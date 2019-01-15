Log in
Hays second-quarter net fees rises as Germany shines

01/15/2019 | 02:46am EST

(Reuters) - Staffing company Hays Plc reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly net fees, boosted by strong hiring in Germany, its biggest market.

Hays, which is largely focussed on white collar roles rather than the factory, farming and catering sectors, reported a 15 percent rise in second-quarter group net fees from Germany at constant currencies for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Most British staffing companies are relying on their overseas business to drive growth as uncertainty following Britain's June 2016 vote to leave the European Union curbs domestic demand.

Hays' performance in Germany, its biggest market, echoes that of rival PageGroup Plc which also reported strong growth in the country on Monday, even as growth in Europe's largest economy slowed sharply in the second half of last year.

Germany's Federal Statics Office will put out preliminary gross domestic product figures for the fourth quarter and 2018 on Tuesday.

Net fees from Hays' UK and Ireland operations, which account for 23 percent of total fees, rose 3 percent in the quarter despite "continued economic uncertainties", Hays said.

PageGroup, which earlier posted a 15.4 percent rise in second-quarter gross profit, said this week that Brexit had taken a toll on the jobs market while growth in China was concerning.

Another peer, Robert Walters Plc had also warned last week of a slowdown in hiring in Britain and said some banking jobs were moving from London to other parts of Europe.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
