Hawthorn Resources : 2020 04 30 - FY20 March Quarterly Report

Grades and final payments for the remaining high-grade open pit parcels were received during the quarter, with average grades slightly exceeding forecast:
Parcel 21 (17,969 tonnes) returned a payable grade of 2.71g/t to deliver 1,566oz.; Gold Price - A$2,152.50/ ounce.
Parcel 22 (18,307 tonnes) returned a payable grade of 2.14g/t to deliver 1,257oz; Gold Price A$2,149.26/ ounce.
For a full summary of the open-pit gold mine results refer to the December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report as released to the ASX on 13 March 2020 - see item 2.6 in the Directors' Report.
Significant low-grade stockpiles remain on site from open pit mining, with an estimated 210kt stockpiled within a grade range of 1.1g/t to 1.4g/t. Whilst the processing of these stockpiles is economic at the current gold price, metallurgical test work is being undertaken to assess alternative processing options that may deliver superior economics.
Figure 2: Low grade stockpiles at the Trouser Legs JV.
The company's strategy of utilising a predominantly local contract workforce means that the transition to underground mining can occur with minimal disruption from COVID-19 restrictions.
DEVELOPMENT
Trouser Legs JV - Gold - Underground
During the quarter 2,947m of reverse circulation and 640m of diamond core infill drilling was undertaken on the down plunge southern extension of the high-grade core of mineralisation at the Trouser Legs gold project. Drilling results were in-line with expectations and culminated in the release of a maiden underground Mineral Resource Estimate1 post quarter.
Mineral Resource
Tonnes
Au (g/t)
Ounces
Au (g/t)
Ounces
Category
(Cut)
(Cut)
(Uncut)
(Uncut)
Indicated
448,000
6.9
99,000
8.3
119,000
Inferred
337,000
5.1
55,000
5.3
58,000
Grand Total
785,000
6.1
154,000
7.0
177,000
Table 1: Underground Mineral Resource Estimate1 for the TLGP. Grade are given at a 45g/t cut and uncut
Importantly, the work has confirmed a gentle southerly plunge to the orebody of approximately 10⁰ to 15⁰. A fence of three diamond holes is planned, subject to Board approval, to be drilled to a depth of 320m below surface over the June quarter, with the aim of extending the resource a further 200m south. If the orebody is intersected as expected it will lead to a near 50% increase to the current un-mined strike length.
During the quarter historical geophysical data was reinterpreted by independent geophysical consultants. The work confirms that the magnetic geological unit adjacent to the mineralisation can be traced for at least 750m south of the existing resource before the signature becomes ambiguous. This greatly assistance in the targeting of mineralisation down plunge of the existing resource.
Figure 3: Oblique westerly view of the underground mine design. Arrows indicate the plunge of the mineralisation.
Work on the various environmental and operating approvals for the project progressed during the quarter, with approval of the Underground Mining Proposal received from the West Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) post quarter.
As Manager, the Company is currently establishing for participants' consideration a budget regarding the feasibility of the underground project and the risk return dimensions.
1Refer to ASX announcement Trouser Legs Gold Project Underground Update, released April 14 2020 and the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource compiled by Mr Darryl Mapleson contained therein.
EXPLORATION
Figure 4: Project location map, Western Australian goldfields.
Mount Bevan/ Mt Alexander - Joint Venture - Base Metals
(Legacy Iron Ore Ltd 60%; Hawthorn Resources Limited 40%): Manager - Legacy Iron Ore Ltd .
The Joint Venture tenement area consists of Exploration Licence 29/510, being approximately 100 km west of Leonora in the Central Yilgarn region of Western Australia and is located immediately south of St George Mining Limited's (ASX: SGQ) Mt Alexander Project;
St George Mining has had significant success identifying nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation at its "Cathedrals", "Strickland's", and "Investigators" prospects along the Cathedrals Shear zone (refer to St George Mining Limited ASX announcements).
Figure 5: Mt Bevan Project - airborne magnetics data (TMI) showing area of interest for nickel sulphide mineralisation
For the March 2020 quarter the Manager has reported that no major field activities were carried out at the project. However, the results of the mineragraphic and petrological studies on the RC drill chips completed by Teale & Associates Pty Ltd were received towards the end of the quarter.
