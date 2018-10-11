Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hays    HAS   GB0004161021

HAYS (HAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/11 10:08:39 am
152.7 GBp   -13.24%
03:27aEuropean shares plunge to 20-month lows as Wall Street rout spark..
RE
03:08aHAYS : Recruiting firm Hays' quarterly net fee growth slows
RE
02:08aHAYS : First Quarter Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hays : Recruiting firm Hays' quarterly net fee growth slows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 03:08am EDT

(Reuters) - Recruiting firm Hays Plc on Thursday reported a slower quarterly fee growth rate, hurt by a relatively stronger pound against other foreign currencies.

First-quarter net fee growth of 9 percent was below Jefferies' estimate of 11 percent, hurt by slower momentum in Germany and rest of the world, the brokerage said.

Jefferies cut the full-year earnings estimate by 2 percent to reflect the soft first quarter.

Hays reported a 3 percent growth in net fees from the UK and Ireland as the job market braces itself for Britain's planned exit from the European Union in March next year, with little clarity on how things will pan out.

Hays Chief Executive Officer Alistair Cox said the company's UK business continued to grow modestly, despite ongoing economic uncertainties.

The company, which places people across a range of industries from finance to construction, said net fees rose 7 percent on a reported basis during the first quarter, compared with a 13 percent growth in the year-ago quarter.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAYS
03:27aEuropean shares plunge to 20-month lows as Wall Street rout sparks sell-off
RE
03:08aHAYS : Recruiting firm Hays' quarterly net fee growth slows
RE
02:08aHAYS : First Quarter Trading Update
PU
10/10PageGroup expects to beat 2018 forecasts after first UK growth since Brexit v..
RE
10/09Robert Walters sees strength in UK jobs market, posts record income
RE
10/08HAYS PLC : quaterly sales release
10/04HAYS : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
10/04HAYS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/03HAYS : Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice
PU
09/30HAYS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Hays PLC ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/23Hays PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Hays (HAYPY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Hays PLC ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Hays PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6 146 M
EBIT 2019 270 M
Net income 2019 181 M
Finance 2019 148 M
Yield 2019 3,76%
P/E ratio 2019 13,82
P/E ratio 2020 12,35
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 2 564 M
Chart HAYS
Duration : Period :
Hays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,07  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Richard Cox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Paul Venables Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Steve Weston Chief Information Officer
Victoria Clare Jarman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAYS-3.77%3 391
KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL11.45%2 690
PAGEGROUP14.01%2 311
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC21.66%1 359
ROBERT WALTERS PLC8.11%639
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.25.30%590
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.