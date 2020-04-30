Hawthorn Resources : 2020 04 30 - FY20 March Quarterly Report 0 04/29/2020 | 11:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX Release 30 April 2020 ASX Symbol: HAW ABN 44 009 157 439 Hawthorn Resources Limited Level 2, 90 William Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia Tel: +61 3 9605 5950 Fax: +61 3 9605 5999 info@hawthornresources.com www.hawthornresources.com Directors Mr Li, Yijie (Non-Exec. Director/Chairman) Mr. Mark Gregory Kerr (Managing Director/CEO) Dr David Tyrwhitt (Non-Exec. Director) Mr. Christopher Corrigan (Non-Exec. Director) Mr. Liao, Yongzhong (Non-Exec. Director) Mr. Liu, Zhensheng (Non-Exec. Director) Senior Management Mr. William Lloyd (Operations Manager) Mr. Mourice Garbutt (Company Secretary) Mr Tony Amato (CFO) QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - MARCH 2020 HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED Quarterly Report - March 2020 Figure 1: Underground mine design at the Trouser Legs Joint Venture (70% Hawthorn Resources, 30% Gel Resources). QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - MARCH 2020 MINING AND PRODUCTION Trouser Legs Joint Venture (Hawthorn Resources 70%, Gel Resources 30%): Manager - Hawthorn Resources Limited . Trouser Legs JV - Open Pit - Gold Grades and final payments for the remaining high-grade open pit parcels were received during the quarter, with average grades slightly exceeding forecast: Parcel 21 (17,969 tonnes) returned a payable grade of 2.71g/t to deliver 1,566oz.; Gold Price - A$2,152.50/ ounce. Parcel 22 (18,307 tonnes) returned a payable grade of 2.14g/t to deliver 1,257oz; Gold Price A$2,149.26/ ounce. For a full summary of the open-pit gold mine results refer to the December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report as released to the ASX on 13 March 2020 - see item 2.6 in the Directors' Report. Significant low-grade stockpiles remain on site from open pit mining, with an estimated 210kt stockpiled within a grade range of 1.1g/t to 1.4g/t. Whilst the processing of these stockpiles is economic at the current gold price, metallurgical test work is being undertaken to assess alternative processing options that may deliver superior economics. Figure 2: Low grade stockpiles at the Trouser Legs JV. The company's strategy of utilising a predominantly local contract workforce means that the transition to underground mining can occur with minimal disruption from COVID-19 restrictions. HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED Page 2 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - MARCH 2020 DEVELOPMENT Trouser Legs JV - Gold - Underground During the quarter 2,947m of reverse circulation and 640m of diamond core infill drilling was undertaken on the down plunge southern extension of the high-grade core of mineralisation at the Trouser Legs gold project. Drilling results were in-line with expectations and culminated in the release of a maiden underground Mineral Resource Estimate1 post quarter. Mineral Resource Tonnes Au (g/t) Ounces Au (g/t) Ounces Category (Cut) (Cut) (Uncut) (Uncut) Indicated 448,000 6.9 99,000 8.3 119,000 Inferred 337,000 5.1 55,000 5.3 58,000 Grand Total 785,000 6.1 154,000 7.0 177,000 Table 1: Underground Mineral Resource Estimate1 for the TLGP. Grade are given at a 45g/t cut and uncut Importantly, the work has confirmed a gentle southerly plunge to the orebody of approximately 10⁰ to 15⁰. A fence of three diamond holes is planned, subject to Board approval, to be drilled to a depth of 320m below surface over the June quarter, with the aim of extending the resource a further 200m south. If the orebody is intersected as expected it will lead to a near 50% increase to the current un-mined strike length. During the quarter historical geophysical data was reinterpreted by independent geophysical consultants. The work confirms that the magnetic geological unit adjacent to the mineralisation can be traced for at least 750m south of the existing resource before the signature becomes ambiguous. This greatly assistance in the targeting of mineralisation down plunge of the existing resource. Figure 3: Oblique westerly view of the underground mine design. Arrows indicate the plunge of the mineralisation. Work on the various environmental and operating approvals for the project progressed during the quarter, with approval of the Underground Mining Proposal received from the West Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) post quarter. As Manager, the Company is currently establishing for participants' consideration a budget regarding the feasibility of the underground project and the risk return dimensions. 1Refer to ASX announcement Trouser Legs Gold Project Underground Update, released April 14 2020 and the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource compiled by Mr Darryl Mapleson contained therein. HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED Page 3 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - MARCH 2020 EXPLORATION Figure 4: Project location map, Western Australian goldfields. Mount Bevan/ Mt Alexander - Joint Venture - Base Metals (Legacy Iron Ore Ltd 60%; Hawthorn Resources Limited 40%): Manager - Legacy Iron Ore Ltd . The Joint Venture tenement area consists of Exploration Licence 29/510, being approximately 100 km west of Leonora in the Central Yilgarn region of Western Australia and is located immediately south of St George Mining Limited's (ASX: SGQ) Mt Alexander Project; St George Mining has had significant success identifying nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation at its "Cathedrals", "Strickland's", and "Investigators" prospects along the Cathedrals Shear zone (refer to St George Mining Limited ASX announcements). HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED Page 4 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - MARCH 2020 Figure 5: Mt Bevan Project - airborne magnetics data (TMI) showing area of interest for nickel sulphide mineralisation For the March 2020 quarter the Manager has reported that no major field activities were carried out at the project. However, the results of the mineragraphic and petrological studies on the RC drill chips completed by Teale & Associates Pty Ltd were received towards the end of the quarter. The studies indicate the presence of non-deformed,non-metamorphosed, post tectonic ultramafics in drill hole 1114 (Drill depths: 32m-34m and 68m-71m in MBC1114). These results support the progression of a follow up drill program to the south of drill holes MBC 1114 and MBC 1122, to verify the low order anomalism noted in both the down hole as well as surface EM. HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED Page 5 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - MARCH 2020 Trouser Legs - Joint Venture - Gold (Hawthorn Resources Limited 70%; Gel Resources Pty Ltd 30%): Manager - Hawthorn Resources Limited . Regional exploration was recommenced at the Trouser Legs JV with the completion of a 16- hole program of aircore drilling on lease E31/781. The 16 holes were evenly divided amongst two drill lines and drilled to a maximum depth of 54 metres. These lines were spaced 250 metres apart. On average the collars within each line were spaced every 25 metres. No significant intersections were returned however the area is still considered prospective and a follow up campaign of auger work is being planned for the 2021 season. CORPORATE Issued Securities - ASX Limited securities code: "HAW" The number of ordinary fully paid shares on issue and quoted on the official lists of the ASX as at 31 March 2020 was unchanged at 326,615,613 fully paid ordinary shares. As at 31 March 2020 the Top 20 Shareholdings held 245,363,986 shares (December 2019: 244,946,138 shares) being 75.11 per cent of the number of shares on issue (December 2019: 72.67 per cent): Funding/Cash Balance/Working Capital As of 31 March 2020 the Company held funds-on-hand of A$30.84 million (December 2019: A$30.58 million). For full details of Cashflow movements refer to the Appendix 5B Report accompanying this Quarterly Activities Report. The above reported funds on hand at quarter end relate to the movement in cash during the quarter under review and are not to be confused with the accrual accounting system applicable in the preparation and audit of financial statements. As at the quarter end the Company and the Trouser Legs Mining Joint Venture ("TLMJV"), as managed by the Company, as required under accounting standards, accrue and account for expenditures and revenues incurred/generated during the quarter but have not, as at quarter end, been paid or received. Such accrued outflow items include Joint Venture Distributions and Accrued Expenditures, such as Trading Creditors, GST Collections and Credits, Local Government rates/taxes, mining operations closure and rehabilitation of mine site. Mining Tenements For full details of the movements in Mining Tenement interests during the period and held as at 31 March 2020 refer to the schedules attached to the Appendix 5B Report accompanying this Quarterly Activities Report. HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED Page 6 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - MARCH 2020 Return of Funds to Shareholders In the Managing Director's address to shareholders at the 2019 Annual General Meeting held on 29 November 2019 Mr Kerr advised that: "…the Company has resolved, subject to a satisfactory tax ruling, to distribute funds of $13.5m that are surplus to the Company's current and 2020 obligations/funding requirements. This would amount to a capital return of approximately 4.1 cents per share based on the number of shares on issue as at today…" In December 2019, the Company lodged an application with the Australian Taxation Office seeking a draft ruling on the proposed return of capital. As at the date of this Report discussions are continuing with the ATO and an update to shareholders will be provided upon conclusion. For further information, please contact Mourice Garbutt on (03) 9605-5950. Mourice Garbutt Company Secretary The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Reserve estimation is based on information compiled by Mr William Lloyd, a Competent Person who is a Member of Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Lloyd is employed by BM Geological Services. Mr Lloyd has been engaged as an external independent consultant by Hawthorn Resource Limited. Mr Lloyd has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Lloyd consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Dr David Tyrwhitt, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Dr Tyrwhitt has sufficient experience as a geologist which is relevant to the style of mineralization and the type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr Tyrwhitt consented to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources has been compiled by Mr Darryl Mapleson, a full time employee of BM Geological Services. Mr Mapleson is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Mapleson has been engaged as a consultant by Hawthorn Resources Limited. Mr Mapleson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Mapleson consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED Page 7 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Trouser