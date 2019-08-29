Hays : Recruiter Hays posts higher net fees, flags tough conditions in Germany, Britain

Log in
08/29/2019

(Reuters) - Recruiter Hays Plc on Thursday reported higher annual net fees, but said it was dealing with tougher trading conditions in Germany and Britain, with increasing signs of lower business confidence.

The company, which is largely focused on hiring for white collar roles, said net fees rose 5% to 1.13 billion pounds for year ended June 30.

Recruiters like Hays have become important barometers of economic activity, especially in Britain, as doubts persist about the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union - weighing on decision-making by companies and candidates for jobs.

The staffing company said net fees in Europe's largest economy, Germany, rose 8.6% while the UK and Ireland grew 2%. Germany makes up 26% of fees. The UK and Ireland contributes 24%.

"In Germany, economic conditions and market activity levels are weakening, with reduced business confidence and slower client investment decisions, particularly in the engineering and automotive sectors," Hays warned.

Hays said that it expects group headcount growth in the first-quarter this year to be "modestly" higher than the preceding quarter, but said the increase would not be as much as it recorded last year.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Bernard Orr)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 5 978 M
EBIT 2019 248 M
Net income 2019 171 M
Finance 2019 130 M
Yield 2019 6,72%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 2 029 M
Chart HAYS
Duration : Period :
Hays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 165,83  GBp
Last Close Price 139,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Richard Cox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Paul Venables Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Steve Weston Chief Information Officer
Torsten G. Kreindl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAYS-0.64%2 483
KORN FERRY-3.49%2 177
PAGEGROUP-6.57%1 636
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC31.07%1 595
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-15.29%505
ROBERT WALTERS PLC-8.73%440