The studies indicate the presence of non-deformed,non-metamorphosed, post tectonic ultramafics in drill hole 1114 (Drill depths: 32m-34m and 68m-71m in MBC1114). These results support the progression of a follow up drill program to the south of drill holes MBC 1114 and MBC 1122, to verify the low order anomalism noted in both the down hole as well as surface EM.
Regional exploration was recommenced at the Trouser Legs JV with the completion of a 16- hole program of aircore drilling on lease E31/781. The 16 holes were evenly divided amongst two drill lines and drilled to a maximum depth of 54 metres. These lines were spaced 250 metres apart. On average the collars within each line were spaced every 25 metres. No significant intersections were returned however the area is still considered prospective and a follow up campaign of auger work is being planned for the 2021 season.
The number of ordinary fully paid shares on issue and quoted on the official lists of the ASX as at 31 March 2020 was unchanged at 326,615,613 fully paid ordinary shares.
As at 31 March 2020 the Top 20 Shareholdings held 245,363,986 shares (December 2019:
244,946,138 shares) being 75.11 per cent of the number of shares on issue (December 2019:
72.67 per cent):
Funding/Cash Balance/Working Capital
As of 31 March 2020 the Company held funds-on-hand of A$30.84 million (December 2019: A$30.58 million). For full details of Cashflow movements refer to the Appendix 5B Report accompanying this Quarterly Activities Report.
The above reported funds on hand at quarter end relate to the movement in cash during the quarter under review and are not to be confused with the accrual accounting system applicable in the preparation and audit of financial statements.
As at the quarter end the Company and the Trouser Legs Mining Joint Venture ("TLMJV"), as managed by the Company, as required under accounting standards, accrue and account for expenditures and revenues incurred/generated during the quarter but have not, as at quarter end, been paid or received.
Such accrued outflow items include Joint Venture Distributions and Accrued Expenditures, such as Trading Creditors, GST Collections and Credits, Local Government rates/taxes, mining operations closure and rehabilitation of mine site.
Mining Tenements
For full details of the movements in Mining Tenement interests during the period and held as at 31 March 2020 refer to the schedules attached to the Appendix 5B Report accompanying this Quarterly Activities Report.
Return of Funds to Shareholders
In the Managing Director's address to shareholders at the 2019 Annual General Meeting held on 29 November 2019 Mr Kerr advised that:
"…the Company has resolved, subject to a satisfactory tax ruling, to distribute funds of $13.5m that are surplus to the Company's current and 2020 obligations/funding
requirements. This would amount to a capital return of approximately 4.1 cents per share based on the number of shares on issue as at today…"
In December 2019, the Company lodged an application with the Australian Taxation Office seeking a draft ruling on the proposed return of capital.
As at the date of this Report discussions are continuing with the ATO and an update to shareholders will be provided upon conclusion.
For further information, please contact Mourice Garbutt on (03) 9605-5950.
Mourice Garbutt
Company Secretary
The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Reserve estimation is based on information compiled by Mr William Lloyd, a Competent Person who is a Member of Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Lloyd is employed by BM Geological Services. Mr Lloyd has been engaged as an external independent consultant by Hawthorn Resource Limited. Mr Lloyd has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Lloyd consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Dr David Tyrwhitt, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Dr Tyrwhitt has sufficient experience as a geologist which is relevant to the style of mineralization and the type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr Tyrwhitt consented to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources has been compiled by Mr Darryl Mapleson, a full time employee of BM Geological Services. Mr Mapleson is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Mapleson has been engaged as a consultant by Hawthorn Resources Limited. Mr Mapleson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Mapleson consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Trouser Legs February 2020 Mineral Resource
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or
• Sampling was conducted using a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling rig
techniques
specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate
and Diamond drilling rig (DD).
to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma
• RC samples were collected at every 1m and 0.5m interval using a
sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should
cyclone and cone splitter to obtain a ~3kg representative sub-sample
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
for each 1m interval. The cyclone and splitter were cleaned regularly
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity
to minimize contamination.
and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems
• Diamond core was cut using an Almonte automated core saw on
used.
selected geological intervals. The core was cut in half and one half of
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the
the core was submitted for gold analysis.
Public Report.
• Field duplicates were collected at a rate of twice per hole.
