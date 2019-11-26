Log in
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC    HAYD   GB00BKWQ1135

HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC

(HAYD)
Haydale Graphene Industries : Posting of Annual Report Notice of Annual General Meeting

11/26/2019 | 05:03am EST

26 November 2019

Haydale (AIM:HAYD), the global advanced materials group, announces that printed copies of its Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 are today being posted to shareholders, together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy. An electronic copy of the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy are available to download from the Company's investor relations website at www.haydale-ir.com in accordance with AIM Rule 20.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 2.00 p.m. on Thursday, 19 December 2019, at its Harwell offices at Quad One, Harwell Science and Innovation Campus, Becquerel Avenue, Harwell, Didcot, Oxon OX11 0RA.

Annual Report 2019

Notice of AGM 2019

Form of Proxy AGM 2019

E-Comms letter for AGM 2019

For further information:

Haydale Graphene Industries plc
Keith Broadbent, CEO Tel: +44 (0) 1269 842 946
Gemma Smith, Global Head of Marketing www.haydale.com
Arden Partners plc (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Ruari McGirr / Paul Shackleton / Ben Cryer Tel: +44 (0) 20 7614 5900

Notes to Editors

Haydale is a global technologies and materials group that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of commercial technologies and industrial materials. With expertise in graphene, silicon carbide and other nanomaterials, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties, as well as toughness. Haydale has granted patents for its technologies in Europe, USA and China and operates from 6 sites in the UK, USA and the Far East.

For more information please visit:www.haydale.com

Twitter: @haydalegraphene

Disclaimer

Haydale Graphene Industries plc published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 10:02:03 UTC
