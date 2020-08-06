Hazama Ando : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 0 08/06/2020 | 01:04am EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer: This document is a partial English translation of the Japanese original which is filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is only for reference purposes. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 [Japanese GAAP] August 6, 2020 Company name: HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 1719 URL: https://www.ad-hzm.co.jp/ Representative: Masato Fukutomi, Representative Director and President Contact: Toshihisa Kino, Corporate Communication Department General Manager Phone: +81-3-6234-3699 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 6, 2020 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ― Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2020 82,010 14.8 5,258 94.0 4,378 75.4 2,894 76.5 June 30, 2019 71,431 (2.4) 2,710 4.3 2,495 0.2 1,640 8.3 (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥3,705 million [349.2%] Three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥824 million [(52.8)%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2020 15.00 14.99 June 30, 2019 8.21 8.21 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of June 30, 2020 320,454 137,704 42.7 As of March 31, 2020 339,772 136,900 40.0 (Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥136,950 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥136,058 million 2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 - 15.00 - 15.00 30.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 - Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 15.00 - 15.00 30.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: Yes 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen First half 178,000 1.0 10,500 (11.2) 9,000 (21.5) 6,000 (21.9) 31.08 Full year 365,000 (3.5) 23,600 (4.5) 21,900 (8.7) 14,800 (11.9) 76.67 (Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes In the "Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year Ended March 31, 2020" (announced on May 13, 2020), the Company's the financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021(hereinafter referred to as "the financial results forecast") was undecided as the effects of the spread of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) upon its future business performance had been difficult to calculate in a reasonable manner. After the above announcement, the state of emergency was lifted in Japan and economic activities are beginning to show signs of resumption throughout society, the Company is now able to calculate the certain forecasts as to orders received. Moreover, even though there were interruptions, etc. in its some construction projects in progress, the Company has already resumed them except its some overseas construction projects and is now able to calculate the outlook of their progress. From the above situation, the Company has calculated the financial results forecast based on the information and the estimates, etc. available at the present, and thus the Company announces it. However, the financial results forecast is subject to fluctuate widely due to the timing of the convergence of COVID-19 or its influential range. the Company will announce promptly if affairs impacting on its business performance have occurred. Additionally, the annual dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 also remained undecided as the financial results forecast was undecided, but this time the Company announces it based on the financial result forecast calculated. * Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): June 30, 2020: 200,343,397 shares March 31, 2020: 200,343,397 shares Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2020: 7,311,410 shares

March 31, 2020: 7,315,545 shares Average number of shares during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2020: 193,030,577 shares Three months ended June 30, 2019: 199,776,366 shares The Company has adopted a performance-linked stock remuneration plan using a trust. The Company's shares held by the trust (397,766 shares) are included in the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period and the average number of shares during the period is calculated and stated taking into account shares held by the trust. * Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly due to a wide range of factors. 