• In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be
• Samples were pulverised to produce a 40g charge for fire assay.
relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1
• Sampling and QAQC procedures are carried out using Hawthorn
m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge
protocols as per industry best practice.
for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,
such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling
problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg
submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Drilling
• Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air
• Reverse circulation (RC) drilling was carried out using a face
or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
• Diamond drilling core was HQ diameter
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
Drill sample
• Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries
• RC sample recoveries are visually estimated qualitatively on a metre
recovery
and results assessed.
and 0.5 metre basis and recorded in the database.
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
• Diamond core sample recovery was measured and calculated during
representative nature of the samples.
the logging, using standard RQD logging procedures.
• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade
• Drilling contractors adjust their drilling approach to specific conditions
and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential
to maximise sample recovery.
loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
• No sample recovery issues have impacted on potential sample bias.
Logging
• Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and
• All drillholes are logged in full.
geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate
• RC holes were logged at 1m and 0.5m intervals for the entire hole
Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical
from drill chips collected and stored in chip trays.
studies.
• DD holes were logged geologically and structurally.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or
• Data was recorded for regolith, lithology, veining, fabric (structure),
costean, channel, etc) photography.
grain size, colour, sulphide presence, alteration and oxidation state.
• The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
• Logging is both qualitative and quantitative in nature depending on
the field being logged.
Sub-sampling
• If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core
• All RC samples were passed through cyclone and cone split, and a
techniques
taken.
~3kg split sample is collected for each 1m or 0.5m interval,
and sample
• If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and
depending on depth.
preparation
whether sampled wet or dry.
• DD half core samples were collected at intervals of 1m or less if
• For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the
geologically relevant.
sample preparation technique.
• Field duplicate samples were collected twice per hole through
• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to
mineralised zones and certified reference standards were inserted at
maximise representivity of samples.
a rate of 1 per every 50 samples. Blank samples were inserted every
• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in
50 samples directly after a standard and also after potential ore
situ material collected, including for instance results for field
zones.
duplicate/second-half sampling.
• Sample preparation was conducted at Bureau Veritas Laboratory in
• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material
Kalgoorlie using a fully automated sample preparation system.
being sampled.
Preparation commences with sorting and drying. Oversized samples
are crushed to <3mm and split down to 3kg using a rotary or riffle
splitter. Samples are then pulverized and homogenized in LM5 Ring
Mills and ground to ensure >90% passes 75µm.
• 200g of pulverized sample is taken by spatula and used for a 40g
charge for Fire Assay for gold analysis. A high-capacity vacuum
cleaning system is used to clean sample preparation equipment
between each sample.
• The sample size is considered appropriate for this type and style of
mineralisation.
Quality of
• The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and
• Fire Assay is an industry standard analysis technique for determining
assay data
laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered
the total gold content of a sample. The 40g charge is mixed with a
and
partial or total.
lead based flux. The charge/flux mixture is 'fired' at 1100oC for
laboratory
• For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc,
50mins fusing the sample. The gold is extracted from the fused
tests
the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument
sample using Nitric (HNO3) and Hydrochloric (HCl) acids. The acid
make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their
solution is then subjected to Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS)
derivation, etc.
to determine gold content. The detection level for the Fire Assay/AAS
• Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,
technique is 0.01ppm.
duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels
• Laboratory QA/QC controls during the analysis process include
of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.
duplicates for reproducibility, blank samples for contamination and
standards for bias.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Verification of
• The verification of significant intersections by either independent or
• All drilling and significant intersections have been assessed by Mine
sampling and
alternative company personnel.
Geology staff at the Trouser Legs Gold Mine.
assaying
• The use of twinned holes.
• No pre-determined twin holes were drilled during this program.
• Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data
• Geological logging was captured digitally for each hole.
verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
• No adjustments or calibrations were made to any assay data
• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
reported.
• Initial assays of >0.4 g/t Au are requested for duplicate assay.
Location of
• Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and
• The grid is GDA 94 Zone 51
data points
down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations
• Drillhole collar locations are surveyed before and after by a qualified
used in Mineral Resource estimation.
surveyor using sophisticated DGPS with a nominal accuracy of +/-
• Specification of the grid system used.
0.05m for north, east and RL (elevation)
• Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
• Down-hole surveying was completed using a Li Hue north seeking
gyroscope at the end of the program
Data spacing
• Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
• Drillholes were located on 20m spaced traverses at 10m centres
and
• Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the
between and along strike from previous drillholes.
distribution
degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral
• Drilling was designed to update the Mineral Resource in this area
Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and
and test the continuity of gold mineralisation.
classifications applied.
