HB Fuller : Q1 2019 H.B. Fuller Company Earnings Conference Call

0
03/13/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

Thursday, March 28, 2019

10:30am - 11:30am EDT

Disclaimer

H.B. Fuller Company published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 20:48:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 079 M
EBIT 2019 325 M
Net income 2019 167 M
Debt 2019 1 933 M
Yield 2019 1,29%
P/E ratio 2019 15,52
P/E ratio 2020 12,49
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Capitalization 2 519 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 54,9 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Owens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee R. Mitau Non-Executive Chairman
John J. Corkrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ebrahim Rezai Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
J. Michael Losh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HB FULLER CO16.10%2 519
HENKEL-6.06%42 234
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO LTD--.--%4 031
LINTEC CORPORATION5.67%1 705
SCAPA GROUP PLC-5.08%590
DECCAN CEMENTS LTD.--.--%90
