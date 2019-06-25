Log in
HB Fuller Co    FUL

HB FULLER CO

(FUL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/25 01:55:27 pm
44.875 USD   +0.12%
01:26pHB FULLER : Augmenting the Automotive Aftermarket
PU
06/24HB FULLER : H.B. Fuller Company Announces Twin Cities Grants
PU
06/21HB FULLER CO : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HB Fuller : Augmenting the Automotive Aftermarket

06/25/2019 | 01:26pm EDT

Valued at over $250 billion globally, the automotive aftermarket is anything but an afterthought. The aftermarket segment includes automobile repairs, replacement parts, and equipment installation, which has been traditionally accomplished via complex procedures such as welding or mechanical fastening. These conventional methods tend to take longer and cost more while producing a finish with protruding parts.

Problem Solving

Are you looking to solve common automotive aftermarket issues? Adhesives can improve conventional processes, replace bulky after effects of punching and folding, and open up the door for lighter weight designs. Adhesives also reduce noise and vibration better than other bonding procedures and offer improved automotive repair solutions.

Good for Them

The automotive aftermarketindustry is shifting toward using adhesives as they provide a cleaner aesthetic that's preferred by consumers. More than a simple design decision, adhesive bonding delivers a more lightweight solution, which increases energy efficiency without sacrificing safety or sustainability.

Good for You

For tighter seals and stronger bonds capable of fastening synthetic materials, we have a solution for your automotive aftermarket need. We manufacture a full line of automotive adhesives to bond a vehicle from front to back, be it the engine hood, trim attachment, or product badging. These adhesives are proven to be durable, standing up to fatigue, contaminants, and corrosion better than their traditional counterparts. Also, our products make it possible for mechanics to process automotive tasks at a faster rate with lower production costs while presenting design opportunities not available with conventional fasteners.

At H.B. Fuller, we have a reputation built on trust and reliability. We produce adhesives engineered to help you perform tasks faster and better using the latest technologies. In fact, our automotive sealants and adhesives exceed most current regulations.

Contact usto learn more about how our automotive adhesives and sealants are transforming the automotive aftermarket.

Disclaimer

H.B. Fuller Company published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 17:25:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 033 M
EBIT 2019 317 M
Net income 2019 163 M
Debt 2019 1 915 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 14,31
P/E ratio 2020 11,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Capitalization 2 281 M
Chart HB FULLER CO
Duration : Period :
HB Fuller Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HB FULLER CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 55,4 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Owens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee R. Mitau Non-Executive Chairman
John J. Corkrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ebrahim Rezai Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
J. Michael Losh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HB FULLER CO4.50%2 059
HENKEL-12.47%39 086
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO LTD--.--%3 524
LINTEC CORPORATION-5.92%1 527
NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO LTD--.--%607
SCAPA GROUP PLC-35.18%308