• The drill spacing is considered sufficient for the style of
• Whether sample compositing has been applied.
mineralisation.
• No sample compositing has been applied to mineralised intervals.
Orientation of
• Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of
• Drilling was perpendicular to the strike of the main mineralised
data in
possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering
structure targeted for this program. All reported intervals are however
relation to
the deposit type.
reported as downhole intervals and not true-width.
geological
• If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation
• No drilling orientation and/or sampling bias have been recognized in
structure
of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a
the data at this time.
sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
Sample
• The measures taken to ensure sample security.
• During sampling of all drill holes, a staff member was always present.
security
Samples were delivered to the laboratory in batches by staff.
Audits or
• The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
• No audits or reviews have been conducted on sampling techniques
reviews
and data at this stage.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
• Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including
• The mineral tenements M31/79 and M31/284 with a PoW and Mining
tenement and
agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint
Approval in place. The tenement is in a 70:30 contributory JV with
land tenure
ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests,
Gel Resources.
status
historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental
• The tenements are in good standing.
settings.
• The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any
known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
Exploration
• Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
• Significant exploration has been undertaken by other parties. The
done by other
data has been reviewed for both location and grade distribution. To
parties
date the post 2011 and the pre 2011 data grade distribution is almost
identical. A selection of pre 2011 drill holes gave been surveyed in
the current coordinate system and located correctly.
• Aurifex/Newmont/Amoco/Picon/Little River drilled 14,150 m RC, 438
m DD, 4,572 m percussion and 398.3 m of channel samples.
• Gutnick Resources NL drilled 23,566 m RC and 912.7 m DD.
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
• Mineralization occurs in a broad shear bound alteration zone that
dips west from 55 to 70 degrees and ranges from 20 to 100 m in
width. The mineralisation is interpreted to dip from 38 to 75 degrees
and occurs in a number of fairly discrete packages, stacked above
each other, broadly similar to a ladder vein system. Gold
mineralization is related to thin quartz veins which vary in thickness
from 2 mm to 80 cm but occur in sub parallel groups. The geology
was confirmed during the mining operation between December 2017
to December 2019. Many veins can be followed for 50 to 80 metres
with more prominent veins being followed for up to 120m.
• Open pit mining of the deposit has taken place and vein orientation
maps were produced.
Drill hole
• A summary of all information material to the understanding of the
Information
exploration results including a tabulation of the following information
for all Material drill holes:
o easting and northing of the drill hole collar
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in
metres) of the drill hole collar
o dip and azimuth of the hole
Drill hole information for the drilling discussed in this report is listed in Appendix 1 in the context of this report.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
o down hole length and interception depth
o hole length.
• If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the
information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from
the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly
explain why this is the case.
Data
• In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,
• There has been no aggregation, compositing or top capping applied.
aggregation
maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high
methods
grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
• Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade
results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used
for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of
such aggregations should be shown in detail.
• The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values
should be clearly stated.
Relationship
• These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of
• The majority of the holes were drilled perpendicular to the ore body
between
Exploration Results.
and are believed to be representative of the true thickness if
mineralisation
• If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole
mineralisation.
widths and
angle is known, its nature should be reported.
intercept
• If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there
lengths
should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true
width not known').
Diagrams
• Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of
• Appropriate plans and sections have been included in the body of this
intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being
report.
reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of
drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
Balanced
• Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not
• No misleading results have been reported in this program.
reporting
practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades
and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of
Exploration Results.
Other
• Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported
• Drill holes have all been surveyed using a Li Hue north seeking
substantive
including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical
gyroscope at 5m intervals by Kalgoorlie based ABIM Solutions.
exploration
survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and
data
method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density,
groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential
deleterious or contaminating substances.
Further work
• The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral
extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).
A single programme of three surface diamond drill holes stepping out 200 metres from the last section of known mineralisation has been
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
• Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions,
planned.
including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas,
provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources
(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2, also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Database
• Measures taken to ensure that data has not been corrupted by, for
• Database inputs were logged electronically at the drill site. The collar
integrity
example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection
metrics, assay, lithology and down-hole survey interval tables were
and its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes.
checked and validated by BMGS staff.
• Data validation procedures used.
• The database was checked for duplicate values, from and to depth
errors and EOH collar depths.
