150 meters wide, with a strike of 330°. The deposit is currently open

at depth with the current mineralisation continuing to 310 vertical

metres below surface.

Estimation

The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s)

Composites were created at a length of 1 meter using assays that

and modelling

applied and key assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade

were flagged in the two-stage interpretation. Where samples were

techniques

values, domaining, interpolation parameters and maximum distance

flagged over 2 meters as a part of a 1-meter lode due to smearing,

of extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted estimation

the gold grades were added together and divided by the width of the

method was chosen include a description of computer software and

lode, which in most cases was 1 meter. This ensured the metal

parameters used.

content stayed the same for the interval, but the relative grade

The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine

increased due to the tightening of the lode width.

production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes

Estimations were performed using Ordinary Kriging (OK). Hard

appropriate account of such data.

boundaries were used for all estimation. In order to prevent over-

The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products.

estimation and smearing of high-grade samples, top capping was

Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of

applied to some domains.

economic significance (eg sulphur for acid mine drainage

A top cap of 45 g/t was applied to the dataset. Selection of a top cap

characterisation).

value was based on statistical analysis of the individual domains and

In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to

the whole dataset.

the average sample spacing and the search employed.

During the estimation, ellipsoidal searches orientated along the

Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units.

approximate strike and dip of the mineralisation were used. The X

Any assumptions about correlation between variables.

axis was orientated along strike, the Y axis across strike in the plane

Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control

of mineralisation, and the Z axis perpendicular to the plane of

the resource estimates.

mineralisation.

Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping.

The block model extents have been extended to allow for a minimum

The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison

of 50m in all directions past the extent of known mineralisation.

7

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

of model data to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation data if

The block model was rotated to strike towards 330° to better

available.

represent the orientation of mineralisation.

The block model was built with 10m North 5m East and 5m elevation

parent block cells with sub blocks of 1.25m North 0.625m East and

0.625m elevation.

Block size was determined via a kriging neighbourhood analysis

(KNA), using Snowden mining software. A series of checks are used

to confirm the block size to be being geologically suitable.

No estimation has been completed for other minerals or deleterious

elements.

The model has been checked by comparing composite data with

block model grades in swath plots (north/East/elevation) on each

estimated domain. The block model visually and statistically reflects

the input data.

Moisture

Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural

Tonnages have been estimated on a dry basis.

moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content.

Cut-off

The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters

The Mineral Resource has been quoted using a lower cut-off grade of

parameters

applied.

3 g/t.

This lower cut grade is in line with the assumption of extraction of

material using underground mining methodology.

A variety of other cut-off grades were also presented to highlight the

viability of a potential underground resource and financial analysis

Mining factors

Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum

The Mineral Resource has been reported based on utilising

or

mining dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining

underground airleg mining methods.

assumptions

dilution. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining

reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider

potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding

mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources

may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be

reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions

made.

Metallurgical

The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical

Previous toll treatment for the Trouser Legs open pit mine through

factors or

amenability. It is always necessary as part of the process of

third party processing plants indicated no issues with metallurgical

assumptions

determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to

recoveries as there is no material change below the open pit.

consider potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions

However, it is the intent of HAW to undertake further metallurgical test

regarding metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made

work on the diamond core drilled in Stages 1 and 2.

when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous.

Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of

8

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made.

Environmen-

Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue

It is considered that there are no significant environmental factors,

tal factors or

disposal options. It is always necessary as part of the process of

which would prevent the eventual extraction of gold from the Trouser

assumptions

determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to

Legs underground project as evidenced by the Trouser Legs open pit

consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and

operation.

processing operation. While at this stage the determination of

potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project,

may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of

these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where

these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with

an explanation of the environmental assumptions made.

Bulk density

Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the

Densities were taken from the 2013 AMC resource report as no new

assumptions. If determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the

density information has been collected. The densities were applied

frequency of the measurements, the nature, size and

based on the weathering profile.

representativeness of the samples.

The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by

methods that adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity,

etc), moisture and differences between rock and alteration zones

within the deposit.

Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the

evaluation process of the different materials.

Classification

The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying

The Mineral Resource is classified as an Indicated and Inferred

confidence categories.

Resource under the JORC 2012 code. This classification is

Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (ie

considered appropriate given the confidence that can be gained from

relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input

the existing data density, results from drilling and geological

data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality,

observations made during the open pit mining phase.

quantity and distribution of the data).

Areas classified as Indicated were based on having a drill spacing of

Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's

at least 10m by 20m and the lode intersecting a diamond hole or

view of the deposit.

recent RC hole sampled at 0.5m to lend veracity to the method used

for interpretation and calculation of grades used in this resource.

Areas supported by drill spacings of less than 20m by 50m have been

classified as Inferred.

Data integrity has been analysed and a high level of confidence has

been placed on the dataset and resultant resource estimation.

The Mineral Resource classification and results appropriately reflect

the Competent Person's view of the deposits and the current level of

risk associated with the project to date

9

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates.

