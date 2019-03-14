Haydale Graphene Industries : PDMR Dealings

14 March 2019

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Group to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The Company announces that it has received notifications of dealings in the Company's ordinary shares (restricted securities) from certain directors of the Company and a PDMR.

The Directors' interests are as follows:

Director No. of ordinary shares purchased Resulting holding % of issued voting share capital David Banks 500,000 541,667 0.17% Keith Broadbent 500,000 500,000 0.16% Laura Redman-Thomas 375,000 375,000 0.12% Roger Humm 841,432 890,208 0.29%

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Keith Broadbent 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Chief Executive Officer of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc b. Initial notification/

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Haydale Graphene Industries Plc b. LEI 213800KNULBQFF25IE72 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Ordinary Shares of 2p each GB00BKWQ1135 b. Nature of the transaction Subscription for shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.02 500,000 d. Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price 500,000 shares at £0.02 e. Date of the transaction 2019-03-13 f. Place of the transaction XLON (AIM Market)

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name David Doidge Richard Banks 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Non-executive Chairman of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc b. Initial notification/

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Haydale Graphene Industries Plc b. LEI 213800KNULBQFF25IE72 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Ordinary Shares of 2p each GB00BKWQ1135 b. Nature of the transaction Subscription for shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.02 500,000 d. Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price 500,000 shares at £0.02 e. Date of the transaction 2019-03-13 f. Place of the transaction XLON (AIM Market)

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Laura Redman-Thomas 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Chief Financial Officer of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc b. Initial notification/

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Haydale Graphene Industries Plc b. LEI 213800KNULBQFF25IE72 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Ordinary Shares of 2p each GB00BKWQ1135 b. Nature of the transaction Subscription for shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.02 375,000 d. Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price 375,000 shares at £0.02 e. Date of the transaction 2019-03-13 f. Place of the transaction XLON (AIM Market)

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Roger Humm 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Non-executive Director of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc b. Initial notification/

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Haydale Graphene Industries Plc b. LEI 213800KNULBQFF25IE72 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Ordinary Shares of 2p each GB00BKWQ1135 b. Nature of the transaction Subscription for shares and take up of open offer entitlements c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.02 841,432 d. Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price 841,432 shares at £0.02 e. Date of the transaction 2019-03-13 f. Place of the transaction XLON (AIM Market)

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name David Davies 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Operations Director of Haydale Limited, a subsidiary of Haydale Graphene Industries PLC b. Initial notification/

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Haydale Graphene Industries Plc b. LEI 213800KNULBQFF25IE72 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Ordinary Shares of 2p each GB00BKWQ1135 b. Nature of the transaction Market purchase of shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.019 50,671 d. Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price 50,671 shares at £0.019 e. Date of the transaction 2019-03-12 f. Place of the transaction XLON (AIM Market)

For further information:

Haydale Graphene Industries plc

Keith Broadbent - Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0) 1269 842 946

www.haydale.com Arden Partners plc (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Ruari McGirr / Paul Shackleton/ Ben Cryer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900

Notes to Editors

Haydale is a global technologies and materials group that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of commercial technologies and industrial materials. With expertise in graphene, silicon carbide and other nanomaterials, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties, as well as toughness. Haydale has granted patents for its technologies in Europe, USA and China and operates from 6 sites in the UK, USA and the Far East.

For more information please visit: www.haydale.com

Twitter: @haydalegraphene

back to top

« back to Corporate News