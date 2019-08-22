Haynes Publishing : New manual addresses need for more non-biased, evidence based information to help women manage the menopause

22nd August 2019: A recent survey of 2,920 British women, commissioned by Newson Health, has revealed that at least one in four have experienced severe symptoms which detrimentally affect their family, home and work life. Furthermore, 66% said they were offered anti-depressants instead of HRT, and shockingly only 28% said that a healthcare professional had discussed lifestyle choices in relation to their perimenopause or menopause. As a result, the overall rating for experience of receiving evidence-based, non-biased care in the UK was just 2.52 out of 5.

The menopause is a completely natural, normal life event, but these findings highlight the need for more non-biased, evidence based information to help women decide how best to manage this female hormone deficiency. In response, GP and menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson has joined forces with Haynes Publishing to release a myth-busting new manual, Menopause.

In this definitive guide Dr Newson uses the latest evidence and her own personal experience to cut through misinformation and take a straightforward look at the menopause. Menopause has been written for women to empower them and help them make choices on how to have the best possible experience as their bodies change. It also demystifies this historically taboo subject and features practical chapters for their partners, families and even employers, to help encourage positive conversations around the menopause.

Menopause covers the essential signs/symptoms and health implications, tips for getting the most out of medical appointments and also outlines available treatments. It takes a holistic view about menopause management, from diet and exercise, coping strategies and relationships for family and friends. It also offers pointers on how to talk to health professionals about getting the right treatment, and includes helpful non-biased information on why it's time to rethink Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).

The book includes studies which surveyed women at the perimenopausal stage, revealing many women and healthcare professionals wrongly blame the early warning signs on stress and the general strain of daily life. The text uncovers alarming insights, citing figures which demonstrate over 60% of women were offered anti-depressants at this stage rather than HRT.

In a chapter titled Time to rethink HRT, Dr Newson shares a comprehensive matrix of advice regarding HRT and revisits the research conducted in 2002 by the Women's Health Initiative, which suggested use of the drug may lead to an increased risk of breast cancer and cardiovascular disease. The chapter goes on to uncover the positive benefits, stating that further studies show for most women who start taking HRT when they are under 60, the benefits outweigh the risks. It is also revealed that the original drug tested in 2002 is no longer in common use.

Speaking on the importance of finding the correct treatment, Dr Newson explained: 'There's confusion over symptoms and even more confusion on the safety of treatments - HRT remains the most effective treatment for troublesome perimenopause and menopause symptoms, yet women are often wary of taking it. A lack of training means that there are still GPs and medical professionals who are not up to speed on the latest evidence and NICE guidelines, refusing women treatment that could make a real difference. This has to change.

'Although HRT remains the first-line treatment for menopausal symptoms for most women, it may not be an option for others. There is so much more to managing your menopause than HRT - it is essential to take a holistic approach - optimising your lifestyle, of course there is also natural hormone replacements available. The manual explores these additional treatments in extensive detail, with insights into the best approaches towards nutrition, exercise, sleep and wellbeing.'

There is also a useful and eye-opening chapter on Menopause and work, covering rights in the workplace and advice on how to access the correct support. In a study conducted by Dr Newson herself, it is revealed that 90% of women experience symptoms, which they deem as severely detrimental to their work life, including unfamiliar symptoms like impaired concentration, poor memory and lowered confidence. In comparison to this high statistic, only 14.5% of women had received any advice or support from their workplace about their menopausal or perimenopausal symptoms.

Commenting on the research, Dr Newson said: 'Women are working later in life than ever before, with an estimated 4.3 million women over 50 currently employed in the UK, yet the menopause still remains an overlooked issue in too many organisations. With some practical changes and emotional support in place, your menopause needn't be a barrier to a long and fulfilling career.'

The concluding chapter Tips for Loved ones, lists useful insights and further advice for partners, children and friends, making the manual a one-stop guide for all on the menopause, its effect and how to offer support.

For more information about Dr Newson's new Menopause Manual from Haynes, please watch:

https://youtu.be/zX8_oKn438A

Newson L (2019) Menopause survey results published! My Menopause Doctor, 12 March. www.menopausedoctor.co.uk/news/menopause-survey-results-published

Title details

The Menopause manual is available from www.haynes.com priced at £12.99. The book number is H6642. The ISBN is 978 1 78521 642 8. It is published in September 2019.

About the author

GP and menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson runs her own menopause and wellbeing centre in Stratford upon Avon. An experienced medical writer, editor and media commentator, she founded the popular My Menopause Doctor website (www.menopausedoctor.co.uk) to help women and health professionals access up-to-date accurate information.

The author is available for interview - contact: haynesPR@mccann.com