Hazama Ando : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

08/06/2020 | 01:04am EDT

Disclaimer: This document is a partial English translation of the Japanese original which is filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is only for reference purposes. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

[Japanese GAAP]

August 6, 2020

Company name: HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 1719

URL: https://www.ad-hzm.co.jp/

Representative: Masato Fukutomi, Representative Director and President

Contact: Toshihisa Kino, Corporate Communication Department General Manager

Phone: +81-3-6234-3699

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 6, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2020

82,010

14.8

5,258

94.0

4,378

75.4

2,894

76.5

June 30, 2019

71,431

(2.4)

2,710

4.3

2,495

0.2

1,640

8.3

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥3,705 million [349.2%]

Three months ended June 30, 2019: ¥824 million [(52.8)%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2020

15.00

14.99

June 30, 2019

8.21

8.21

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

320,454

137,704

42.7

As of March 31, 2020

339,772

136,900

40.0

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥136,950 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥136,058 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

-

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

15.00

-

15.00

30.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for

dividends announced most recently: Yes

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

178,000

1.0

10,500

(11.2)

9,000

(21.5)

6,000

(21.9)

31.08

Full year

365,000

(3.5)

23,600

(4.5)

21,900

(8.7)

14,800

(11.9)

76.67

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes

In the "Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year Ended March 31, 2020" (announced on May 13, 2020), the Company's the financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021(hereinafter referred to as "the financial results forecast") was undecided as the effects of the spread of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) upon its future business performance had been difficult to calculate in a reasonable manner.

After the above announcement, the state of emergency was lifted in Japan and economic activities are beginning to show signs of resumption throughout society, the Company is now able to calculate the certain forecasts as to orders received. Moreover, even though there were interruptions, etc. in its some construction projects in progress, the Company has already resumed them except its some overseas construction projects and is now able to calculate the outlook of their progress.

From the above situation, the Company has calculated the financial results forecast based on the information and the estimates, etc. available at the present, and thus the Company announces it. However, the financial results forecast is subject to fluctuate widely due to the timing of the convergence of COVID-19 or its influential range. the Company will announce promptly if affairs impacting on its business performance have occurred.

Additionally, the annual dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 also remained undecided as the financial results forecast was undecided, but this time the Company announces it based on the financial result forecast calculated.

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  5. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2020: 200,343,397 shares

March 31, 2020: 200,343,397 shares

  1. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2020: 7,311,410 shares
    March 31, 2020: 7,315,545 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2020: 193,030,577 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019: 199,776,366 shares

The Company has adopted a performance-linked stock remuneration plan using a trust. The Company's shares held by the trust (397,766 shares) are included in the total number of treasury shares at the end of the period and the average number of shares during the period is calculated and stated taking into account shares held by the trust.

* Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

  1. The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly due to a wide range of factors.

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

102,971

131,860

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from

137,730

105,108

completed construction contracts and other

Securities

14,000

Costs on construction contracts in progress

4,927

5,618

Other inventories

4,686

5,719

Other

13,279

8,081

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(14)

(10)

Total current assets

277,582

256,377

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Land

15,505

16,684

Other, net

13,642

13,825

Total property, plant and equipment

29,148

30,509

Intangible assets

1,572

1,513

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

18,698

20,039

Deferred tax assets

9,527

9,071

Other

3,244

2,942

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1)

(1)

Total investments and other assets

31,469

32,052

Total non-current assets

62,190

64,076

Total assets

339,772

320,454

1

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts

payable for

construction

78,930

contracts and other

Short-term borrowings

17,391

Current portion of bonds

341

Advances received on

construction

contracts in

30,862

progress

Provision for warranties for completed construction

2,371

Provision for bonuses

2,679

Provision for loss on construction contracts

955

Provision for loss on damage due to fire

6,699

Other

39,155

Total current liabilities

179,386

Non-current liabilities

59,085

17,315

341

35,571

2,472

737

558

6,215

37,127

159,426

Bonds payable

691

691

Long-term borrowings

8,712

8,602

Deferred tax liabilities

45

44

Retirement benefit liability

12,776

12,687

Provision for environmental measures

148

139

Provision for management board incentive plan trust

93

106

Other

1,016

1,050

Total non-current liabilities

23,485

23,323

Total liabilities

202,872

182,750

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

17,006

17,006

Capital surplus

19,926

19,924

Retained earnings

103,699

103,693

Treasury shares

(5,284)

(5,281)

Total shareholders' equity

135,348

135,342

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,880

2,805

Foreign currency translation adjustment

116

24

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(1,287)