• A 3D review of collars and hole surveys was completed in Surpac to
ensure that there were no errors in placement of dip and azimuths of
drill holes.
Site visits
• Comment on any site visits undertaken by the Competent Person and
• No sites visits were undertaken by the Competent Person; however,
the outcome of those visits.
the project was organised and overseen by BMGS staff who
• If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case.
adequately described the geological processes used for the collection
of geological and assay data.
Geological
• Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty of) the geological
• Mineralisation is defined by a westerly dipping shear zone that
interpretation
interpretation of the mineral deposit.
contains numerous parallel lodes that dip to the east between 40-80°.
• Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made.
• There appears to be a sharp boundary on the eastern edge of the
• The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource
mineralised shear zone, but the western edge appears to be less
estimation.
defined.
• The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource
• Confidence in the geological interpretation is high based on
estimation.
measurement from diamond drilling, observations made in the open
• The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology.
pit and infill drilling aligning well with previous interpretations.
• The geological interpretation was created using a downhole width of 1
meter for lode widths based on the assumption that veins at Trouser
Legs are 0.2 -0.6 meters wide and accounting for minimum
underground mining widths. Much thicker zones of mineralisation are
often present in RC drilling (2-3 meters compared to the 20cm veins
seen in diamond holes) most likely caused by the thin high grade
veins being smeared across consecutive 1m samples and also
separate veins occurring close enough for it to appear that there is
consistent wide areas of mineralisation. Previous interpretations often
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
incorporated these wide areas of mineralization resulting in inflated
lode sizes. To account for this the current interpretation used
surrounding diamond holes and vein logging in RC holes to target the
interval that the vein is most likely to sit. Any surrounding
mineralisation that was reasonably thought to be part of the lode that
was smeared across samples was flagged in a second round of
interpretation to be included in the compositing process.
• A lower mineralisation cut-off of 0.5 g./t was used.
• Wireframes have been created for weathering surfaces including
base of complete oxidation and top of fresh rock and mineralised
domains.
• RC, DD and AC drilling data has been used to inform the wireframes.
Dimensions
• The extent and variability of the Mineral Resource expressed as
• The Trouser Legs deposit has a strike length of 1.2 km and the
length (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below
stacked narrow veins are hosted in a shear zone which is nominally
surface to the upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource.
150 meters wide, with a strike of 330°. The deposit is currently open
at depth with the current mineralisation continuing to 310 vertical
metres below surface.
Estimation
• The nature and appropriateness of the estimation technique(s)
• Composites were created at a length of 1 meter using assays that
and modelling
applied and key assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade
were flagged in the two-stage interpretation. Where samples were
techniques
values, domaining, interpolation parameters and maximum distance
flagged over 2 meters as a part of a 1-meter lode due to smearing,
of extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted estimation
the gold grades were added together and divided by the width of the
method was chosen include a description of computer software and
lode, which in most cases was 1 meter. This ensured the metal
parameters used.
content stayed the same for the interval, but the relative grade
• The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine
increased due to the tightening of the lode width.
production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes
• Estimations were performed using Ordinary Kriging (OK). Hard
appropriate account of such data.
boundaries were used for all estimation. In order to prevent over-
• The assumptions made regarding recovery of by-products.
estimation and smearing of high-grade samples, top capping was
• Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of
applied to some domains.
economic significance (eg sulphur for acid mine drainage
• A top cap of 45 g/t was applied to the dataset. Selection of a top cap
characterisation).
value was based on statistical analysis of the individual domains and
• In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to
the whole dataset.
the average sample spacing and the search employed.
• During the estimation, ellipsoidal searches orientated along the
• Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units.
approximate strike and dip of the mineralisation were used. The X
• Any assumptions about correlation between variables.
axis was orientated along strike, the Y axis across strike in the plane
• Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control
of mineralisation, and the Z axis perpendicular to the plane of
the resource estimates.
mineralisation.
• Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping.
• The block model extents have been extended to allow for a minimum
• The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison
of 50m in all directions past the extent of known mineralisation.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
of model data to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation data if
• The block model was rotated to strike towards 330° to better
available.
represent the orientation of mineralisation.
• The block model was built with 10m North 5m East and 5m elevation
parent block cells with sub blocks of 1.25m North 0.625m East and
0.625m elevation.
• Block size was determined via a kriging neighbourhood analysis
(KNA), using Snowden mining software. A series of checks are used
to confirm the block size to be being geologically suitable.