Legs February 2020 Mineral Resource Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or • Sampling was conducted using a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling rig techniques specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate and Diamond drilling rig (DD). to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma • RC samples were collected at every 1m and 0.5m interval using a sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should cyclone and cone splitter to obtain a ~3kg representative sub-sample not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. for each 1m interval. The cyclone and splitter were cleaned regularly • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity to minimize contamination. and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems • Diamond core was cut using an Almonte automated core saw on used. selected geological intervals. The core was cut in half and one half of • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the the core was submitted for gold analysis. Public Report. • Field duplicates were collected at a rate of twice per hole. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be • Samples were pulverised to produce a 40g charge for fire assay. relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 • Sampling and QAQC procedures are carried out using Hawthorn m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge protocols as per industry best practice. for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air • Reverse circulation (RC) drilling was carried out using a face techniques blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple sampling hammer with a 143mm (5 5/8") drill bit. or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other • Diamond drilling core was HQ diameter type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries • RC sample recoveries are visually estimated qualitatively on a metre recovery and results assessed. and 0.5 metre basis and recorded in the database. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure • Diamond core sample recovery was measured and calculated during representative nature of the samples. the logging, using standard RQD logging procedures. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade • Drilling contractors adjust their drilling approach to specific conditions and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential to maximise sample recovery. loss/gain of fine/coarse material. • No sample recovery issues have impacted on potential sample bias. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and • All drillholes are logged in full. geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate • RC holes were logged at 1m and 0.5m intervals for the entire hole Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical from drill chips collected and stored in chip trays. studies. • DD holes were logged geologically and structurally. 1 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or • Data was recorded for regolith, lithology, veining, fabric (structure), costean, channel, etc) photography. grain size, colour, sulphide presence, alteration and oxidation state. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. • Logging is both qualitative and quantitative in nature depending on the field being logged. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core • All RC samples were passed through cyclone and cone split, and a techniques taken. ~3kg split sample is collected for each 1m or 0.5m interval, and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and depending on depth. preparation whether sampled wet or dry. • DD half core samples were collected at intervals of 1m or less if • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the geologically relevant. sample preparation technique. • Field duplicate samples were collected twice per hole through • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to mineralised zones and certified reference standards were inserted at maximise representivity of samples. a rate of 1 per every 50 samples. Blank samples were inserted every • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in 50 samples directly after a standard and also after potential ore situ material collected, including for instance results for field zones. duplicate/second-half sampling. • Sample preparation was conducted at Bureau Veritas Laboratory in • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material Kalgoorlie using a fully automated sample preparation system. being sampled. Preparation commences with sorting and drying. Oversized samples are crushed to <3mm and split down to 3kg using a rotary or riffle splitter. Samples are then pulverized and homogenized in LM5 Ring Mills and ground to ensure >90% passes 75µm. • 200g of pulverized sample is taken by spatula and used for a 40g charge for Fire Assay for gold analysis. A high-capacity vacuum cleaning system is used to clean sample preparation equipment between each sample. • The sample size is considered appropriate for this type and style of mineralisation. