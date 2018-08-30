Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hays    HAS   GB0004161021

HAYS (HAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/30 09:46:10 am
196.1 GBp   -3.30%
08:43aHAYS : UK recruiter Hays boosts dividend, posts higher annual profit
RE
08:13aHAYS : Final Results
PU
08/27HAYS PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hays : UK recruiter Hays boosts dividend, posts higher annual profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 08:43am CEST

(Reuters) - British recruitment company Hays Plc on Thursday declared a special dividend and boosted its full-year dividend by 18 percent, as it reported higher annual profit thanks to stronger growth in Germany, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Like other British recruiters, Hays has benefited from growth in its international business.

Though uncertainty over Britain's planned departure from the European Union forced Hays to keep a tight lid on costs at home, it said its UK business saw strong performance.

"We further strengthened our leading positions in key markets like Australia and Germany, and our UK business delivered a good profit performance, despite macro uncertainty," Chief Executive Alistair Cox said in a statement.

Hays proposed a special dividend of 72.9 million pounds, or 5 pence per share, and declared a full-year core dividend of 3.81 pence a share, higher than the 3.22 pence declared a year earlier.

The company's pretax profit rose 17 percent year-over-year to 238.5 million pounds ($310.6 million) in the year ended June 30, while net fees climbed 12 percent to 1.07 billion pounds.

Its Germany business saw a 16 percent increase in net fees while Australia and New Zealand markets recorded 14 percent growth in net fee and operating profit.

($1 = 0.7679 pounds)

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAYS
08:43aHAYS : UK recruiter Hays boosts dividend, posts higher annual profit
RE
08:13aHAYS : Final Results
PU
08/27HAYS PLC : annual earnings release
08/16HAYS : Notice of Preliminary Results
PU
08/15HAYS : LinkedIn company page named the best for second year running
PU
07/23HAYS : Chairman
PU
07/23HAYS : News of the passing of Hays plc Chairman, Alan Thomson
PU
07/20HAYS : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/19HAYS : New York City Football Club and Hays expand partnership as club looks tow..
PU
07/13UK recruiter Hays promises extra payout after strong end to year
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23Hays PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Hays (HAYPY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Hays PLC ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Hays PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016EARNINGS TODAY : Korn Ferry, Jabil, Qunar 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 5 715 M
EBIT 2018 243 M
Net income 2018 163 M
Finance 2018 136 M
Yield 2018 3,21%
P/E ratio 2018 18,03
P/E ratio 2019 16,00
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 2 932 M
Chart HAYS
Duration : Period :
Hays Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,02  GBP
Spread / Average Target -0,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Richard Cox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Venables Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Steve Weston Chief Information Officer
Victoria Clare Jarman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAYS10.88%3 819
KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL61.67%3 854
PAGEGROUP33.37%2 595
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC20.72%1 338
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.78.82%844
ROBERT WALTERS PLC31.08%754
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.