HB Fuller : Nienburg Facility Awarded IATF 16949 Compliance

ST. PAUL, Minn. - H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) announced today that the company received an IATF 16949:2016 standard compliance certification for their Nienburg, Germany, manufacturing facility. This standard, which replaces the former ISO TS 16949, is an automotive quality requirement based on ISO 9001 along with customer-specific requirements developed by the International Automotive Task Force (IATF). IATF 16949:2016 has been enhanced to include the major OEMs requirements and has become a quality management standard for Automotive Tier One and Two suppliers by OEMs.

IATF 16949 emphasizes the development of a process-oriented quality management system for continual improvement, defect prevention, and reduction of variation and waste in the supply chain. 'Our goal is to meet our customers' requirements efficiently and effectively,' adds Howard Biery, business director, H.B. Fuller EIMEA Automotive. 'Our team achieved this certification through teamwork, quality and continuous improvement training for our employees, and an effective quality management system with a set of cross-functional processes. I am very pleased with the dedication and effort from everyone involved.'

The IATF 16849:2016 compliance standard is applicable to any manufacturer of components and parts for the automotive industry. Certification compliance is evaluated every three years.

