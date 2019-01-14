Log in
Haydale Graphene Industries : PDMR Shareholding notification

01/14/2019 | 02:44am EST

14 January 2019

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Group to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The Company announces that it has received notification of a change in registered holding of restricted securities from Ray Gibbs, a PDMR of the Company, through a transfer from his own name into his SIPP. On 11 January 2019, Mr Gibbs sold 35,000 ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at 29.0 pence per Ordinary Share and, on the same day, Mr Gibbs' SIPP purchased 35,000 Ordinary Shares at 29.1 pence each. Mr Gibbs interest in Company remains unchanged at 376,453 Ordinary Shares.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a. Name Raymond John Gibbs
2 Reason for notification
a. Position/Status Director of Haydale Ltd, a subsidiary of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b. Initial notification/
Amendment 		Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Name Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
b. LEI 213800KNULBQFF25IE72
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares of 2p each

ISIN: GB00BKWQ1135

b. Nature of the transaction Sale and purchase of shares
c. Price(s) and volume(s)
Sale Price: 29.0p Volume: 35,000
Purchase Price: 29.1p Volume: 35,000
d. Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price 		Aggregate sales volume: 35,000 shares
Aggregate price: £0.29

Aggregate purchase volume: 35,000 shares
Aggregate price: £0.291

e. Date of the transaction 2019-01-11
f. Place of the transaction XLON (AIM Market)

For further information:

Haydale Graphene Industries plc
David Banks
Gemma Smith, Head of Marketing 		Tel: +44 (0) 1269 842 946
www.haydale.com
Arden Partners plc (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Paul Shackleton / Ben Cryer / Ruari McGirr 		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900

Notes to Editors

Haydale is a global technologies and materials group that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of commercial technologies and industrial materials. With expertise in graphene, silicon carbide and other nanomaterials, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties, as well as toughness. Haydale has granted patents for its technologies in Europe, USA, Australia, Japan and China and operates from six sites in the UK, USA and the Far East.

For more information please visit: www.haydale.com

Twitter: @haydalegraphene

Disclaimer

Haydale Graphene Industries plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 07:43:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4,35 M
EBIT 2019 -5,00 M
Net income 2019 -4,48 M
Finance 2019 0,55 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Capitalization 8,29 M
Chart HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Haydale Graphene Industries PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target -17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tom Quantrille President & Chief Executive Officer
David Banks Executive Chairman
Keith Broadbent Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Laura Gwyneth Redman-Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Raymond John Gibbs Director & President-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC-8.66%11
FANUC CORP6.91%33 118
ATLAS COPCO6.15%30 608
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES2.49%28 097
INGERSOLL-RAND4.09%23 190
PARKER HANNIFIN5.93%20 680
