Haydale Graphene Industries : PDMR Shareholding notification

14 January 2019

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Group to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The Company announces that it has received notification of a change in registered holding of restricted securities from Ray Gibbs, a PDMR of the Company, through a transfer from his own name into his SIPP. On 11 January 2019, Mr Gibbs sold 35,000 ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at 29.0 pence per Ordinary Share and, on the same day, Mr Gibbs' SIPP purchased 35,000 Ordinary Shares at 29.1 pence each. Mr Gibbs interest in Company remains unchanged at 376,453 Ordinary Shares.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Raymond John Gibbs 2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Director of Haydale Ltd, a subsidiary of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc b. Initial notification/

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Haydale Graphene Industries Plc b. LEI 213800KNULBQFF25IE72 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Ordinary Shares of 2p each ISIN: GB00BKWQ1135 b. Nature of the transaction Sale and purchase of shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Sale Price: 29.0p Volume: 35,000 Purchase Price: 29.1p Volume: 35,000 d. Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price Aggregate sales volume: 35,000 shares

Aggregate price: £0.29 Aggregate purchase volume: 35,000 shares

Aggregate price: £0.291 e. Date of the transaction 2019-01-11 f. Place of the transaction XLON (AIM Market)

Notes to Editors

Haydale is a global technologies and materials group that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of commercial technologies and industrial materials. With expertise in graphene, silicon carbide and other nanomaterials, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties, as well as toughness. Haydale has granted patents for its technologies in Europe, USA, Australia, Japan and China and operates from six sites in the UK, USA and the Far East.

