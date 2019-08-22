Haynes Publishing : Get busy as a bee with the Bee Hotel concise manual by Haynes

22nd August 2019: A recent scientific review by the University of Sydney revealed that insect numbers around the world suggest that 40% of species are undergoing 'dramatic rates of decline', with bees, ants and beetles disappearing eight times faster than mammals, birds or reptiles. Now, to help combat the decline in insects, Haynes has launched a new concise manual, Bee Hotel.

Bee Hotel is the ultimate guide for anyone concerned with protecting insect life and watching nature unfold in their own garden, and details the insect species which may benefit from a stay in a bug hotel, welcoming all kinds from solitary bees, beneficial bugs like ladybirds and butterflies, and even wasps and hornets.

The book provides easy-to-follow instructions on constructing bug hotels to keep your outdoor space buzzing, whether you have a balcony, garden or roof terrace, with a choice of 30 styles from stripped-back bucket hotels to 5-star bumblebee castles. Author, Melanie von Orlow, goes on to describe the best conditions to attract inhabitants and guests; sites should be sunny and dry - although a shady spot will still attract depending on the species - and must have a few amenities close-by such as forage plants and building materials.

The detailed manual offers worthwhile tips on the best materials to use for building and how to drill wood cleanly and safely. It also features information on when species emerge and how to plan for new additions to your insect dwellings.

The book also dispels common myths about stinging bees, and encourages gardeners to treat visiting insects as 'pets' by creating a happy haven for them, ensuring they can continue their good work and live a fruitful life. It explains that species that do inflict a painful sting are vital pollinators and far more concerned with defending their nest than risking their life. Bee Hotel also offers pointers on using bug hotels for wild bee keeping - an exciting and safe way for children and parents alike to experience nature.

Bee Hotel includes over 30 easy-to-follow DIY projects, each featuringstep-by-step instructions to encourage everyone to have a go creating exciting projects from the Rustic Tree House and Mud Hut, to a Bumblebee Castle and an Earwig Paradise. These can be built anywhere as long as a few basic condition are met.

Expert help is also given on how to grow the right plants to encourage visitors and residents emulating the huge variety of nests insects build, whether it be resin nests on rocks; tunnels in pavement gaps or create elaborate mud structures on plants.

Bee Hotel is one of five titles to be published in Haynes' new compact 'Concise' format. Other new titles available in this format are Sleep, Potato, Clouds and Van Life

Title Details

Bee Hotel is priced at £10.99 in the UK and available from www.haynes.com. The book number is H6658. The ISBN is 9781785216589. It is published in September 2019.

About the author

Melanie von Orlow was born in Germany, and studied biochemistry and bilogy in Berlin. She now as a freelance biologist in Berlin, capturing bee swarms and providing relocation and advisory services. As spokeswoman in Hymenoptera, a division of the German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), she lobbies nationwide for bees and wasps, and conducts training courses, lectures and workships for advisors and relocators. She maintains a small honey farm in North Berlin where she runs courses for the next generation of beekeepers.