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and • Fire Assay is an industry standard analysis technique for determining assay data laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered the total gold content of a sample. The 40g charge is mixed with a and partial or total. lead based flux. The charge/flux mixture is 'fired' at 1100oC for laboratory • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, 50mins fusing the sample. The gold is extracted from the fused tests the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument sample using Nitric (HNO3) and Hydrochloric (HCl) acids. The acid make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their solution is then subjected to Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) derivation, etc. to determine gold content. The detection level for the Fire Assay/AAS • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, technique is 0.01ppm. duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels • Laboratory QA/QC controls during the analysis process include of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. duplicates for reproducibility, blank samples for contamination and standards for bias. 2 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or • All drilling and significant intersections have been assessed by Mine sampling and alternative company personnel. Geology staff at the Trouser Legs Gold Mine. assaying • The use of twinned holes. • No pre-determined twin holes were drilled during this program. • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data • Geological logging was captured digitally for each hole. verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. • No adjustments or calibrations were made to any assay data • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. reported. • Initial assays of >0.4 g/t Au are requested for duplicate assay. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and • The grid is GDA 94 Zone 51 data points down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations • Drillhole collar locations are surveyed before and after by a qualified used in Mineral Resource estimation. surveyor using sophisticated DGPS with a nominal accuracy of +/- • Specification of the grid system used. 0.05m for north, east and RL (elevation) • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • Down-hole surveying was completed using a Li Hue north seeking gyroscope at the end of the program Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Drillholes were located on 20m spaced traverses at 10m centres and • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the between and along strike from previous drillholes. distribution degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral • Drilling was designed to update the Mineral Resource in this area Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and and test the continuity of gold mineralisation. classifications applied. • The drill spacing is considered sufficient for the style of • Whether sample compositing has been applied. mineralisation. • No sample compositing has been applied to mineralised intervals. Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of • Drilling was perpendicular to the strike of the main mineralised data in possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering structure targeted for this program. All reported intervals are however relation to the deposit type. reported as downhole intervals and not true-width. geological • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation • No drilling orientation and/or sampling bias have been recognized in structure of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a the data at this time. sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • During sampling of all drill holes, a staff member was always present. security Samples were delivered to the laboratory in batches by staff. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. • No audits or reviews have been conducted on sampling techniques reviews and data at this stage. 3 Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including • The mineral tenements M31/79 and M31/284 with a PoW and Mining tenement and agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint Approval in place. The tenement is in a 70:30 contributory JV with land tenure ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, Gel Resources. status historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental • The tenements are in good standing. settings. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. • Significant exploration has been undertaken by other parties. The done by other data has been reviewed for both location and grade distribution. To parties date the post 2011 and the pre 2011 data grade distribution is almost identical. A selection of pre 2011 drill holes gave been surveyed in the current coordinate system and located correctly. • Aurifex/Newmont/Amoco/Picon/Little River drilled 14,150 m RC, 438 m DD, 4,572 m percussion and 398.3 m of channel samples. • Gutnick Resources NL drilled 23,566 m RC and 912.7 m DD. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. • Mineralization occurs in a broad shear bound alteration zone that dips west from 55 to 70 degrees and ranges from 20 to 100 m in width. The mineralisation is interpreted to dip from 38 to 75 degrees and occurs in a number of fairly discrete packages, stacked above each other, broadly similar to a ladder vein system. Gold mineralization is related to thin quartz veins which vary in thickness from 2 mm to 80 cm but occur in sub parallel groups. The geology was confirmed during the mining operation between December 2017 to December 2019. Many veins can be followed for 50 to 80 metres with more prominent veins being followed for up to 120m. • Open pit mining of the deposit has taken place and vein orientation maps were produced. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: o easting and northing of the drill hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole Drill hole information for the drilling discussed in this report is listed in Appendix 1 in the context of this report. 