(1,222)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

709

1,607

Share acquisition rights

4

3

Non-controlling interests

837

749

Total net assets

136,900

137,704

Total liabilities and net assets

339,772

320,454

2

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)
    (Three Months Ended June 30)

(Million yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2019

ended June 30, 2020

Net sales

Net sales of completed construction contracts

68,027

77,091

Sales in other businesses

3,404

4,918

Total net sales

71,431

82,010

Cost of sales

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

60,017

67,451

Cost of sales in other businesses

2,948

4,240

Total cost of sales

62,966

71,691

Gross profit

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

8,009

9,639

Gross profit - other business

455

678

Total gross profit

8,465

10,318

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,754

5,060

Operating profit

2,710

5,258

Non-operating income

Dividend income

30

55

Foreign exchange gains

30

Other

121

58

Total non-operating income

151

144

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

113

83

Foreign exchange losses

173

Commission expenses

5

737

Other

74

204

Total non-operating expenses

366

1,024

Ordinary profit

2,495

4,378

Extraordinary income

Subsidy income

354

Gain on sales of non-current assets

20

Gain on sales of investment securities

110

Total extraordinary income

130

354

Extraordinary losses

Loss on damage due to fire

110

6

Loss on litigation

3

Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current

354

assets

Loss on valuation of investment securities

22

Total extraordinary losses

110

386

Profit before income taxes

2,515

4,346

Income taxes

955

1,465

Profit

1,560

2,880

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(79)

(14)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,640

2,894

3

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

(Three Months Ended June 30)

(Million yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2019

ended June 30, 2020

Profit

1,560

2,880

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

850

925

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

0

Foreign currency translation adjustment

45

(165)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

68

65

Total other comprehensive income

(735)

824

Comprehensive income

824

3,705

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

885

3,793

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

(60)

(87)

interests

4

3. (Reference) Quarterly Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Non-Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

95,467

124,646

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from

135,698

103,967

completed construction contracts and other

Securities

14,000

Costs on construction contracts in progress

4,555

5,319

Other inventories

1,254

1,231

Other

12,975

7,697

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(13)

(10)

Total current assets

263,937

242,851

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Land

13,559

13,868

Other, net

10,978

10,478

Total property, plant and equipment

24,538

24,347

Intangible assets

1,332

1,278

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

21,141

22,480

Deferred tax assets

8,370

7,920

Other

2,949

4,231

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1)

(1)

Total investments and other assets

32,460

34,630

Total non-current assets

58,331

60,256

Total assets

322,269

303,108

5

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts

payable for

construction

78,603

contracts and other

Short-term borrowings

17,305

Current portion of bonds

341

Advances received on

construction

contracts in

29,999

progress

Provision for warranties for completed construction

2,369

Provision for bonuses

2,561

Provision for loss on construction contracts

953

Provision for loss on damage due to fire

6,699

Other

34,158

Total current liabilities

172,991

Non-current liabilities

58,792

17,230

341

34,857

2,470

615

556

6,215

31,765

152,844

Bonds payable

691

691

Long-term borrowings

8,155

8,066

Provisions for retirement benefits

9,899

9,888

Provision for environmental measures

148

139

Provision for management board incentive plan trust

93

106

Other

955

978

Total non-current liabilities

19,944

19,872

Total liabilities

192,936

172,717

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

17,006

17,006

Capital surplus

19,992

19,989

Retained earnings

95,737

95,872

Treasury shares

(5,284)

(5,281)

Total shareholders' equity

127,451

127,587

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,876

2,800

Total valuation and translation adjustments

1,876

2,800

Share acquisition rights

4

3

Total net assets

129,332

130,391

Total liabilities and net assets

322,269

303,108

6

  1. Quarterly Non-Consolidated Statements of Income
    (Three Months Ended June 30)

(Million yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30, 2019

ended June 30, 2020

Net sales

Net sales of completed construction contracts

66,849

76,428

Sales in other businesses

694

747

Total net sales

67,544

77,176

Cost of sales

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

59,135

66,783

Cost of sales in other businesses

540

609

Total cost of sales

59,676

67,393

Gross profit

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

7,713

9,644

Gross profit - other business

154

138

Total gross profit

7,868

9,783

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,200

4,620

Operating profit

2,668

5,162

Non-operating income

368

332

Non-operating expenses

354

1,012

Ordinary profit

2,681

4,483

Extraordinary income

110

354

Extraordinary losses

110

386

Profit before income taxes

2,681

4,451

Income taxes

863

1,414

Profit

1,818

3,036

7

4. Supplementary Information

  1. Results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2020 and full year

1. Non-consolidated

Results for the three

Results for the three

Items

months ended June

months ended June

30, 2019

30, 2020

Civil engineering

85,606

15,181

Orders

Building construction

25,196

26,336

received

Total orders received

110,803

41,518

Net sales of

Civil engineering

23,972

30,532

Building construction

42,877

45,896

completed

construction

Total net sales of

contracts

completed

66,849

76,428

construction contracts

Civil engineering

4,500

5,202

Gross profit

[18.8%]

