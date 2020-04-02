Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hays plc    HAS   GB0004161021

HAYS PLC

(HAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hays : Recruiter Hays raises $248 million in equity to cope with coronavirus hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 10:30am EDT

One of the world's biggest recruiters, Hays, raised about 200 million pounds ($248 million) via a new share issue on Thursday, seeking to prop up its finances in the face of an expected collapse in fees due to the coronavirus.

Unveiling measures to stabilise its business, the company said the health crisis had driven a "very material deceleration in client and candidate activity" and that under its modelled scenario net fees could fall about 35% by the end of 2020.

"The past few weeks have been unlike anything the world has seen in modern times and has severely impacted recruitment markets globally," Chief Executive Officer Alistair Cox said in a statement.

Hays said about 210.5 million new shares were placed and subscribed at 95 pence per share, a roughly 13% discount to Wednesday's close.

Shares of the FTSE 250 company, which earlier touched their lowest level since July 2016, were down more than 9% at 99.3 pence at 1341 GMT. They have fallen more than 45% in 2020.

"While there will be some surprise at raising money, as the group should be able to navigate through without it, we see it as an astute move," Barclays analysts Paul Checketts said.

Recruiters are among businesses most exposed to the downturn as companies cut costs and halt new hiring, while lockdowns drag out employment processes.

Hays, which is largely focused on hiring for white collar roles, said it expected the impact of the virus to be "substantial" and profit for the year ending June 30 to be materially below market expectations.

Finance Director Paul Venables expected the downturn to be "more difficult" than the global financial crisis.

"We think it makes sense to raise equity now," he said. "This makes sure that whatever the phase of the downturn is, however long it continues, we will be in a cash positive position throughout that period of time."

Like its peer Robert Walters, Hays has cancelled its dividend and implemented cost reductions ranging from stopping hiring to cutting management pay. It expects it could save up to 20 million pounds per month by December.

Hays, which has been expanding in Europe, Asia and the Americas, had 35 million pounds in net cash as of March 27, it said, with 165 million pounds in undrawn credit facilities.

(This story was refiled to drop extraneous word 'it' in paragraph 9.)

By Yadarisa Shabong
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAYS PLC -8.96% 99.45 Delayed Quote.-39.76%
ROBERT WALTERS PLC 6.45% 336 Delayed Quote.-44.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAYS PLC
10:30aHAYS : Recruiter Hays raises $248 million in equity to cope with coronavirus hit
RE
05:12aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil majors pull FTSE 100 up; coronavirus fears persist
RE
04:27aEnergy stocks prop up European shares after coronavirus-led rout
RE
03/09HAYS : New York City FC and Hays renew partnership for sixth year by highlightin..
PU
03/09Robots step in as cheap labor dries up in Eastern Europe
RE
03/05HAYS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/04HAYS PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
03/03UK recruiter Robert Walters warns coronavirus may hit 2020 profits
RE
02/28HAYS PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
02/20STAFFLINE : Recruiter Staffline's CEO resigns as shares hit decade low
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 5 542 M
EBIT 2020 175 M
Net income 2020 127 M
Finance 2020 102 M
Yield 2020 7,17%
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
EV / Sales2021 0,30x
Capitalization 1 690 M
Chart HAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Hays plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 140,00  GBp
Last Close Price 115,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Richard Cox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Venables Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Steve Weston Chief Technology Officer
Torsten G. Kreindl Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAYS PLC-39.76%2 104
PAGEGROUP-31.36%1 440
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC.-19.12%1 365
KORN FERRY-43.92%1 339
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-31.48%431
ROBERT WALTERS PLC-44.24%262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group