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Million yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 102,971 131,860 Notes receivable, accounts receivable from 137,730 105,108 completed construction contracts and other Securities 14,000 － Costs on construction contracts in progress 4,927 5,618 Other inventories 4,686 5,719 Other 13,279 8,081 Allowance for doubtful accounts (14) (10) Total current assets 277,582 256,377 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Land 15,505 16,684 Other, net 13,642 13,825 Total property, plant and equipment 29,148 30,509 Intangible assets 1,572 1,513 Investments and other assets Investment securities 18,698 20,039 Deferred tax assets 9,527 9,071 Other 3,244 2,942 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1) (1) Total investments and other assets 31,469 32,052 Total non-current assets 62,190 64,076 Total assets 339,772 320,454 1 (Million yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes payable, accounts payable for construction 78,930 contracts and other Short-term borrowings 17,391 Current portion of bonds 341 Advances received on construction contracts in 30,862 progress Provision for warranties for completed construction 2,371 Provision for bonuses 2,679 Provision for loss on construction contracts 955 Provision for loss on damage due to fire 6,699 Other 39,155 Total current liabilities 179,386 Non-current liabilities 59,085 17,315 341 35,571 2,472 737 558 6,215 37,127 159,426 Bonds payable 691 691 Long-term borrowings 8,712 8,602 Deferred tax liabilities 45 44 Retirement benefit liability 12,776 12,687 Provision for environmental measures 148 139 Provision for management board incentive plan trust 93 106 Other 1,016 1,050 Total non-current liabilities 23,485 23,323 Total liabilities 202,872 182,750 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 17,006 17,006 Capital surplus 19,926 19,924 Retained earnings 103,699 103,693 Treasury shares (5,284) (5,281) Total shareholders' equity 135,348 135,342 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 1,880 2,805 Foreign currency translation adjustment 116 24 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (1,287) (1,222) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 709 1,607 Share acquisition rights 4 3 Non-controlling interests 837 749 Total net assets 136,900 137,704 Total liabilities and net assets 339,772 320,454 2 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)

(Three Months Ended June 30) (Million yen) For the three months For the three months ended June 30, 2019 ended June 30, 2020 Net sales Net sales of completed construction contracts 68,027 77,091 Sales in other businesses 3,404 4,918 Total net sales 71,431 82,010 Cost of sales Cost of sales of completed construction contracts 60,017 67,451 Cost of sales in other businesses 2,948 4,240 Total cost of sales 62,966 71,691 Gross profit Gross profit on completed construction contracts 8,009 9,639 Gross profit - other business 455 678 Total gross profit 8,465 10,318 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,754 5,060 Operating profit 2,710 5,258 Non-operating income Dividend income 30 55 Foreign exchange gains － 30 Other 121 58 Total non-operating income 151 144 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 113 83 Foreign exchange losses 173 － Commission expenses 5 737 Other 74 204 Total non-operating expenses 366 1,024 Ordinary profit 2,495 4,378 Extraordinary income Subsidy income － 354 Gain on sales of non-current assets 20 － Gain on sales of investment securities 110 － Total extraordinary income 130 354 Extraordinary losses Loss on damage due to fire 110 6 Loss on litigation － 3 Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current － 354 assets Loss on valuation of investment securities － 22 Total extraordinary losses 110 386 Profit before income taxes 2,515 4,346 Income taxes 955 1,465 Profit 1,560 2,880 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (79) (14) Profit attributable to owners of parent 1,640 2,894 3 (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) (Three Months Ended June 30) (Million yen) For the three months For the three months ended June 30, 2019 ended June 30, 2020 Profit 1,560 2,880 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities （850） 925 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 0 － Foreign currency translation adjustment 45 (165) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 68 65 Total other comprehensive income (735) 824 Comprehensive income 824 3,705 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 885 3,793 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling (60) (87) interests 4 3. (Reference) Quarterly Non-Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Quarterly Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets (Million yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 95,467 124,646 Notes receivable, accounts receivable from 135,698 103,967 completed construction contracts and other Securities 14,000 － Costs on construction contracts in progress 4,555 5,319 Other inventories 1,254 1,231 Other 12,975 7,697 Allowance