Hays : Investor Seminar on Technology

Hays plc

Investor Seminar on Technology, 27 June 2019

Hays plc is this afternoon holding an investor update regarding our evolving Technology strategy. No material information or update on trading will be provided, and the event is not being webcast. No slides will be posted on our website.

Our next event will be our Q4 FY19 Trading Update, scheduled for release on Tuesday 16 July 2019.

For further information please contact:

David Phillips, Head of Investor Relations on +44 (0)203 978 3173 or ir@hays.com.

LEI code: 213800QC8AWD4BO8TH08

END