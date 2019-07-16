Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HB Fuller Co    FUL

HB FULLER CO

(FUL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HB Fuller : H.B. Fuller Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 11:31am EDT

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Aug. 13, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2019.  

(PRNewsfoto/H.B. Fuller Company)

About H.B. Fuller Company:
Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hb-fuller-announces-quarterly-dividend-300885767.html

SOURCE H.B. Fuller Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HB FULLER CO
11:31aHB FULLER : H.B. Fuller Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/09HB FULLER : Helping Our Customers Stay Sustainable
PU
07/02HB FULLER : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
07/02FULLER H B CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
07/02HB FULLER : H.B. Fuller Completes Sale of Surfactants, Thickeners and Dispersant..
PR
06/28HB FULLER : Answering Today's Most Pressing Trends in Disposable Hygiene Product..
PU
06/28HB FULLER : FULLER H B CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
06/27HB FULLER : Q2 2019 H.B. Fuller Company Earnings Call Presentation
PU
06/27FULLER H B CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
06/27HB FULLER : Second Quarter 2019 Results
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About