HAYS    HAS   GB0004161021

HAYS

(HAS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/17 04:53:30 am
155.7 GBp   +1.50%
04:29aHAYS : Directorate Change
PU
04/16UK shares at six-month highs, JD Sports leaps on profit beat
RE
04/16Hays quarterly growth stumbles as German economy cools
RE
Hays : Directorate Change

06/17/2019 | 04:29am EDT

17 June 2019

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Hays plc (the Company), the leading global specialist recruitment company, is pleased to announce that Cheryl Millington joined the Company's Board as an independent Non-Executive Director on 17 June 2019, and became a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees on appointment.

Cheryl was Chief Digital Officer of Travis Perkins plc from 2016 to 2018, Executive Director, IT, for Waitrose from 2012 to 2016 and Chief Information and Data Officer for Asda Stores Ltd from 2009 to 2012. Prior to those positions Cheryl has previously held senior management roles at HBOS plc, Innogy plc and National Power plc, and began her career as a management consultant with Price Waterhouse.

Cheryl is currently a non-executive director of Equiniti Group plc, Atom Bank plc and Intu Properties plc. From 2013 to 2016 Cheryl served as a non-executive director of National Savings and Investments.

Andrew Martin, Chairman of Hays plc, commenting on Cheryl's appointment, said:

'I am delighted Cheryl has accepted the invitation to join our Board. Her broad range of technology, data and people experience will provide further depth to the Hays Board'.

The Company confirms that there is no further information about Cheryl Millington requiring disclosure under paragraph 9.6.13 (1) to (6) of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

Ends

LEI code: 213800QC8AWD4BO8TH08

Disclaimer

Hays plc published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 08:28:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6 072 M
EBIT 2019 253 M
Net income 2019 171 M
Finance 2019 126 M
Yield 2019 4,72%
P/E ratio 2019 13,09
P/E ratio 2020 12,25
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 2 221 M
Chart HAYS
Duration : Period :
Hays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,72  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Richard Cox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Paul Venables Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Steve Weston Chief Information Officer
Torsten G. Kreindl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAYS9.57%2 694
KORN FERRY19.20%2 431
PAGEGROUP13.24%2 112
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC21.96%1 436
ROBERT WALTERS PLC20.36%625
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.25%592