4 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, • There has been no aggregation, compositing or top capping applied. aggregation maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high methods grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of • The majority of the holes were drilled perpendicular to the ore body between Exploration Results. and are believed to be representative of the true thickness if mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole mineralisation. widths and angle is known, its nature should be reported. intercept • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there lengths should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of • Appropriate plans and sections have been included in the body of this intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being report. reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not • No misleading results have been reported in this program. reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported • Drill holes have all been surveyed using a Li Hue north seeking substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical gyroscope at 5m intervals by Kalgoorlie based ABIM Solutions. exploration survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and data method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). A single programme of three surface diamond drill holes stepping out 200 metres from the last section of known mineralisation has been 5 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, planned. including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources (Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2, also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Database • Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for • Database inputs were logged electronically at the drill site. The collar integrity example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection metrics, assay, lithology and down-hole survey interval tables were and its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes. checked and validated by BMGS staff. • Data validation procedures used. • The database was checked for duplicate values, from and to depth errors and EOH collar depths. • A 3D review of collars and hole surveys was completed in Surpac to ensure that there were no errors in placement of dip and azimuths of drill holes. Site visits • Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and • No sites visits were undertaken by the Competent Person; however, the outcome of those visits. the project was organised and overseen by BMGS staff who • If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. adequately described the geological processes used for the collection of geological and assay data. Geological • Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological • Mineralisation is defined by a westerly dipping shear zone that interpretation interpretation of the mineral deposit. contains numerous parallel lodes that dip to the east between 40-80°. • Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made. • There appears to be a sharp boundary on the eastern edge of the • The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource mineralised shear zone, but the western edge appears to be less estimation. defined. • The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource • Confidence in the geological interpretation is high based on estimation. measurement from diamond drilling, observations made in the open • The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology. pit and infill drilling aligning well with previous interpretations. • The geological interpretation was created using a downhole width of 1 meter for lode widths based on the assumption that veins at Trouser Legs are 0.2 -0.6 meters wide and accounting for minimum underground mining widths. Much thicker zones of mineralisation are often present in RC drilling (2-3 meters compared to the 20cm veins seen in diamond holes) most likely caused by the thin high grade veins being smeared across consecutive 1m samples and also separate veins occurring close enough for it to appear that there is consistent wide areas of mineralisation. Previous interpretations often 6 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary incorporated these wide areas of mineralization resulting in inflated lode sizes. To account for this the current interpretation used surrounding diamond holes and vein logging in RC holes to target the interval that the vein is most likely to sit. Any surrounding mineralisation that was reasonably thought to be part of the lode that was smeared across samples was flagged in a second round of interpretation to be included in the compositing process. • A lower mineralisation cut-off of 0.5 g./t was used. • Wireframes have been created for weathering surfaces including base of complete oxidation and top of fresh rock and mineralised domains. • RC, DD and AC drilling data has been used to inform the wireframes. Dimensions • The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as • The Trouser Legs deposit has a strike length of 1.2 km and the length (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below stacked narrow veins are hosted in a shear zone which is nominally surface to the upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource. 