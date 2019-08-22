Log in
Haynes Publishing : Turbocharge your knowledge of the Audi Quattro Rally Car with the new manual from Haynes

08/22/2019 | 10:43am EDT

22nd August 2019: The Audi Quattro Rally Car has become an iconic vehicle, which changed the face of rallying. Nearly 40 years on from the car's launch, the new Haynes Audi Quattro Rally Car Enthusiasts' Manual takes the reader on a journey, examining the history of the Group 4 and Group B rally cars of 1980s, the drivers who tamed this ground-breaking car and the passion and commitment of Quattro owners today.

The Audi Quattro rally car revolutionised rallying when it was first unveiled at the 1980 Geneva Motor Show as both a competition car and a road car. Developed in total secrecy by a small team and presented as a four-wheel-drive, five-cylinder, turbocharged 'supercar', it was destined to shift the rallying world up a gear.

Written by motorsport expert Nick Garton, the manual chronicles the Quattro's impressive competition history. Detailing its succession of triumphs including three World Championship Rally wins in its debut year of 1981, World Rally Championship for Makes victories in 1982 and 1984 and World Rally Championship for Drivers victories in 1983 and 1984 with Hannu Mikkola and Stig Blomqvist at the wheel. Capturing the era wonderfully, the text is illustrated with archive material provided by Audi and period images from Reinhard Klein, the master rally photographer.

The fascinating manual also features new in-depth interviews with many of the drivers and engineers involved with the cars in period and today, including Michele Mouton - the first woman to win a World Championship Rally - John Buffum, Sarel ven der Merwe, Malcolm Wilson, Andy Dawson, Fred Gallagher, Phil Short, David Ingram, Jari-Matti Latvala, plus additional comment from Audi personnel including Walter Treser and Roland Gumpert. It also includes additional insight from drivers such as Hannu Mikkola, Stig Blomqvist and Walter Röhrl.

The manual highlights how the Audi Quattro revolutionised rallying, without any single aspect of its design or construction being particularly ground-breaking. The book brings to life what the engineers behind the Quattro brought to rallying, and as a result to the wider automotive world; the combination and refinement of these technologies in a truly virtuoso manner.

Today, the word quattro (with a small 'q') remains the pinnacle of Audi's engineering achievements, whether attached to world-beating touring cars, Le Mans-winning sports cars, sleek executive expresses or imposing SUVs. However, it is in rallying that the Quattro set the tone for a story that has lasted for 40 years.

The manual also offers insights into Audi Quattro rally car ownership, and a full enthusiasts' directory of approved contacts and organisations which can help enthusiasts wanting to learn more.

Title details

The Audi Quattro Rally Car Enthusiasts' Manual is available from www.haynes.com priced at £25.00. The book number is H6250. The ISBN is 978 1 78521 250 5. It is published in August 2019.

About the author

Nick Garton has been a journalist, author, championship manager and PR person working in motorsport for more than 20 years. He has had a number of books published including Haynes Ferrari 312T Manual and Porsche 956/962 Manual. Nick remembers a ride in the Audi UK Quattro press car as a small boy in 1982, its pace around the lanes of Northamptonshire leaving him dumbfounded to this day!

The author is available for interview - contact: haynesPR@mccann.com

Disclaimer

Haynes Publishing Group plc published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 14:42:09 UTC
