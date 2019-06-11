HB Fuller : H.B. Fuller to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on June 26, 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today announced that it will report its financial results for the three-month fiscal period ended June 1, 2019, in a press release issued after the market close on June 26, 2019. The company will hold a conference call on June 27, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. CDT (10:30 a.m. EDT) to discuss its financial results. The company's press release and financial statements will be available on the company's website at https://investors.hbfuller.com.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call on a live webcast with accompanying presentation slides that may be accessed from the company's website at https://investors.hbfuller.com/calendar. Participants should access the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to register for the event and install and test any necessary software. Participants can also pre-register for the webcast at any time using the link above. The presentation slides will be available 30 minutes prior to the event start time and the webcast and presentation will be archived on the company's website.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the conference ends through July 4, 2019. To access the telephone replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter passcode 10132231.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at www.hbfuller.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hb-fuller-to-announce-second-quarter-2019-results-on-june-26-2019-300865744.html

