HB Fuller Co

HB Fuller : Engineering Adhesives Business in Japan

03/07/2019 | 10:23am EST

ST. PAUL, Minn. - H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL; CEO: Jim Owens) today announced that it has established H.B. Fuller Japan G.K. (Executive Manager: Zhiwei Cai, Tokyo). H.B. Fuller Japan will strengthen its Engineering Adhesive (EA) businesses in Japan by focusing on high-performance adhesives, including reactive adhesive chemistries and applications.

H.B. Fuller's EA segment was established in 2016 and currently serves the electronics, transportation, renewable energies, aerospace, general industry and medical markets. This business has grown rapidly to approximately USD $478 million with double-digit annual growth rates, contributing to 19 percent of the company's operating income in 2018.

H.B. Fuller Japan G.K. will collaborate closely with the company's joint-venture business, Sekisui Fuller Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Ichiro Arai, Minato-ku, Tokyo), for sales and distribution channels.

About H.B. Fuller:
Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at hbfuller.com.

About Sekisui Fuller:
Sekisui Fuller was established in 2005 as a joint venture between Sekisui Chemical (Japan) and H.B. Fuller (U.S.A.). As a dynamic 'hybrid' company, it leverages the advanced technology and business capabilities of both parent companies to provide innovative adhesive solutions that enhance the performance of its customers' products across many markets: hygiene, packaging and converting, housing construction, durable assembly, electronics, automobile and many others.

Disclaimer

H.B. Fuller Company published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 15:22:01 UTC
