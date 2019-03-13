|
HB Fuller : Q1 2019 H.B. Fuller Company Earnings Conference Call
03/13/2019 | 04:49pm EDT
Thursday, March 28, 2019
10:30am - 11:30am EDT
Disclaimer
H.B. Fuller Company published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 20:48:08 UTC
|
|Latest news on HB FULLER CO
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2019
|
3 079 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
325 M
|
Net income 2019
|
167 M
|
Debt 2019
|
1 933 M
|
Yield 2019
|
1,29%
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
15,52
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
12,49
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
1,45x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
1,34x
|
Capitalization
|
2 519 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends HB FULLER CO
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
10
|Average target price
|
54,9 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
11%