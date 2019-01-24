Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HB Fuller Co    FUL

HB FULLER CO (FUL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HB Fuller : Nienburg Facility Awarded IATF 16949 Compliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:39pm EST

ST. PAUL, Minn. - H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) announced today that the company received an IATF 16949:2016 standard compliance certification for their Nienburg, Germany, manufacturing facility. This standard, which replaces the former ISO TS 16949, is an automotive quality requirement based on ISO 9001 along with customer-specific requirements developed by the International Automotive Task Force (IATF). IATF 16949:2016 has been enhanced to include the major OEMs requirements and has become a quality management standard for Automotive Tier One and Two suppliers by OEMs.

IATF 16949 emphasizes the development of a process-oriented quality management system for continual improvement, defect prevention, and reduction of variation and waste in the supply chain. 'Our goal is to meet our customers' requirements efficiently and effectively,' adds Howard Biery, business director, H.B. Fuller EIMEA Automotive. 'Our team achieved this certification through teamwork, quality and continuous improvement training for our employees, and an effective quality management system with a set of cross-functional processes. I am very pleased with the dedication and effort from everyone involved.'

The IATF 16849:2016 compliance standard is applicable to any manufacturer of components and parts for the automotive industry. Certification compliance is evaluated every three years.

About H.B. Fuller Company
Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at hbfuller.com.

Disclaimer

H.B. Fuller Company published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 22:38:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HB FULLER CO
05:39pHB FULLER : Nienburg Facility Awarded IATF 16949 Compliance
PU
04:06pHB FULLER : H.B. Fuller Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
01:45pHB FULLER : H.B. Fuller's facility awarded IATF 16949 compliance
PR
01/17FULLER H B CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
01/16H. B. FULLER : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/16HB FULLER : H.B. Fuller Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results
PR
01/11HB FULLER CO : annual earnings release
01/10HB FULLER : New H.B. Fuller adhesives at Printpack India Hall 9 Stand F7
AQ
01/09HB FULLER : H.B. Fuller meets holographic market needs
AQ
01/03HB FULLER : H.B. Fuller to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on Jan. 16, 2019
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 079 M
EBIT 2019 328 M
Net income 2019 171 M
Debt 2019 1 906 M
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 13,77
P/E ratio 2020 11,02
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 2 290 M
Chart HB FULLER CO
Duration : Period :
HB Fuller Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HB FULLER CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 55,3 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Owens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee R. Mitau Non-Executive Chairman
John J. Corkrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ebrahim Rezai Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
J. Michael Losh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HB FULLER CO5.86%2 290
HENKEL-9.60%41 649
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO LTD--.--%3 478
LINTEC CORPORATION3.75%1 698
SCAPA GROUP PLC9.97%681
HUBEI HUITIAN NEW MATERIALS CO LTD--.--%414
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.