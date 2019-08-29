Hays : Recruiter Hays posts higher net fees, flags tough conditions in Germany, Britain

The company, which is largely focused on hiring for white collar roles, said net fees rose 5% to 1.13 billion pounds for year ended June 30.

Recruiters like Hays have become important barometers of economic activity, especially in Britain, as doubts persist about the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union - weighing on decision-making by companies and candidates for jobs.

The staffing company said net fees in Europe's largest economy, Germany, rose 8.6% while the UK and Ireland grew 2%. Germany makes up 26% of fees. The UK and Ireland contributes 24%.

"In Germany, economic conditions and market activity levels are weakening, with reduced business confidence and slower client investment decisions, particularly in the engineering and automotive sectors," Hays warned.

Hays said that it expects group headcount growth in the first-quarter this year to be "modestly" higher than the preceding quarter, but said the increase would not be as much as it recorded last year.