150 meters wide, with a strike of 330°. The deposit is currently open at depth with the current mineralisation continuing to 310 vertical metres below surface. Estimation • The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s) • Composites were created at a length of 1 meter using assays that and modelling applied and key assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade were flagged in the two-stage interpretation. Where samples were techniques values, domaining, interpolation parameters and maximum distance flagged over 2 meters as a part of a 1-meter lode due to smearing, of extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted estimation the gold grades were added together and divided by the width of the method was chosen include a description of computer software and lode, which in most cases was 1 meter. This ensured the metal parameters used. content stayed the same for the interval, but the relative grade • The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine increased due to the tightening of the lode width. production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes • Estimations were performed using Ordinary Kriging (OK). Hard appropriate account of such data. boundaries were used for all estimation. In order to prevent over- • The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products. estimation and smearing of high-grade samples, top capping was • Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of applied to some domains. economic significance (eg sulphur for acid mine drainage • A top cap of 45 g/t was applied to the dataset. Selection of a top cap characterisation). value was based on statistical analysis of the individual domains and • In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the whole dataset. the average sample spacing and the search employed. • During the estimation, ellipsoidal searches orientated along the • Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units. approximate strike and dip of the mineralisation were used. The X • Any assumptions about correlation between variables. axis was orientated along strike, the Y axis across strike in the plane • Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control of mineralisation, and the Z axis perpendicular to the plane of the resource estimates. mineralisation. • Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping. • The block model extents have been extended to allow for a minimum • The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of 50m in all directions past the extent of known mineralisation. 7 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary of model data to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation data if • The block model was rotated to strike towards 330° to better available. represent the orientation of mineralisation. • The block model was built with 10m North 5m East and 5m elevation parent block cells with sub blocks of 1.25m North 0.625m East and 0.625m elevation. • Block size was determined via a kriging neighbourhood analysis (KNA), using Snowden mining software. A series of checks are used to confirm the block size to be being geologically suitable. • No estimation has been completed for other minerals or deleterious elements. • The model has been checked by comparing composite data with block model grades in swath plots (north/East/elevation) on each estimated domain. The block model visually and statistically reflects the input data. Moisture • Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural • Tonnages have been estimated on a dry basis. moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. Cut-off • The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters • The Mineral Resource has been quoted using a lower cut-off grade of parameters applied. 3 g/t. • This lower cut grade is in line with the assumption of extraction of material using underground mining methodology. • A variety of other cut-off grades were also presented to highlight the viability of a potential underground resource and financial analysis Mining factors • Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum • The Mineral Resource has been reported based on utilising or mining dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining underground airleg mining methods. assumptions dilution. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made. Metallurgical • The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical • Previous toll treatment for the Trouser Legs open pit mine through factors or amenability. It is always necessary as part of the process of third party processing plants indicated no issues with metallurgical assumptions determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to recoveries as there is no material change below the open pit. consider potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions However, it is the intent of HAW to undertake further metallurgical test regarding metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made work on the diamond core drilled in Stages 1 and 2. when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of 8 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made. Environmen- • Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue • It is considered that there are no significant environmental factors, tal factors or disposal options. It is always necessary as part of the process of which would prevent the eventual extraction of gold from the Trouser assumptions determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to Legs underground project as evidenced by the Trouser Legs open pit consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and operation. processing operation. While at this stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made. Bulk density • Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the • Densities were taken from the 2013 AMC resource report as no new assumptions. If determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the density information has been collected. The densities were applied frequency of the measurements, the nature, size and based on the weathering profile. representativeness of the