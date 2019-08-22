Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Haynes Publishing Group plc    HYNS   GB0004160833

HAYNES PUBLISHING GROUP PLC

(HYNS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Haynes Publishing : Get busy as a bee with the Bee Hotel concise manual by Haynes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 10:43am EDT

22nd August 2019: A recent scientific review by the University of Sydney revealed that insect numbers around the world suggest that 40% of species are undergoing 'dramatic rates of decline', with bees, ants and beetles disappearing eight times faster than mammals, birds or reptiles. Now, to help combat the decline in insects, Haynes has launched a new concise manual, Bee Hotel.

Bee Hotel is the ultimate guide for anyone concerned with protecting insect life and watching nature unfold in their own garden, and details the insect species which may benefit from a stay in a bug hotel, welcoming all kinds from solitary bees, beneficial bugs like ladybirds and butterflies, and even wasps and hornets.

The book provides easy-to-follow instructions on constructing bug hotels to keep your outdoor space buzzing, whether you have a balcony, garden or roof terrace, with a choice of 30 styles from stripped-back bucket hotels to 5-star bumblebee castles. Author, Melanie von Orlow, goes on to describe the best conditions to attract inhabitants and guests; sites should be sunny and dry - although a shady spot will still attract depending on the species - and must have a few amenities close-by such as forage plants and building materials.

The detailed manual offers worthwhile tips on the best materials to use for building and how to drill wood cleanly and safely. It also features information on when species emerge and how to plan for new additions to your insect dwellings.

The book also dispels common myths about stinging bees, and encourages gardeners to treat visiting insects as 'pets' by creating a happy haven for them, ensuring they can continue their good work and live a fruitful life. It explains that species that do inflict a painful sting are vital pollinators and far more concerned with defending their nest than risking their life. Bee Hotel also offers pointers on using bug hotels for wild bee keeping - an exciting and safe way for children and parents alike to experience nature.

Bee Hotel includes over 30 easy-to-follow DIY projects, each featuringstep-by-step instructions to encourage everyone to have a go creating exciting projects from the Rustic Tree House and Mud Hut, to a Bumblebee Castle and an Earwig Paradise. These can be built anywhere as long as a few basic condition are met.

Expert help is also given on how to grow the right plants to encourage visitors and residents emulating the huge variety of nests insects build, whether it be resin nests on rocks; tunnels in pavement gaps or create elaborate mud structures on plants.

Bee Hotel is one of five titles to be published in Haynes' new compact 'Concise' format. Other new titles available in this format are Sleep, Potato, Clouds and Van Life

Title Details

Bee Hotel is priced at £10.99 in the UK and available from www.haynes.com. The book number is H6658. The ISBN is 9781785216589. It is published in September 2019.

About the author

Melanie von Orlow was born in Germany, and studied biochemistry and bilogy in Berlin. She now as a freelance biologist in Berlin, capturing bee swarms and providing relocation and advisory services. As spokeswoman in Hymenoptera, a division of the German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), she lobbies nationwide for bees and wasps, and conducts training courses, lectures and workships for advisors and relocators. She maintains a small honey farm in North Berlin where she runs courses for the next generation of beekeepers.

The author is available for interview - contact: haynesPR@mccann.com

Disclaimer

Haynes Publishing Group plc published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 14:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAYNES PUBLISHING GROUP PL
10:43aHAYNES PUBLISHING : Get busy as a bee with the Bee Hotel concise manual by Hayne..
PU
10:43aHAYNES PUBLISHING : Turbocharge your knowledge of the Audi Quattro Rally Car wit..
PU
10:43aHAYNES PUBLISHING : pays homage to Lola T70 with new manual
PU
10:43aHAYNES PUBLISHING : New manual addresses need for more non-biased, evidence base..
PU
08/12HAYNES PUBLISHING : adds SEAT Ibiza (2008 to 2017) to extensive Owner's Workshop..
PU
08/02HAYNES PUBLISHING : marches in with a new Roman Soldier Operations Manual
PU
07/11HAYNES PUBLISHING : Holidays and Rugby parodied in two new Haynes Explains books
PU
07/11HAYNES PUBLISHING : Scale up your skills with the new Haynes Model Builders' Man..
PU
06/05HAYNES PUBLISHING : publishes new Manual for the Honda PCX125 & 150 Scooters
PU
06/05HAYNES PUBLISHING : Shares in car manual firm Haynes rise as it eyes sharp profi..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 34,5 M
EBIT 2019 3,90 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 2,35 M
Yield 2019 3,41%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 33,3 M
Chart HAYNES PUBLISHING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Haynes Publishing Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYNES PUBLISHING GROUP PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 295,00  GBp
Last Close Price 220,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Harold Coleman Haynes Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eddie Bell Executive Chairman
James T. Bunkum Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Richard S. Barker Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Alexander George Kwarts Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAYNES PUBLISHING GROUP PLC27.54%40
INFORMA PLC37.54%13 172
PEARSON PLC-11.66%7 835
AXEL SPRINGER27.68%7 555
SCHIBSTED14.68%6 778
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD0.00%3 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group