No audits have been completed on this Mineral Resource estimate.

reviews

Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence

  • Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate.
  • The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used.
  • These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available.
  • There is good confidence in the data quality, drilling methods and analytical results. The available geology and assay data correlate well, and the geological continuity has been demonstrated.
  • Additional drilling of the Trouser Legs deposit will improve the geological and grade understanding of the deposit.

10

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

44 009 157 439

31 March 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(9 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

6,898

48,463

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(459)

(707)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production *

(3,278)

(24,493)

(d)

staff costs

(59)

(171)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(157)

(656)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

45

189

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

-

1.8

Other - GST refunds/(payments)

(630)

(2,357)

Other - JV Partner contributions/(payments)

(2,100)

(5,286)

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

260

14,982

activities

* Includes full repayment of mill processing concession

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

(112)

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(9 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

-

(112)

activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

-

-

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

-

-

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

-

-

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

30,580

15,970

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

260

14,982

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

(112)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

-

-

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

-

-

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

30,840 *

30,840 *

period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

  • The above reported funds on hand at quarter end relate to the movement in cash during the quarter under review and are not to be confused with the accrual accounting system applicable in the preparation and audit of financial statements.

As at the quarter end the Company and the Trouser Legs Mining Joint Venture ("TLMJV"), as managed by the Company, as required under accounting standards, accrue and account for expenditures and revenues incurred/generated during the quarter but have not, as at quarter end, been paid or received.

Such accrued outflow items include Joint Venture Distributions and Accrued Expenditures, such as Trading Creditors, GST Collections and Credits, Local Government rates/taxes and mining operations closure and rehabilitation of mine site.

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

9,006

8,559

5.2

Call deposits

20,198

20,168

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (Mine Rehab Fund)

1,636

1,853

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

30,840

30,580

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

103

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Directors fees & salary $43,866 (Previous Quarter $47,991)

Fully Serviced Office facility rental $52,250 (Previous Quarter $52,250)

Company requested Consulting Fees $6,600 (Previous Quarter $14,250)

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

-

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 3

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

-

-

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

8.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

400

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production, Mine Closure & Rehabilitation

400

9.4

Staff costs

210

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

180

9.6

Other (provide details if material)

-

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

1,190

10.

Changes in

Tenement Nature of interest

Interest at

Interest

tenements

reference

beginning

at end of

(items 2.1(b) and

and

of quarter

quarter

2.2(b) above)

location

10.1

Interests in mining

tenements and

See attached

petroleum tenements

lapsed, relinquished

or reduced

10.2

Interests in mining

tenements and

See attached

petroleum tenements

acquired or increased

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

............................................................(Company secretary)

Date: 30/04/2020.

Print name:

MOURICE GARBUTT

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 4

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN 009 157 439

CHANGES IN INTERESTS IN MINING TENEMENTS

10.1 Interests in Mining Tenements relinquished, reduced or lapsed

Tenement

Nature of

Interest at

Interest at

Reference

Interest [note (4)]

beginning

end of

of quarter

quarter

10.2 Interests in Mining Tenements acquired Or increased

Tenement

Nature of

Interest at

Interest at

Reference

Interest [note (4)]

beginning

end of

of quarter

quarter

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 5

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Interests in Mining Tenements

Disclosure in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3.

Project /

Location

Interest at

Interest at

Joint Venture Partner / Farm-

beginning

end of

In Partner /

Tenement

of quarter

quarter

Farm Out Partner

Pinjin East

West Australia

E 31/760

100%

100%

E 31/781

100%

100%

E 31/782

100%

100%

E 31/783

100%

100%

E 31/882

100%

100%

E 31/1049

100%

100%

E 31/1050

100%

100%

E 31/1176

100%

100%

Triumph

West Australia

M 31/481

100%

100%

Mt Bevan Iron Ore

West Australia

Joint Venture

E 29/510 -I

40%

40%

Legacy Iron Ore Limited

Pinjin - Trouser Legs

West Australia

Joint Venture

G 31/4

70%

70%

GEL Resources

L 31/32

70%

70%

GEL Resources

L 31/65

70%

70%

GEL Resources

L 31/66

70%

70%

GEL Resources

L 31/68

70%

70%

GEL Resources

L 31/69 (A)

0%

0%

GEL Resources

M 31/78

70%

70%

GEL Resources

M 31/79

70%

70%

GEL Resources

M 31/88

70%

70%

GEL Resources

M 31/113

70%

70%

GEL Resources

M 31/284

70%

70%

GEL Resources

Edjudina - Pinjin

Joint Venture

West Australia

E 31/789

80%

80%

Westgold Resources Ltd

Teutonic Bore

Royalty *

West Australia

E 37/902

0%

0%

Jabiru Metals

P 37/7351

0%

0%

Jabiru Metals

* Royalty up to a maximum of $1m subject to conditions

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 6

1 September 2016

Hawthorn Resources Limited published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 03:22:07 UTC
