HB Fuller Co

HB FULLER CO

(FUL)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

HB Fuller : Pet and Animal Product Packaging Adhesives

03/12/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

According to the Packaged Facts U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2018-2019, pet industry sales in the U.S. reached an estimated $86 billion. The industry has shown a steady increase in recent years, due to a rise in the number of household pets and a culture shift in how consumers treat their pets. With a growing number of pet and animal products come a variety of packaging. From pinch-bottom, multiwall bags for pet food to shelf-ready opening for display-ready treats, here are our latest the pet and animal product packaging innovations.

Pinch-Bottom Multiwall Bags These bagsare commonly used packaging types for dry pet food and cat litter. H.B. Fuller Traction, which is a combined water-based and hot melt dual system for pinch bottom multiwall bags, can save manufacturers up to 40 percent in adhesive costs. The breakthrough system also improves adhesive bond performance.

Watch this video to learn about H.B. Fuller Traction!

Stand-Up PouchesPremium pet food brands have increased interest in high performance laminates used to create stand-up pouches (SUP). Flexible packagingallows for high quality graphics, puncture resistance, and barrier protection for these more expensive pet products. SUPs that contain customer convenience features, such as zippered closure mechanisms, continue to be areas of growth for everyone from brand owners to converters.

Flextra® solventless adhesives deliver high performance and value to the pet and animal food market, and they are compatible with a wide range of film materials and substrates, including LLDPE, PET, metallized PET, polypropylene, nylon, and foil. Whether you're trying to protect wet dog food or cat treats, there is a solution for every product.

Retail Ready and Easy Opening Open-Sesame® turns a regular slotted carton (RSC) into a cost-effective, shipper-to-display box. It adds clean-edge opening without distressing the package integrity. This design helps customers use less material compared to the cover and tray, two-piece shelf ready design and enables packaging to be serviceable in existing packing lines.

By choosing high-quality adhesives and the latest packaging innovations, pet and animal product brand owners and manufacturers benefit in many ways.

Are your customers in the 40 percent of pet owners who purchase their pet products online? Read 'Is Your Fulfillment Efficient Enough to Cope with Online Demand Peaks? '

Disclaimer

H.B. Fuller Company published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 21:32:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 079 M
EBIT 2019 325 M
Net income 2019 167 M
Debt 2019 1 933 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 15,65
P/E ratio 2020 12,59
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Capitalization 2 541 M
Chart HB FULLER CO
Duration : Period :
HB Fuller Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HB FULLER CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 54,9 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Owens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee R. Mitau Non-Executive Chairman
John J. Corkrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ebrahim Rezai Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
J. Michael Losh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HB FULLER CO17.11%2 541
HENKEL-6.54%41 877
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO LTD--.--%3 901
LINTEC CORPORATION4.05%1 679
SCAPA GROUP PLC-5.54%592
DECCAN CEMENTS LTD.--.--%88
