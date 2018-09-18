HB Fuller : H.B. Fuller Receives Customer Recognition Award from Honeywell UOP

ST. PAUL, Minn. - H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced today that the company received a customer recognition award from Honeywell UOP, a leading international supplier and licensor for the petroleum refining, gas processing, and petrochemical industries. The award recognizes H.B. Fuller, a leading global adhesives manufacturer, for using 100 million pounds of UOP MOLSIV™ powder use over a 27-year commercial relationship.

'H.B. Fuller has experienced great success in the insulating glass desiccant matrix market, due in part to the consistent quality and supply of UOP MOLSIV powder through the years,' says Steve De Noia, sales director of adsorbents, Americas, at Honeywell UOP. The award was presented to all three shifts at the H.B. Fuller facility in Fridley, Minn., on Aug. 15, 2018.

'We are delighted to receive this award,' says Kevin Johnson, plant manager at H.B. Fuller's Fridley site. 'A number of our plant employees have worked with UOP since we began our partnership in 1991. We look forward to continuing our work with UOP, and we are grateful for their support.'

The MOLSIV powder is a critical component used in the manufacture of insulated glass windows. The MOLSIV powder adsorbs any water vapor that enters the space between the window panes, preventing fogging and preserving window clarity.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2017 net revenue of over $2.3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at www.hbfuller.com.