• No estimation has been completed for other minerals or deleterious
elements.
• The model has been checked by comparing composite data with
block model grades in swath plots (north/East/elevation) on each
estimated domain. The block model visually and statistically reflects
the input data.
Moisture
• Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry basis or with natural
• Tonnages have been estimated on a dry basis.
moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content.
Cut-off
• The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or quality parameters
• The Mineral Resource has been quoted using a lower cut-off grade of
parameters
applied.
3 g/t.
• This lower cut grade is in line with the assumption of extraction of
material using underground mining methodology.
• A variety of other cut-off grades were also presented to highlight the
viability of a potential underground resource and financial analysis
Mining factors
• Assumptions made regarding possible mining methods, minimum
• The Mineral Resource has been reported based on utilising
or
mining dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining
underground airleg mining methods.
assumptions
dilution. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining
reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider
potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding
mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources
may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be
reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions
made.
Metallurgical
• The basis for assumptions or predictions regarding metallurgical
• Previous toll treatment for the Trouser Legs open pit mine through
factors or
amenability. It is always necessary as part of the process of
third party processing plants indicated no issues with metallurgical
assumptions
determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to
recoveries as there is no material change below the open pit.
consider potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions
However, it is the intent of HAW to undertake further metallurgical test
regarding metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made
work on the diamond core drilled in Stages 1 and 2.
when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous.
Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made.
Environmen-
• Assumptions made regarding possible waste and process residue
• It is considered that there are no significant environmental factors,
tal factors or
disposal options. It is always necessary as part of the process of
which would prevent the eventual extraction of gold from the Trouser
assumptions
determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to
Legs underground project as evidenced by the Trouser Legs open pit
consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and
operation.
processing operation. While at this stage the determination of
potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project,
may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of
these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where
these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with
an explanation of the environmental assumptions made.
Bulk density
• Whether assumed or determined. If assumed, the basis for the
• Densities were taken from the 2013 AMC resource report as no new
assumptions. If determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the
density information has been collected. The densities were applied
frequency of the measurements, the nature, size and
based on the weathering profile.
representativeness of the samples.
• The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by
methods that adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity,
etc), moisture and differences between rock and alteration zones
within the deposit.
• Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the
evaluation process of the different materials.
Classification
• The basis for the classification of the Mineral Resources into varying
• The Mineral Resource is classified as an Indicated and Inferred
confidence categories.
Resource under the JORC 2012 code. This classification is
• Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (ie
considered appropriate given the confidence that can be gained from
relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input
the existing data density, results from drilling and geological
data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality,
observations made during the open pit mining phase.
quantity and distribution of the data).
• Areas classified as Indicated were based on having a drill spacing of
• Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's
at least 10m by 20m and the lode intersecting a diamond hole or
view of the deposit.
recent RC hole sampled at 0.5m to lend veracity to the method used
for interpretation and calculation of grades used in this resource.
• Areas supported by drill spacings of less than 20m by 50m have been
classified as Inferred.
• Data integrity has been analysed and a high level of confidence has
been placed on the dataset and resultant resource estimation.
• The Mineral Resource classification and results appropriately reflect
the Competent Person's view of the deposits and the current level of
risk associated with the project to date
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Audits or
• The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral Resource estimates.
• No audits have been completed on this Mineral Resource estimate.
reviews
Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence
Where appropriate a statement of the relative accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate.
The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation should include assumptions made and the procedures used.
These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available.
There is good confidence in the data quality, drilling methods and analytical results. The available geology and assay data correlate well, and the geological continuity has been demonstrated.
Additional drilling of the Trouser Legs deposit will improve the geological and grade understanding of the deposit.
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
+Rule 5.5
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity
* Includes full repayment of mill processing concession
2.
Cash flows from investing activities
2.1
Payments to acquire:
(a) property, plant and equipment
-
-
(b)
tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c)
investments
-
(112)
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(9 months)
$A'000
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a) property, plant and equipment
-
-
(b)
tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c)
investments
-
-
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
-
(112)
activities
3.