for doubtful accounts (13) (10) Total current assets 263,937 242,851 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Land 13,559 13,868 Other, net 10,978 10,478 Total property, plant and equipment 24,538 24,347 Intangible assets 1,332 1,278 Investments and other assets Investment securities 21,141 22,480 Deferred tax assets 8,370 7,920 Other 2,949 4,231 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1) (1) Total investments and other assets 32,460 34,630 Total non-current assets 58,331 60,256 Total assets 322,269 303,108 5 (Million yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes payable, accounts payable for construction 78,603 contracts and other Short-term borrowings 17,305 Current portion of bonds 341 Advances received on construction contracts in 29,999 progress Provision for warranties for completed construction 2,369 Provision for bonuses 2,561 Provision for loss on construction contracts 953 Provision for loss on damage due to fire 6,699 Other 34,158 Total current liabilities 172,991 Non-current liabilities 58,792 17,230 341 34,857 2,470 615 556 6,215 31,765 152,844 Bonds payable 691 691 Long-term borrowings 8,155 8,066 Provisions for retirement benefits 9,899 9,888 Provision for environmental measures 148 139 Provision for management board incentive plan trust 93 106 Other 955 978 Total non-current liabilities 19,944 19,872 Total liabilities 192,936 172,717 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 17,006 17,006 Capital surplus 19,992 19,989 Retained earnings 95,737 95,872 Treasury shares (5,284) (5,281) Total shareholders' equity 127,451 127,587 Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 1,876 2,800 Total valuation and translation adjustments 1,876 2,800 Share acquisition rights 4 3 Total net assets 129,332 130,391 Total liabilities and net assets 322,269 303,108 6 Quarterly Non-Consolidated Statements of Income

(Three Months Ended June 30) (Million yen) For the three months For the three months ended June 30, 2019 ended June 30, 2020 Net sales Net sales of completed construction contracts 66,849 76,428 Sales in other businesses 694 747 Total net sales 67,544 77,176 Cost of sales Cost of sales of completed construction contracts 59,135 66,783 Cost of sales in other businesses 540 609 Total cost of sales 59,676 67,393 Gross profit Gross profit on completed construction contracts 7,713 9,644 Gross profit - other business 154 138 Total gross profit 7,868 9,783 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,200 4,620 Operating profit 2,668 5,162 Non-operating income 368 332 Non-operating expenses 354 1,012 Ordinary profit 2,681 4,483 Extraordinary income 110 354 Extraordinary losses 110 386 Profit before income taxes 2,681 4,451 Income taxes 863 1,414 Profit 1,818 3,036 7 4. Supplementary Information Results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2020 and full year 1. Non-consolidated Results for the three Results for the three Items months ended June months ended June 30, 2019 30, 2020 Civil engineering 85,606 15,181 Orders Building construction 25,196 26,336 received Total orders received 110,803 41,518 Net sales of Civil engineering 23,972 30,532 Building construction 42,877 45,896 completed construction Total net sales of contracts completed 66,849 76,428 construction contracts Civil engineering 4,500 5,202 Gross profit [18.8%] [17.0%] on Building construction 3,213 4,442 completed [7.5%] [9.7%] construction Total gross profit on 7,713 9,644 contracts completed construction [11.5%] [12.6%] contracts Gross sales 67,544 77,176 Gross profit 7,868 9,783 [11.6%] [12.7%] Selling, general and 5,200 4,620 administrative expenses Operating profit 2,668 5,162 [4.0%] [6.7%] Non-operating income/expenses 13 （679) [Interest income/expenses] [189] [179] Ordinary profit 2,681 4,483 [4.0%] [5.8%] Extraordinary income/losses (0) (32) Profit before income taxes 2,681 4,451 [4.0%] [5.8%] Tax expenses 863 1,414 Profit 1,818 3,036 [2.7%] [3.9%] (Unit: Million yen. Rounded down to the unit) Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 Forecasts for the six months ending Full year forecasts September 30, 2020 40,000 120,000 80,000 215,000 120,000 335,000 63,500 135,000 100,000 200,000 163,500 335,000 10,300 21,900 [16.2%] [16.2%] 9,100 18,400 [9.1%] [9.2%] 19,400 40,300 [11.9%] [12.0%] 167,000 342,000 19,800 41,100 [11.9%] [12.0%] 9,700 19,000 10,100 22,100 [6.0%] [6.5%] (1,300) (1,500) [100] [50] 8,800 20,600 [5.3%] [6.0%] ― ― 8,800 20,600 [5.3%] [6.0%] 2,800 6,500 6,000 14,100 [3.6%] [4.1%] 8 2. Consolidated (Unit: Million yen. Rounded down to the unit) Results for the three Results for the three Items months ended June months ended June 30, 2019 30, 2020 Gross sales 71,431 82,010 Selling, general and 5,754 5,060 administrative expenses Operating profit 2,710 5,258 [3.8%] [6.4%] Ordinary