HAYS (HAS)

HAYS (HAS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/09 10:16:00 am
185 GBp   +0.76%
09:46aRobert Walters third-quarter fee income climbs on robust hiring i..
RE
10/08HAYS PLC : quaterly sales release
10/04HAYS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Robert Walters third-quarter fee income climbs on robust hiring in Europe, Asia

10/09/2018 | 09:46am CEST
Workers are seen crossing London Bridge with The Shard seen behind during the morning rush hour in London

(Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters Plc on Tuesday reported a 11.6 percent rise in third-quarter net fee income on increased hiring in Europe and Asia, and said recruitment activity was at its highest levels across Britain.

Quarterly net fee income rose 15 percent in Asia-Pacific and 21 percent in Europe, with Germany, Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands putting in record performances, Robert Walters said.

In Britain, Birmingham, Manchester and Milton Keynes produced the strongest rates of net fee income growth, said Robert Walters, which places people in finance, engineering, legal and marketing jobs.

"In London, legal recruitment was particularly active, whilst pockets of growth emerged in financial services albeit from a low base," it added.

The company said net fee income rose to 101.2 million pounds, for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 90.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Robert Walters and its rivals SThree, PageGroup and Hays are geared up for Britain's looming departure from the European Union, which has caused jitters in the country's job market.

Britain is set to leave the EU in March 2019, but has yet to reach an agreement with the bloc's negotiators on the terms of its departure, leaving open the possibility of an economically disruptive 'no deal' exit.

A Reuters survey found that only 630 UK-based finance jobs had been shifted from the British capital, a global hub for financial services, or created overseas so far ahead of Brexit, while an exit without a deal could hit 5,766 jobs.

However, two surveys showed on Monday that Britain's businesses are suffering from Brexit-related uncertainty as exports slow, recruitment difficulties mount and investment plans are scaled back.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAYS 1.03% 185.7 Delayed Quote.0.38%
PAGEGROUP 0.55% 549 Delayed Quote.16.90%
ROBERT WALTERS PLC 3.47% 662.2 Delayed Quote.8.11%
STHREE PLC 1.33% 380 Delayed Quote.1.90%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6 146 M
EBIT 2019 270 M
Net income 2019 181 M
Finance 2019 148 M
Yield 2019 3,60%
P/E ratio 2019 14,41
P/E ratio 2020 12,88
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 2 675 M
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Richard Cox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Paul Venables Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Steve Weston Chief Information Officer
Victoria Clare Jarman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAYS0.38%3 504
KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL13.94%2 685
PAGEGROUP16.90%2 348
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC24.57%1 371
ROBERT WALTERS PLC8.11%633
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.26.31%588