samples. • The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit. • Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of the different materials. Classification • The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying • The Mineral Resource is classified as an Indicated and Inferred confidence categories. Resource under the JORC 2012 code. This classification is • Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (ie considered appropriate given the confidence that can be gained from relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input the existing data density, results from drilling and geological data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, observations made during the open pit mining phase. quantity and distribution of the data). • Areas classified as Indicated were based on having a drill spacing of • Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's at least 10m by 20m and the lode intersecting a diamond hole or view of the deposit. recent RC hole sampled at 0.5m to lend veracity to the method used for interpretation and calculation of grades used in this resource. • Areas supported by drill spacings of less than 20m by 50m have been classified as Inferred. • Data integrity has been analysed and a high level of confidence has been placed on the dataset and resultant resource estimation. • The Mineral Resource classification and results appropriately reflect the Competent Person's view of the deposits and the current level of risk associated with the project to date 9 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates. • No audits have been completed on this Mineral Resource estimate. reviews Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate.

The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used.

These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. There is good confidence in the data quality, drilling methods and analytical results. The available geology and assay data correlate well, and the geological continuity has been demonstrated.

Additional drilling of the Trouser Legs deposit will improve the geological and grade understanding of the deposit. 10 Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report +Rule 5.5 Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16 Name of entity HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED ABN Quarter ended ("current quarter") 44 009 157 439 31 March 2020 Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter Year to date $A'000 (9 months) $A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities 1.1 Receipts from customers 6,898 48,463 1.2 Payments for (a) exploration & evaluation (459) (707) (b) development - - (c) production * (3,278) (24,493) (d) staff costs (59) (171) (e) administration and corporate costs (157) (656) 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 1.4 Interest received 45 189 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid - - 1.6 Income taxes paid - - 1.7 Research and development refunds - - 1.8 Other - GST refunds/(payments) (630) (2,357) Other - JV Partner contributions/(payments) (2,100) (5,286) 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating 260 14,982 activities * Includes full repayment of mill processing concession 2. Cash flows from investing activities 2.1 Payments to acquire: (a) property, plant and equipment - - (b) tenements (see item 10) - - (c) investments - (112) (d) other non-current assets - - + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 1 1 September 2016 Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter Year to date $A'000 (9 months) $A'000 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: (a) property, plant and equipment - - (b) tenements (see item 10) - - (c) investments - - (d) other non-current assets - - 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities - - 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 2.5 Other (provide details if material) - - 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing - (112) activities 3. Cash flows from financing activities 3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares - - 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes - - 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options - - 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of - - shares, convertible notes or options 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings - - 3.6 Repayment of borrowings - - 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and - - borrowings 3.8 Dividends paid - - 3.9 Other (provide details if material) - - 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing - - activities 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of 30,580 15,970 period 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating 260 14,982 activities (item 1.9 above) 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities - (112) (item 2.6 above) 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities - - (item 3.10 above) 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on - - cash held 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of 30,840 * 30,840 * period + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 2 1 September 2016 Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report The above reported funds on hand at quarter end relate to the movement in cash during the quarter under review and are not to be confused with the accrual accounting system applicable in the preparation and audit of financial statements. As at the quarter end the Company and the Trouser Legs Mining Joint Venture ("TLMJV"), as managed by the Company, as required under accounting standards, accrue and account for expenditures and revenues incurred/generated during the quarter