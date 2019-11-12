Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Haynes International, Inc.    HAYN

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(HAYN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Haynes International : November 12, 2019 - Haynes International, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 05:10pm EST

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Daniel Maudlin

Vice President of Finance and

Chief Financial Officer

Haynes International, Inc.

765-456-6102

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

  • Company to host conference call on November 15, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET

KOKOMO, IN, November 12, 2019 - Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced today that it will host a conference call on Friday, November 15, 2019 to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019. A press release announcing the results will be issued after market close on November 14, 2019. Mike Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Maudlin, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and be available to answer questions. To participate, please dial the teleconferencing number shown below five minutes prior to the scheduled conference time.

Date: Friday, November 15, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In Numbers:

844-369-8770

(Domestic)

862-298-0840

(International)

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available at www.haynesintl.com.

For those unable to participate a replay will be available from Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 15, 2019. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Domestic:

877-481-4010

Replay Access:

Conference: 55907

A replay of the Webcast will also be available for one year at www.haynesintl.com.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-basedhigh-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

Disclaimer

Haynes International Inc. published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 22:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:10pHAYNES INTERNATIONAL : November 12, 2019 - Haynes International, Inc. Reports Fo..
PU
04:06pHaynes International, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter Conference Call
GL
08/29HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01HAYNES INTERNATIONAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01HAYNES INTERNATIONAL : August 1, 2019 - Haynes International, Inc. Reports Third..
PU
08/01HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula..
AQ
08/01HAYNES INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/01Haynes International, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Result..
GL
07/30Haynes International, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Conference Call
GL
05/30HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 490 M
EBIT 2019 17,0 M
Net income 2019 8,95 M
Finance 2019 18,2 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 52,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 458 M
Chart HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Haynes International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 45,33  $
Last Close Price 36,78  $
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael L. Shor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Getz Chairman
David L. Strobel Vice President-Operations
Daniel W. Maudlin CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Venkat R. Ishwar Vice President-Marketing & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC.40.11%458
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-13.69%18 141
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%12 042
DAYE SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD--.--%8 781
JSW STEEL LTD-14.10%8 398
EVRAZ PLC-26.95%7 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group