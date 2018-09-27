Log in
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC (HAYD)
    
09/27 11:15:47 am
38.005 GBp   -7.30%
Haydale Graphene Industries : Notification of Major Holdings

09/27/2018 | 10:57am CEST

27 September 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
City and country of registered office (if applicable) ZURICH, SWITZERLAND
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 24/09/2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 26/09/2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.964% 0 4.964% 1,356,457
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.224% N/A 5.224%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
 (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
 (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
 (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
 (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
ORD
GB00BKWQ1135 		1,356,457 4.964%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,356,457 4.964%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date 		Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Credit Suisse Group AG
Credit Suisse AG

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A

11. Additional information
Ref: 16532589

Place of completion London, England
Date of completion 26/09/2018

Disclaimer

Haydale Graphene Industries plc published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 08:56:07 UTC
