Hays : Directorate Change

17 June 2019

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Hays plc (the Company), the leading global specialist recruitment company, is pleased to announce that Cheryl Millington joined the Company's Board as an independent Non-Executive Director on 17 June 2019, and became a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees on appointment.

Cheryl was Chief Digital Officer of Travis Perkins plc from 2016 to 2018, Executive Director, IT, for Waitrose from 2012 to 2016 and Chief Information and Data Officer for Asda Stores Ltd from 2009 to 2012. Prior to those positions Cheryl has previously held senior management roles at HBOS plc, Innogy plc and National Power plc, and began her career as a management consultant with Price Waterhouse.

Cheryl is currently a non-executive director of Equiniti Group plc, Atom Bank plc and Intu Properties plc. From 2013 to 2016 Cheryl served as a non-executive director of National Savings and Investments.

Andrew Martin, Chairman of Hays plc, commenting on Cheryl's appointment, said:

'I am delighted Cheryl has accepted the invitation to join our Board. Her broad range of technology, data and people experience will provide further depth to the Hays Board'.

The Company confirms that there is no further information about Cheryl Millington requiring disclosure under paragraph 9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

LEI code: 213800QC8AWD4BO8TH08