profit 2,495 4,378 [3.5%] [5.3%] Profit attributable to 1,640 2,894 owners of parent [2.3%] [3.5%] (2) Non-consolidated orders received, net sales, and backlog (Orders received for the construction business) Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 Forecasts for the six months ending Full year forecasts September 30, 2020 178,000 365,000 10,500 20,500 10,500 23,600 [5.9%] [6.5%] 9,000 21,900 [5.1%] [6.0%] 6,000 14,800 [3.4%] [4.1%] (Unit: Million yen, %) For the three months For the three months Increase/decrease Results for the fiscal year Category ended June 30, 2019 ended June 30, 2020 ended March 31, 2020 Amount % Amount % Amount % change Amount % Government 5,836 [7.1] 13,242 [88.9] 7,405 126.9 71,828 [40.9] Domestic sector civil Private 76,892 [92.9] 1,647 [11.1] (75,244) (97.9) 103,899 [59.1] sector engineering Total 82,728 74.7 14,889 35.9 (67,839) (82.0) 175,727 46.2 Government 1,135 [5.5] 3,490 [13.4] 2,354 207.3 8,713 [5.1] Domestic sector Private building 19,489 [94.5] 22,589 [86.6] 3,100 15.9 163,580 [94.9] sector construction Total 20,624 18.6 26,079 62.8 5,454 26.4 172,293 45.3 Government 6,972 [6.7] 16,732 [40.8] 9,759 140.0 80,541 [23.1] sector Domestic Private 96,381 [93.3] 24,236 [59.2] (72,144) (74.9) 267,479 [76.9] sector Total 103,353 93.3 40,969 98.7 (62,384) (60.4) 348,021 91.5 Civil 2,877 [38.6] 292 [53.2] (2,585) (89.9) 17,847 [55.3] engineering Overseas Building 4,571 [61.4] 257 [46.8] (4,314) (94.4) 14,412 [44.7] construction Total 7,449 6.7 549 1.3 (6,900) (92.6) 32,259 8.5 Civil 85,606 [77.3] 15,181 [36.6] (70,425) (82.3) 193,575 [50.9] engineering Sum total Building 25,196 [22.7] 26,336 [63.4] 1,140 4.5 186,706 [49.1] construction Total 110,803 100.0 41,518 100.0 (69,284) (62.5) 380,281 100.0 9 (Net sales for the construction business) (Unit: Million yen, %) For the three months For the three months Increase/decrease Results for the fiscal year Category ended June 30, 2019 ended June 30, 2020 ended March 31, 2020 Amount % Amount % Amount % change Amount % Government 15,094 [69.2] 20,279 [70.7] 5,184 34.3 78,588 [68.6] Domestic sector civil Private 6,727 [30.8] 8,418 [29.3] 1,690 25.1 35,982 [31.4] sector engineering Total 21,822 32.6 28,697 37.5 6,874 31.5 114,570 32.6 Government 5,155 [13.2] 4,619 [10.8] (535) (10.4) 30,130 [14.3] Domestic sector Private building 33,826 [86.8] 38,222 [89.2] 4,396 13.0 180,720 [85.7] sector construction Total 38,981 58.3 42,841 56.1 3,860 9.9 210,850 60.0 Government 20,250 [33.3] 24,898 [34.8] 4,648 23.0 108,718 [33.4] sector Domestic Private 40,553 [66.7] 46,640 [65.2] 6,086 15.0 216,702 [66.6] sector Total 60,804 91.0 71,538 93.6 10,734 17.7 325,421 92.6 Civil 2,149 [35.6] 1,834 [37.5] (314) (14.6) 9,743 [37.3] engineering Overseas Building 3,896 [64.4] 3,054 [62.5] (841) (21.6) 16,362 [62.7] construction Total 6,045 9.0 4,889 6.4 (1,155) (19.1) 26,106 7.4 Civil 23,972 [35.9] 30,532 [39.9] 6,560 27.4 124,314 [35.4] engineering Sum total Building 42,877 [64.1] 45,896 [60.1] 3,018 7.0 227,213 [64.6] construction Total 66,849 100.0 76,428 100.0 9,579 14.3 351,527 100.0 10 (Backlog for the construction business) (Unit: Million yen, %) For the three months For the three months Increase/decrease Results for the fiscal year Category ended June 30, 2019 ended June 30, 2020 ended March 31, 2020 Amount % Amount % Amount % change Amount % Government 155,395 [45.8] 150,856 [46.3] (4,538) (2.9) 157,893 [46.5] Domestic sector civil Private 183,866 [54.2] 174,848 [53.7] (9,017) (4.9) 181,619 [53.5] sector engineering Total 339,261 60.4 325,704 63.7 (13,556) (4.0) 339,512 62.1 Government 37,986 [19.8] 19,459 [12.6] (18,526) (48.8) 20,589 [12.0] Domestic sector Private building 153,703 [80.2] 135,267 [87.4] (18,435) (12.0) 150,900 [88.0] sector construction Total 191,690 34.1 154,727 30.2 (36,962) (19.3) 171,489 31.4 Government 193,382 [36.4] 170,316 [35.5] (23,065) (11.9) 178,482 [34.9] sector Domestic Private 337,569 [63.6] 310,116 [64.5] (27,453) (8.1) 332,519 [65.1] sector Total 530,951 94.5 480,432 93.9 (50,519) (9.5) 511,002 93.5 Civil 17,177 [55.6] 22,972 [73.5] 5,794 33.7 24,607 [68.9] engineering Overseas Building 13,738 [44.4] 8,293 [26.5] (5,445) (39.6) 11,089 [31.1] construction Total 30,916 5.5 31,265 6.1 349 1.1 35,696 6.5 Civil 356,439 [63.4] 348,677 [68.1] (7,761) (2.2) 364,119 [66.6] engineering Sum total Building 205,428 [36.6] 163,020 [31.9] (42,407) (20.6) 182,578 [33.4] construction Total 561,868 100.0 511,698 100.0 (50,169) (8.9) 546,698 100.0 (Net sales for other businesses) (Unit: Million yen, %) For the three months For the three months Increase/decrease Results for the fiscal year Category ended June 30, 2019 ended June 30, 2020 ended March 31, 2020 Amount Amount Amount % change Amount Other businesses 694 747 52 7.6 4,918 11 Attachments Original document

