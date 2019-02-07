Log in
HAYS

Hays : Notice of Half Year Results

02/07/2019 | 05:25am EST

Hays plc

7 February 2019

Half Year Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018

Hays plc will release its Half Year results for the six months ended 31 December 2018 at 7.00am on Thursday 21 February 2019. A results presentation will take place at the offices of UBS at 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS at 8.30am on 21 February 2019 and will also be available as a live webcast on our website, www.haysplc.com/investors/results-centre. A recording of the webcast will be available on our website later the same day along with a copy of the results press release and all presentation materials.

In our sector, we are aware that Serco Group plc is due to report on the same day. However, Serco and Hays have coordinated meeting start times to avoid any overlap.

LEI code: 213800QC8AWD4BO8TH08

Disclaimer

Hays plc published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 10:24:02 UTC
