Haydale Graphene Industries : Director Dealing

13 August 2018

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Group to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The Company announces that it has received a notification of share dealings from Ray Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. On 10 August 2018, Mr Gibbs sold 11,767 ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at an average price of approximately 56.8 pence per Share and on the same day his SIPP purchased 11,767 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 57.05 pence per Ordinary Share. Accordingly, Mr Gibbs interest in Company remains unchanged at 494,686 Ordinary Shares.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Raymond John Gibbs 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status CEO of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc b. Initial notification/

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Haydale Graphene Industries Plc b. LEI 213800KNULBQFF25IE72 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Ordinary Shares of 2p each GB00BKWQ1135 b. Nature of the transaction Sale of shares and purchase of shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Sale Price Volume 56.8 p 11,767 Purchase Price Volume 57.05p 11,767 d. Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price Aggregate sales volume: 11,767 shares

Aggregate price: £0.568 Aggregate purchase volume: 11,767 shares

Aggregate price: £0.5705 e. Date of the transaction 2018-08-10 f. Place of the transaction XLON (AIM Market)

For further information:

Haydale Graphene Industries plc

Ray Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer

Matt Wood, Finance Director

Gemma Smith Head of Marketing Tel: +44 (0) 1269 842 946

www.haydale.com Arden Partners plc (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Ruari McGirr / Paul Shackleton / Ben Cryer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900 Media enquiries: Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham / Jamie Hooper / Gemma Mostyn-Owen

haydale@buchanan.uk.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

www.buchanan.uk.com

Notes to Editors

Haydale is a global technologies and materials group that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of commercial technologies and industrial materials. With expertise in graphene, silicon carbide and other nanomaterials, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties, as well as toughness. Haydale has granted patents for its technologies in Europe, USA, Australia, Japan and China and operates from six sites in the UK, USA and the Far East.

For more information, please visit: www.haydale.com

Twitter: @haydalegraphene

