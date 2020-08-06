Hazama Ando : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
0
08/06/2020 | 01:04am EDT
Disclaimer: This document is a partial English translation of the Japanese original which is filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is only for reference purposes. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Representative: Masato Fukutomi, Representative Director and President
Contact: Toshihisa Kino, Corporate Communication Department General Manager
Phone: +81-3-6234-3699
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 6, 2020
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2020
82,010
14.8
5,258
94.0
4,378
75.4
2,894
76.5
June 30, 2019
71,431
(2.4)
2,710
4.3
2,495
0.2
1,640
8.3
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥3,705 million [349.2%]
Three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥824 million [(52.8)%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2020
15.00
14.99
June 30, 2019
8.21
8.21
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
320,454
137,704
42.7
As of March 31, 2020
339,772
136,900
40.0
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥136,950 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥136,058 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for
dividends announced most recently: Yes
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half
178,000
1.0
10,500
(11.2)
9,000
(21.5)
6,000
(21.9)
31.08
Full year
365,000
(3.5)
23,600
(4.5)
21,900
(8.7)
14,800
(11.9)
76.67
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes
In the "Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year Ended March 31, 2020" (announced on May 13, 2020), the Company's the financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021(hereinafter referred to as "the financial results forecast") was undecided as the effects of the spread of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) upon its future business performance had been difficult to calculate in a reasonable manner.
After the above announcement, the state of emergency was lifted in Japan and economic activities are beginning to show signs of resumption throughout society, the Company is now able to calculate the certain forecasts as to orders received. Moreover, even though there were interruptions, etc. in its some construction projects in progress, the Company has already resumed them except its some overseas construction projects and is now able to calculate the outlook of their progress.
From the above situation, the Company has calculated the financial results forecast based on the information and the estimates, etc. available at the present, and thus the Company announces it. However, the financial results forecast is subject to fluctuate widely due to the timing of the convergence of COVID-19 or its influential range. the Company will announce promptly if affairs impacting on its business performance have occurred.
Additionally, the annual dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 also remained undecided as the financial results forecast was undecided, but this time the Company announces it based on the financial result forecast calculated.
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2020: 200,343,397 shares
March 31, 2020: 200,343,397 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2020: 7,311,410 shares
March 31, 2020: 7,315,545 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2020: 193,030,577 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019: 199,776,366 shares
The Company has adopted a performance-linked stock remuneration plan using a trust. The Company's shares held by the trust (397,766 shares) are included in the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period and the average number of shares during the period is calculated and stated taking into account shares held by the trust.
* Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly due to a wide range of factors.
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
102,971
131,860
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from
137,730
105,108
completed construction contracts and other
Securities
14,000
－
Costs on construction contracts in progress
4,927
5,618
Other inventories
4,686
5,719
Other
13,279
8,081
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(14)
(10)
Total current assets
277,582
256,377
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Land
15,505
16,684
Other, net
13,642
13,825
Total property, plant and equipment
29,148
30,509
Intangible assets
1,572
1,513
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
18,698
20,039
Deferred tax assets
9,527
9,071
Other
3,244
2,942
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1)
(1)
Total investments and other assets
31,469
32,052
Total non-current assets
62,190
64,076
Total assets
339,772
320,454
1
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts
payable for
construction
78,930
contracts and other
Short-term borrowings
17,391
Current portion of bonds
341
Advances received on
construction
contracts in
30,862
progress
Provision for warranties for completed construction
2,371
Provision for bonuses
2,679
Provision for loss on construction contracts
955
Provision for loss on damage due to fire
6,699
Other
39,155
Total current liabilities
179,386
Non-current liabilities
59,085
17,315
341
35,571
2,472
737
558
6,215
37,127
159,426
Bonds payable
691
691
Long-term borrowings
8,712
8,602
Deferred tax liabilities
45
44
Retirement benefit liability
12,776
12,687
Provision for environmental measures
148
139
Provision for management board incentive plan trust
93
106
Other
1,016
1,050
Total non-current liabilities
23,485
23,323
Total liabilities
202,872
182,750
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
17,006
17,006
Capital surplus
19,926
19,924
Retained earnings
103,699
103,693
Treasury shares
(5,284)
(5,281)
Total shareholders' equity
135,348
135,342
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,880
2,805
Foreign currency translation adjustment
116
24
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(1,287)
(1,222)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
709
1,607
Share acquisition rights
4
3
Non-controlling interests
837
749
Total net assets
136,900
137,704
Total liabilities and net assets
339,772
320,454
2
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)
(Three Months Ended June 30)
(Million yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2019
ended June 30, 2020
Net sales
Net sales of completed construction contracts
68,027
77,091
Sales in other businesses
3,404
4,918
Total net sales
71,431
82,010
Cost of sales
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts
60,017
67,451
Cost of sales in other businesses
2,948
4,240
Total cost of sales
62,966
71,691
Gross profit
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
8,009
9,639
Gross profit - other business
455
678
Total gross profit
8,465
10,318
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,754
5,060
Operating profit
2,710
5,258
Non-operating income
Dividend income
30
55
Foreign exchange gains
－
30
Other
121
58
Total non-operating income
151
144
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
113
83
Foreign exchange losses
173
－
Commission expenses
5
737
Other
74
204
Total non-operating expenses
366
1,024
Ordinary profit
2,495
4,378
Extraordinary income
Subsidy income
－
354
Gain on sales of non-current assets
20
－
Gain on sales of investment securities
110
－
Total extraordinary income
130
354
Extraordinary losses
Loss on damage due to fire
110
6
Loss on litigation
－
3
Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current
－
354
assets
Loss on valuation of investment securities
－
22
Total extraordinary losses
110
386
Profit before income taxes
2,515
4,346
Income taxes
955
1,465
Profit
1,560
2,880
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(79)
(14)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,640
2,894
3
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
(Three Months Ended June 30)
(Million yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30, 2019
ended June 30, 2020
Profit
1,560
2,880
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
（850）
925
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
0
－
Foreign currency translation adjustment
45
(165)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
68
65
Total other comprehensive income
(735)
824
Comprehensive income
824
3,705
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
885
3,793
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