[17.0%]

on

Building construction

3,213

4,442

completed

[7.5%]

[9.7%]

construction

Total gross profit on

7,713

9,644

contracts

completed construction

[11.5%]

[12.6%]

contracts

Gross sales

67,544

77,176

Gross profit

7,868

9,783

[11.6%]

[12.7%]

Selling, general and

5,200

4,620

administrative expenses

Operating profit

2,668

5,162

[4.0%]

[6.7%]

Non-operating income/expenses

13

679)

[Interest income/expenses]

[189]

[179]

Ordinary profit

2,681

4,483

[4.0%]

[5.8%]

Extraordinary income/losses

(0)

(32)

Profit before income taxes

2,681

4,451

[4.0%]

[5.8%]

Tax expenses

863

1,414

Profit

1,818

3,036

[2.7%]

[3.9%]

(Unit: Million yen. Rounded down to the unit)

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

Forecasts for the six

months ending

Full year forecasts

September 30, 2020

40,000

120,000

80,000

215,000

120,000

335,000

63,500

135,000

100,000

200,000

163,500

335,000

10,300

21,900

[16.2%]

[16.2%]

9,100

18,400

[9.1%]

[9.2%]

19,400

40,300

[11.9%]

[12.0%]

167,000

342,000

19,800

41,100

[11.9%]

[12.0%]

9,700

19,000

10,100

22,100

[6.0%]

[6.5%]

(1,300)

(1,500)

[100]

[50]

8,800

20,600

[5.3%]

[6.0%]

8,800

20,600

[5.3%]

[6.0%]

2,800

6,500

6,000

14,100

[3.6%]

[4.1%]

8

2. Consolidated

(Unit: Million yen. Rounded down to the unit)

Results for the three

Results for the three

Items

months ended June

months ended June

30, 2019

30, 2020

Gross sales

71,431

82,010

Selling, general and

5,754

5,060

administrative expenses

Operating profit

2,710

5,258

[3.8%]

[6.4%]

Ordinary profit

2,495

4,378

[3.5%]

[5.3%]

Profit attributable to

1,640

2,894

owners of parent

[2.3%]

[3.5%]

(2) Non-consolidated orders received, net sales, and backlog

(Orders received for the construction business)

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

Forecasts for the six

months ending

Full year forecasts

September 30, 2020

178,000

365,000

10,500

20,500

10,500

23,600

[5.9%]

[6.5%]

9,000

21,900

[5.1%]

[6.0%]

6,000

14,800

[3.4%]

[4.1%]

(Unit: Million yen, %)

For the three months

For the three months

Increase/decrease

Results for the fiscal year

Category

ended June 30, 2019

ended June 30, 2020

ended March 31, 2020

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

% change

Amount

%

Government

5,836

[7.1]

13,242

[88.9]

7,405

126.9

71,828

[40.9]

Domestic

sector

civil

Private

76,892

[92.9]

1,647

[11.1]

(75,244)

(97.9)

103,899

[59.1]

sector

engineering

Total

82,728

74.7

14,889

35.9

(67,839)

(82.0)

175,727

46.2

Government

1,135

[5.5]

3,490

[13.4]

2,354

207.3

8,713

[5.1]

Domestic

sector

Private

building

19,489

[94.5]

22,589

[86.6]

3,100

15.9

163,580

[94.9]

sector

construction

Total

20,624

18.6

26,079

62.8

5,454

26.4

172,293

45.3

Government

6,972

[6.7]

16,732

[40.8]

9,759

140.0

80,541

[23.1]

sector

Domestic

Private

96,381

[93.3]

24,236

[59.2]

(72,144)

(74.9)

267,479

[76.9]

sector

Total

103,353

93.3

40,969

98.7

(62,384)

(60.4)

348,021

91.5

Civil

2,877

[38.6]

292

[53.2]

(2,585)

(89.9)

17,847

[55.3]

engineering

Overseas

Building

4,571

[61.4]

257

[46.8]

(4,314)

(94.4)

14,412

[44.7]

construction

Total

7,449

6.7

549

1.3

(6,900)

(92.6)

32,259

8.5

Civil

85,606

[77.3]

15,181

[36.6]

(70,425)

(82.3)

