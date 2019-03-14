Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Haydale Graphene Industries PLC    HAYD   GB00BKWQ1135

HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC

(HAYD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haydale Graphene Industries : PDMR Dealings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 03:29am EDT

14 March 2019

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Group to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The Company announces that it has received notifications of dealings in the Company's ordinary shares (restricted securities) from certain directors of the Company and a PDMR.

The Directors' interests are as follows:

Director No. of ordinary shares purchased Resulting holding % of issued voting share capital
David Banks 500,000 541,667 0.17%
Keith Broadbent 500,000 500,000 0.16%
Laura Redman-Thomas 375,000 375,000 0.12%
Roger Humm 841,432 890,208 0.29%

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a. Name Keith Broadbent
2 Reason for notification
a. Position/Status Chief Executive Officer of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b. Initial notification/
Amendment 		Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Name Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b. LEI 213800KNULBQFF25IE72
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares of 2p each

GB00BKWQ1135

b. Nature of the transaction Subscription for shares
c. Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.02 500,000
d. Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price 		500,000 shares at £0.02
e. Date of the transaction 2019-03-13
f. Place of the transaction XLON (AIM Market)
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a. Name David Doidge Richard Banks
2 Reason for notification
a. Position/Status Non-executive Chairman of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b. Initial notification/
Amendment 		Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Name Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b. LEI 213800KNULBQFF25IE72
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares of 2p each

GB00BKWQ1135

b. Nature of the transaction Subscription for shares
c. Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.02 500,000
d. Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price 		500,000 shares at £0.02
e. Date of the transaction 2019-03-13
f. Place of the transaction XLON (AIM Market)
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a. Name Laura Redman-Thomas
2 Reason for notification
a. Position/Status Chief Financial Officer of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b. Initial notification/
Amendment 		Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Name Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b. LEI 213800KNULBQFF25IE72
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares of 2p each

GB00BKWQ1135

b. Nature of the transaction Subscription for shares
c. Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.02 375,000
d. Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price 		375,000 shares at £0.02
e. Date of the transaction 2019-03-13
f. Place of the transaction XLON (AIM Market)
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a. Name Roger Humm
2 Reason for notification
a. Position/Status Non-executive Director of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b. Initial notification/
Amendment 		Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Name Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b. LEI 213800KNULBQFF25IE72
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares of 2p each

GB00BKWQ1135

b. Nature of the transaction Subscription for shares and take up of open offer entitlements
c. Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.02 841,432
d. Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price 		841,432 shares at £0.02
e. Date of the transaction 2019-03-13
f. Place of the transaction XLON (AIM Market)
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a. Name David Davies
2 Reason for notification
a. Position/Status Operations Director of Haydale Limited, a subsidiary of Haydale Graphene Industries PLC
b. Initial notification/
Amendment 		Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Name Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b. LEI 213800KNULBQFF25IE72
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares of 2p each

GB00BKWQ1135

b. Nature of the transaction Market purchase of shares
c. Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.019 50,671
d. Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price 		50,671 shares at £0.019
e. Date of the transaction 2019-03-12
f. Place of the transaction XLON (AIM Market)

For further information:

Haydale Graphene Industries plc
Keith Broadbent - Chief Executive Officer 		Tel: +44 (0) 1269 842 946
www.haydale.com
Arden Partners plc (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Ruari McGirr / Paul Shackleton/ Ben Cryer 		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900

Notes to Editors

Haydale is a global technologies and materials group that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of commercial technologies and industrial materials. With expertise in graphene, silicon carbide and other nanomaterials, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties, as well as toughness. Haydale has granted patents for its technologies in Europe, USA and China and operates from 6 sites in the UK, USA and the Far East.

For more information please visit: www.haydale.com

Twitter: @haydalegraphene

back to top

« back to Corporate News

Disclaimer

Haydale Graphene Industries plc published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 07:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIE
03/12HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Result of Open Offer
PU
01/15HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Awarded Supply Agreement for its Proprietary Funct..
PU
01/14HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : PDMR Shareholding notification
PU
01/14HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Holdings in Company
PU
01/04HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : PDMR Dealing
PU
2018HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Result of AGM
PU
2018HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : New finance facility with the Development Bank of ..
PU
2018HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Opening of the Graphene Engineering Innovation Cen..
PU
2018HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Posting of Annual Report Notice of Annual General ..
PU
2018HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Update on Haydale's functionalised graphene ink sa..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4,10 M
EBIT 2019 -4,85 M
Net income 2019 -4,48 M
Finance 2019 0,25 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capitalization 6,04 M
Chart HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Haydale Graphene Industries PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,14  GBP
Spread / Average Target 617%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tom Quantrille President & Chief Executive Officer
David Banks Executive Chairman
Keith Broadbent Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Laura Gwyneth Redman-Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Graham Dudley Eves Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC-94.02%8
FANUC CORP14.25%34 249
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES22.44%33 542
ATLAS COPCO16.10%31 295
INGERSOLL-RAND16.64%25 665
PARKER HANNIFIN15.72%22 128
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.