HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC

(HAYD)
Haydale Graphene Industries : Functionalisation Reactor Operational at Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre ("GEIC")

06/27/2019 | 03:35am EDT

27 June 2019

Haydale (AIM: HAYD), the global advanced materials group, is pleased to announce that one if its plasma functionalisation reactors is now operational, having been fully installed and commissioned onsite at the GEIC, based at The University of Manchester.

Haydale's patented HDPlas® reactor is a rapid and cost-effective method for the treatment and surface functionalisation of advanced nanomaterials - such as graphene and other carbon-based materials. The reactor offers a high level of control and flexibility with a tailored level of surface chemistry to enhance dispersion. The HDPlas® system is a dry, low temperature plasma process in a near vacuum which offers a repeatable, effective method of achieving surface functionalisation, to enable homogeneous dispersion and consistent results suitable for commercial applications.

As a Tier One member of the GEIC, Haydale gains access to the materials knowledge, applications engineers and both analytical and processing equipment within the GEIC. This gives Haydale, through the GEIC's world-renowned development facilities, a quicker route to market and access to a greater reach of customers.

Keith Broadbent, CEO at Haydale, commented: 'The installation of the HT60 reactor at the GEIC is a significant step for the commercialisation of graphene. We look forward to working with the team at the GEIC to ensure that graphene is quickly adopted by global customers across a multiple of industries.'

James Baker, CEO at Graphene@Manchester, commented: 'I am delighted to further strengthen our innovative partnership with Haydale, with the commissioning of the reactor in the GEIC, which will provide both additional capability and further support the acceleration of products and applications into the marketplace.'

For further information:

Haydale Graphene Industries plc
Keith Broadbent, Haydale CEO Tel: +44 (0) 1269 842 946
Gemma Smith, Global Head of Marketing www.haydale.com
Arden Partners plc (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Ruari McGirr / Paul Shackleton / Ben Cryer
John Peat (Equity Sales) 		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900

Notes to Editors

Haydale is a global technologies and materials group that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of commercial technologies and industrial materials. With expertise in graphene, silicon carbide and other nanomaterials, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties, as well as toughness. Haydale has granted patents for its technologies in Europe, USA, Australia, Japan and China and operates from six sites in the UK, USA and the Far East.

Graphene and functionalisation

Graphene (and certain other nanomaterials) is totally inert and not easily dispersed in complex functional fluids (eg inks and coatings), nor will it readily mix into thermoset resins and composite structures. In order to obtain the best results from graphene, it is necessary to attach to it the chemical 'hooks' that overcome these problems through a process known as functionalisation. Graphene on its own has minimal applications yet, once functionalised, when added to a host fluid or material is usually only required in very small quantities (often

The GEIC and Haydale, together with the National Physical Laboratory and the Centre for Process Innovation (which also has a Haydale reactor), are developing this important science.

For more information please visit: www.haydale.com

Twitter: @haydalegraphene

Disclaimer

Haydale Graphene Industries plc published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 07:34:05 UTC