but have not, as at quarter end, been paid or received. Such accrued outflow items include Joint Venture Distributions and Accrued Expenditures, such as Trading Creditors, GST Collections and Credits, Local Government rates/taxes and mining operations closure and rehabilitation of mine site. 5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter Previous quarter $A'000 $A'000 5.1 Bank balances 9,006 8,559 5.2 Call deposits 20,198 20,168 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (Mine Rehab Fund) 1,636 1,853 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of 30,840 30,580 quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 103 6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included - in item 2.3 6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2 Directors fees & salary $43,866 (Previous Quarter $47,991) Fully Serviced Office facility rental $52,250 (Previous Quarter $52,250) Company requested Consulting Fees $6,600 (Previous Quarter $14,250) 7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their Current quarter associates $A'000 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 - 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included - in item 2.3 7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2 See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016 Page 3 Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report 8. Financing facilities available Total facility amount Amount drawn at Add notes as necessary for an at quarter end quarter end understanding of the position $A'000 $A'000 8.1 Loan facilities - - 8.2 Credit standby arrangements - - 8.3 Other (please specify) - - 8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well. 9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter $A'000 9.1 Exploration and evaluation 400 9.2 Development - 9.3 Production, Mine Closure & Rehabilitation 400 9.4 Staff costs 210 9.5 Administration and corporate costs 180 9.6 Other (provide details if material) - 9.7 Total estimated cash outflows 1,190 10. Changes in Tenement Nature of interest Interest at Interest tenements reference beginning at end of (items 2.1(b) and and of quarter quarter 2.2(b) above) location 10.1 Interests in mining tenements and See attached petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced 10.2 Interests in mining tenements and See attached petroleum tenements acquired or increased Compliance statement This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed. Sign here: ............................................................(Company secretary) Date: 30/04/2020. Print name: MOURICE GARBUTT + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 4 1 September 2016 Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report Notes The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity. HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 009 157 439 CHANGES IN INTERESTS IN MINING TENEMENTS 10.1 Interests in Mining Tenements relinquished, reduced or lapsed Tenement Nature of Interest at Interest at Reference Interest [note (4)] beginning end of of quarter quarter 10.2 Interests in Mining Tenements acquired Or increased Tenement Nature of Interest at Interest at Reference Interest [note (4)] beginning end of of quarter quarter + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 5 1 September 2016 Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report Interests in Mining Tenements Disclosure in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3. Project / Location Interest at Interest at Joint Venture Partner / Farm- beginning end of In Partner / Tenement of quarter quarter Farm Out Partner Pinjin East West Australia E 31/760 100% 100% E 31/781 100% 100% E 31/782 100% 100% E 31/783 100% 100% E 31/882 100% 100% E 31/1049 100% 100% E 31/1050 100% 100% E 31/1176 100% 100% Triumph West Australia M 31/481 100% 100% Mt Bevan Iron Ore West Australia Joint Venture E 29/510 -I 40% 40% Legacy Iron Ore Limited Pinjin - Trouser Legs West Australia Joint Venture G 31/4 70% 70% GEL Resources L 31/32 70% 70% GEL Resources L 31/65 70% 70% GEL Resources L 31/66 70% 70% GEL Resources L 31/68 70% 70% GEL Resources L 31/69 (A) 0% 0% GEL Resources M 31/78 70% 70% GEL Resources M 31/79 70% 70% GEL Resources M 31/88 70% 70% GEL Resources M 31/113 70% 70% GEL Resources M 31/284 70% 70% GEL Resources Edjudina - Pinjin Joint Venture West Australia E 31/789 80% 80% Westgold Resources Ltd Teutonic Bore Royalty * West Australia E 37/902 0% 0% Jabiru Metals P 37/7351 0% 0% Jabiru Metals * Royalty up to a maximum of $1m subject to conditions + See chapter 19 for defined terms Page 6 1 September 2016 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hawthorn Resources Limited published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 03:22:07 UTC 0 Latest news on HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED 04/29 HAWTHORN RESOURCES : 2020 04 30 - FY20 March Quarterly Report PU 03/13 HAWTHORN RESOURCES : FY20 First Half Financial Report PU 02/19 HAWTHORN RESOURCES : 2020 02 20 - Change of Company Auditor PU 01/30 HAWTHORN RESOURCES : 2019 December Quarterly Report PU 2019 HAWTHORN RESOURCES : 2019 11 20 - LCY - Mt Bevan and Mt Celia Exploration Update PU 2019 HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED : - Trouser Legs Joint Venture Mine Underground Updat.. AQ 2019 HAWTHORN RESOURCES : 2019 11 13 - Trouser Legs JV - Underground Update PU 2019 HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED : - Completion and Cash Settlement of $13.5m Sale of .. AQ 2017 HAWTHORN RESOURCES : Form 604 - Notice of change of interests of substantial sha.. PU 2017 HAWTHORN RESOURCES : Notice under section 708A of the Corporations Act 2001 PU