Cash flows from financing activities
3.1
Proceeds from issues of shares
-
-
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
-
-
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of share options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of
-
-
shares, convertible notes or options
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
-
-
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
-
-
activities
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
30,580
15,970
period
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating
260
14,982
activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
-
(112)
(item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
-
-
(item 3.10 above)
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on
-
-
cash held
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
30,840 *
30,840 *
period
The above reported funds on hand at quarter end relate to the movement in cash during the quarter under review and are not to be confused with the accrual accounting system applicable in the preparation and audit of financial statements.
As at the quarter end the Company and the Trouser Legs Mining Joint Venture ("TLMJV"), as managed by the Company, as required under accounting standards, accrue and account for expenditures and revenues incurred/generated during the quarter but have not, as at quarter end, been paid or received.
Such accrued outflow items include Joint Venture Distributions and Accrued Expenditures, such as Trading Creditors, GST Collections and Credits, Local Government rates/taxes and mining operations closure and rehabilitation of mine site.
5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
Current quarter
Previous quarter
$A'000
$A'000
5.1
Bank balances
9,006
8,559
5.2
Call deposits
20,198
20,168
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (Mine Rehab Fund)
1,636
1,853
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
30,840
30,580
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
6.
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
103
6.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
-
in item 2.3
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
Company requested Consulting Fees $6,600 (Previous Quarter $14,250)
7.
Payments to related entities of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$A'000
7.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
-
7.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
-
in item 2.3
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
8.
Financing facilities available
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
Add notes as necessary for an
at quarter end
quarter end
understanding of the position
$A'000
$A'000
8.1
Loan facilities
-
-
8.2
Credit standby arrangements
-
-
8.3
Other (please specify)
-
-
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
$A'000
9.1
Exploration and evaluation
400
9.2
Development
-
9.3
Production, Mine Closure & Rehabilitation
400
9.4
Staff costs
210
9.5
Administration and corporate costs
180
9.6
Other (provide details if material)
-
9.7
Total estimated cash outflows
1,190
10.
Changes in
Tenement Nature of interest
Interest at
Interest
tenements
reference
beginning
at end of
(items 2.1(b) and
and
of quarter
quarter
2.2(b) above)
location
10.1
Interests in mining
tenements and
See attached
petroleum tenements
lapsed, relinquished
or reduced
10.2
Interests in mining
tenements and
See attached
petroleum tenements
acquired or increased
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Notes
The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
HAWTHORN RESOURCES LIMITED
ACN 009 157 439
CHANGES IN INTERESTS IN MINING TENEMENTS
10.1 Interests in Mining Tenements relinquished, reduced or lapsed
Tenement
Nature of
Interest at
Interest at
Reference
Interest [note (4)]
beginning
end of
of quarter
quarter
10.2 Interests in Mining Tenements acquired Or increased
Tenement
Nature of
Interest at
Interest at
Reference
Interest [note (4)]
beginning
end of
of quarter
quarter
Interests in Mining Tenements
Disclosure in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3.
Project /
Location
Interest at
Interest at
Joint Venture Partner / Farm-
beginning
end of
In Partner /
Tenement
of quarter
quarter
Farm Out Partner
Pinjin East
West Australia
E 31/760
100%
100%
E 31/781
100%
100%
E 31/782
100%
100%
E 31/783
100%
100%
E 31/882
100%
100%
E 31/1049
100%
100%
E 31/1050
100%
100%
E 31/1176
100%
100%
Triumph
West Australia
M 31/481
100%
100%
Mt Bevan Iron Ore
West Australia
Joint Venture
E 29/510 -I
40%
40%
Legacy Iron Ore Limited
Pinjin - Trouser Legs
West Australia
Joint Venture
G 31/4
70%
70%
GEL Resources
L 31/32
70%
70%
GEL Resources
L 31/65
70%
70%
GEL Resources
L 31/66
70%
70%
GEL Resources
L 31/68
70%
70%
GEL Resources
L 31/69 (A)
0%
0%
GEL Resources
M 31/78
70%
70%
GEL Resources
M 31/79
70%
70%
GEL Resources
M 31/88
70%
70%
GEL Resources
M 31/113
70%
70%
GEL Resources
M 31/284
70%
70%
GEL Resources
Edjudina - Pinjin
Joint Venture
West Australia
E 31/789
80%
80%
Westgold Resources Ltd
Teutonic Bore
Royalty *
West Australia
E 37/902
0%
0%
Jabiru Metals
P 37/7351
0%
0%
Jabiru Metals
* Royalty up to a maximum of $1m subject to conditions
