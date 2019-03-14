Haydale Graphene Industries : PDMR Dealings

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Group to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
The Company announces that it has received notifications of dealings in the Company's ordinary shares (restricted securities) from certain directors of the Company and a PDMR.
The Directors' interests are as follows:
Director
No. of ordinary shares purchased
Resulting holding
% of issued voting share capital
David Banks
500,000
541,667
0.17%
Keith Broadbent
500,000
500,000
0.16%
Laura Redman-Thomas
375,000
375,000
0.12%
Roger Humm
841,432
890,208
0.29%
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.
Name
Keith Broadbent
2
Reason for notification
a.
Position/Status
Chief Executive Officer of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b.
Initial notification/
Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b.
LEI
213800KNULBQFF25IE72
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
Ordinary Shares of 2p each
GB00BKWQ1135
b.
Nature of the transaction
Subscription for shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.02
500,000
d.
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
500,000 shares at £0.02
e.
Date of the transaction
2019-03-13
f.
Place of the transaction
XLON (AIM Market)
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.
Name
David Doidge Richard Banks
2
Reason for notification
a.
Position/Status
Non-executive Chairman of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b.
Initial notification/
Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b.
LEI
213800KNULBQFF25IE72
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
Ordinary Shares of 2p each
GB00BKWQ1135
b.
Nature of the transaction
Subscription for shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.02
500,000
d.
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
500,000 shares at £0.02
e.
Date of the transaction
2019-03-13
f.
Place of the transaction
XLON (AIM Market)
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.
Name
Laura Redman-Thomas
2
Reason for notification
a.
Position/Status
Chief Financial Officer of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b.
Initial notification/
Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b.
LEI
213800KNULBQFF25IE72
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
Ordinary Shares of 2p each
GB00BKWQ1135
b.
Nature of the transaction
Subscription for shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.02
375,000
d.
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
375,000 shares at £0.02
e.
Date of the transaction
2019-03-13
f.
Place of the transaction
XLON (AIM Market)
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.
Name
Roger Humm
2
Reason for notification
a.
Position/Status
Non-executive Director of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b.
Initial notification/
Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b.
LEI
213800KNULBQFF25IE72
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
Ordinary Shares of 2p each
GB00BKWQ1135
b.
Nature of the transaction
Subscription for shares and take up of open offer entitlements
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.02
841,432
d.
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
841,432 shares at £0.02
e.
Date of the transaction
2019-03-13
f.
Place of the transaction
XLON (AIM Market)
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.
Name
David Davies
2
Reason for notification
a.
Position/Status
Operations Director of Haydale Limited, a subsidiary of Haydale Graphene Industries PLC
b.
Initial notification/
Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b.
LEI
213800KNULBQFF25IE72
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
Ordinary Shares of 2p each
GB00BKWQ1135
b.
Nature of the transaction
Market purchase of shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.019
50,671
d.
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
50,671 shares at £0.019
e.
Date of the transaction
2019-03-12
f.
Place of the transaction
XLON (AIM Market)
For further information:
Haydale Graphene Industries plc
Keith Broadbent - Chief Executive Officer
Arden Partners plc (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Ruari McGirr / Paul Shackleton/ Ben Cryer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900
Notes to Editors
Haydale is a global technologies and materials group that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of commercial technologies and industrial materials. With expertise in graphene, silicon carbide and other nanomaterials, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties, as well as toughness. Haydale has granted patents for its technologies in Europe, USA and China and operates from 6 sites in the UK, USA and the Far East.