193,575

[50.9]

engineering

Sum total

Building

25,196

[22.7]

26,336

[63.4]

1,140

4.5

186,706

[49.1]

construction

Total

110,803

100.0

41,518

100.0

(69,284)

(62.5)

380,281

100.0

9

(Net sales for the construction business)

(Unit: Million yen, %)

For the three months

For the three months

Increase/decrease

Results for the fiscal year

Category

ended June 30, 2019

ended June 30, 2020

ended March 31, 2020

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

% change

Amount

%

Government

15,094

[69.2]

20,279

[70.7]

5,184

34.3

78,588

[68.6]

Domestic

sector

civil

Private

6,727

[30.8]

8,418

[29.3]

1,690

25.1

35,982

[31.4]

sector

engineering

Total

21,822

32.6

28,697

37.5

6,874

31.5

114,570

32.6

Government

5,155

[13.2]

4,619

[10.8]

(535)

(10.4)

30,130

[14.3]

Domestic

sector

Private

building

33,826

[86.8]

38,222

[89.2]

4,396

13.0

180,720

[85.7]

sector

construction

Total

38,981

58.3

42,841

56.1

3,860

9.9

210,850

60.0

Government

20,250

[33.3]

24,898

[34.8]

4,648

23.0

108,718

[33.4]

sector

Domestic

Private

40,553

[66.7]

46,640

[65.2]

6,086

15.0

216,702

[66.6]

sector

Total

60,804

91.0

71,538

93.6

10,734

17.7

325,421

92.6

Civil

2,149

[35.6]

1,834

[37.5]

(314)

(14.6)

9,743

[37.3]

engineering

Overseas

Building

3,896

[64.4]

3,054

[62.5]

(841)

(21.6)

16,362

[62.7]

construction

Total

6,045

9.0

4,889

6.4

(1,155)

(19.1)

26,106

7.4

Civil

23,972

[35.9]

30,532

[39.9]

6,560

27.4

124,314

[35.4]

engineering

Sum total

Building

42,877

[64.1]

45,896

[60.1]

3,018

7.0

227,213

[64.6]

construction

Total

66,849

100.0

76,428

100.0

9,579

14.3

351,527

100.0

10

(Backlog for the construction business)

(Unit: Million yen, %)

For the three months

For the three months

Increase/decrease

Results for the fiscal year

Category

ended June 30, 2019

ended June 30, 2020

ended March 31, 2020

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

% change

Amount

%

Government

155,395

[45.8]

150,856

[46.3]

(4,538)

(2.9)

157,893

[46.5]

Domestic

sector

civil

Private

183,866

[54.2]

174,848

[53.7]

(9,017)

(4.9)

181,619

[53.5]

sector

engineering

Total

339,261

60.4

325,704

63.7

(13,556)

(4.0)

339,512

62.1

Government

37,986

[19.8]

19,459

[12.6]

(18,526)

(48.8)

20,589

[12.0]

Domestic

sector

Private

building

153,703

[80.2]

135,267

[87.4]

(18,435)

(12.0)

150,900

[88.0]

sector

construction

Total

191,690

34.1

154,727

30.2

(36,962)

(19.3)

171,489

31.4

Government

193,382

[36.4]

170,316

[35.5]

(23,065)

(11.9)

178,482

[34.9]

sector

Domestic

Private

337,569

[63.6]

310,116

[64.5]

(27,453)

(8.1)

332,519

[65.1]

sector

Total

530,951

94.5

480,432

93.9

(50,519)

(9.5)

511,002

93.5

Civil

17,177

[55.6]

22,972

[73.5]

5,794

33.7

24,607

[68.9]

engineering

Overseas

Building

13,738

[44.4]

8,293

[26.5]

(5,445)

(39.6)

11,089

[31.1]

construction

Total

30,916

5.5

31,265

6.1

349

1.1

35,696

6.5

Civil

356,439

[63.4]

348,677

[68.1]

(7,761)

(2.2)

364,119

[66.6]

engineering

Sum total

Building

205,428

[36.6]

163,020

[31.9]

(42,407)

(20.6)

182,578

[33.4]

construction

Total

561,868

100.0

511,698

100.0

(50,169)

(8.9)

546,698

100.0

(Net sales for other businesses)

(Unit: Million yen, %)

For the three months

For the three months

Increase/decrease

Results for the fiscal year

Category

ended June 30, 2019

ended June 30, 2020

ended March 31, 2020

Amount

Amount

Amount

% change

Amount

Other businesses

694

747

52

7.6

4,918

11

Disclaimer

Hazama Ando Corp. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 05:01:42 UTC
