HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC (HAYD)
01/15 03:52:57 am
32.85 GBp   +13.28%
Haydale Graphene Industries : Awarded Supply Agreement for its Proprietary Functionalised Piezoresistive Ink

01/15/2019 | 03:53am EST

15 January 2019

Haydale, (AIM: HAYD), the global advanced materials group, is pleased to announce that it has signed a supply agreement to provide 76kg of its propriety piezoresistive ink to HP1 Technologies Ltd. (HP1T) over an 18-month period ('Supply Agreement'). The value of the Supply Agreement is not disclosed due to its commercially sensitive nature.

HP1T creates bespoke flexible, printed, functionalised nano carbon-based sensor systems that can measure and collect high quality impact and pressure data. This newly signed supply agreement will see Haydale become HP1T's single supplier of functionalised nano carbon inks.

Working in collaboration with HP1T, the functionalised ink will be used to create printed sensors, allowing HP1T to monitor changes when mechanical stress is applied. Combining Haydale's piezoresistive inks, intelligent printing and HP1T's software and technology, HP1T's initial focus will be on using the pressure sensors in helmets as a diagnostic, however HP1T is also undertaking trials with adapting its sensor system for use in a variety of applications including aerospace, military, robotics and utilities.

This initial supply is required for the first stage of development for a HP1T customer.

David Banks, Haydale Interim Executive Chairman, said: 'This Supply Agreement demonstrates a significant step forward in the commercialisation of our functionalised nano carbon-based inks. We welcome the opportunity to work with HP1T in these early development stages and we look forward to developing the relationship further.'

Keith Broadbent, Haydale COO, said: 'Following significant recent development, it is great to see industry benefiting from our functionalised nano carbon-based inks. This Supply Agreement represents one of many industries that can benefit from our inks and we look forward to building on this in the coming months.'

For further information:

Haydale Graphene Industries plc
David Banks, Haydale Interim Executive Chairman
Gemma Smith, Head of Marketing 		Tel: +44 (0) 1269 842 946
www.haydale.com

Notes to Editors

Haydale is a global technologies and materials group that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of commercial technologies and industrial materials. With expertise in graphene, silicon carbide and other nanomaterials, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties, as well as toughness. Haydale has granted patents for its technologies in Europe, USA, Australia, Japan and China and operates from six sites in the UK, USA and the Far East.

For more information please visit: www.haydale.com

Twitter: @haydalegraphene

Disclaimer

Haydale Graphene Industries plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 08:53:03 UTC
