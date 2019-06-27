HB Fuller : Q2 2019 H.B. Fuller Company Earnings Call Presentation 0 06/27/2019 | 06:26pm EDT Send by mail :

Safe Harbor Statement Certain matters discussed today may include 'forward looking statements' as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since such statements reflect our current expectations, actual results may differ as they are subject to the kinds of risks that are enumerated in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual events or circumstances after the date of such statements. Regulation G The information presented during today's meeting regarding adjusted gross profit, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and constant currency revenue does not conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the Company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported GAAP results in the tables below with the exception of our forward looking non-GAAP measures contained in our fiscal 2019 outlook, which are unknown or have not yet occurred. Additional Information Please refer to our annual report for the year ended December 1, 2018, on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on our website at www.hbfuller.com in the Investor Relations section. Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 3 Q2'19 Business Summary Q2'19 Highlights 2019 Imperatives Q2'19 earnings in-line with guidance

in-line with guidance Organic sales growth up +1% YoY

Positive pricing contribution Double-digit Engineering Adhesives growth Diversity of customers and end markets

Strong margin and cash flow performance

Q2 debt paydown of $42 million, and $54 million YTD

Previously announced divestiture of non- core, non-adhesive surfactant business accelerates debt paydown Increase EBITDA by effectively managing product lines, pricing and operations

Delivering strong operational improvement Growth in strategic areas, margins and cash flow

Deliver $15 million in Royal synergies

$4M in Q2 and on-track to target

Repay additional $200 million of debt

Target increased to $250 million

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 4 Q2 2019 Segment Summary Global vision Better accountability Stronger teamwork Americas Adhesives 1% organic sales growth - strong pricing contribution

Hygiene & Packaging growth offsets construction-related weakness

construction-related weakness Continued adjusted EBITDA margin improvement EIMEA Asia Pacific • Slower growth in Core Europe • 1% organic sales growth; pricing & volumes up • Strong Insulated Glass and Emerging Mkts • Good growth in SE Asia; China stablized • Negative FX impact - revenue and EBITDA • Adjusted EBITDA margin up 160 bps Construction Adhesives Engineering Adhesives Repositioning of underperforming business

Sequential improvement driven by improved Roofing results

Adjusted EBITDA margin rebounded sequentially to 17%

11% organic growth driven by Electronics and New Energy

More than offsets slower Automotive market

Strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%, up 400 bps YoY Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 5 Q2 2019 Key Financial Results Summary Net Revenue down 3.8% year-over-year due to unfavorable FX impact; 1% organic growth

year-over-year due to unfavorable FX impact; 1% organic growth Adjusted gross margin of 28.9% increased 90 bps YOY

Adjusted SG&A declined by 1.5% YoY

Adjusted EPS of $0.88 vs. $0.89 in Q2'18

Adjusted EBITDA of $121M vs. $123M in Q2'18; margin up 50 bps to 16%

Cash from Operations of $77M increases 40% YoY

Paid down $54M of debt YTD; up $7 million versus 2018 Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 6 FY 2019 Guidance Update Revised Prior Reported Revenue Approx. -3% YoY Flat to FY'18 Organic Growth 1% to 2% Low end of 3% to 5% FX impact -3% to -4% -2% to -3% Divestiture -0.5% N/A Adjusted EPS $3.10 to $3.30 $3.15 to $3.45 Adjusted EBITDA $455M to $465M $465M to $485M Debt paydown $250M $200M Assumes: Loss of ~$5M EBITDA and $0.05 adjusted EPS net impact from surfactants divestiture

Interest expense of ~$90M

Core effective tax rate between 26% and 29%

Capital expenditures of ~$90 million

Excludes pre-tax expenses of $20M for integration costs and $6M - $8M of ERP costs and any gain from surfactants divestiture Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 6 Wrap-Up Strong Q2 operating performance leveraged improved business mix, integration synergies, pricing and raw materials management

Strong margin and cash flow resilience to dynamic external conditions

Winning new customer business in highly engineered applications

Continued focus on organic revenue growth and margin improvement

Accelerating debt deleverage commitments Q2 2019 Investor Presentation APPENDIX Q2 2019 Investor Presentation Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 9 Regulation G - EPS & EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ Adjustments: Acquisition project costs Tonsan call option agreement Organizational realignment Royal restructuring and integration Tax reform Project ONE Other Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1 Add: Interest expense Interest income Income taxes Depreciation and amortization expense A Adjusted EBITDA1 Diluted Shares Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller1 $ Revenue $ Adjusted EBITDA margin1 36,641 $ 44,451 $ 48,885 $ 92,133 539 297 623 672 - (2,294) - (2,170) 1,444 736 1,794 1,484 4,761 4,334 9,126 9,262 - (151) 55 (35,336) 1,236 1,013 2,049 2,406 1,015 (2,008) 623 (3,720) 45,636 46,378 63,155 64,731 26,940 27,938 53,747 55,406 (3,023) (2,794) (6,076) (5,835) 16,371 15,565 22,421 21,298 35,268 35,648 70,796 72,313 121,192 122,735 204,043 207,913 52,105 51,846 52,003 51,872 0.88 $ 0.89 $ 1.21 $ 1.25 759,583 $ 789,387 $ 1,432,518 $ 1,502,466 16.0% 15.5% 14.2% 13.8% 1Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments show n above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments show n above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance w ith GAAP. Depreciation and amortization expense added back for Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling $436 and $962 for the three and six months ended June 1, 2019, respectively, and $365 for the three and six months ended June 2, 2018. 11 Regulation G - Q2 2019 Segment Information Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 Net Revenue: Americas Adhesives $ 259,782 $ 266,232 EIMEA 165,453 182,175 Asia Pacific 71,199 74,421 Construction Adhesives 111,244 122,891 Engineering Adhesives 151,905 143,668 Total H.B. Fuller $ 759,583 $ 789,387 Segment Operating Income: Americas Adhesives $ 26,514 $ 26,782 EIMEA 8,570 10,623 Asia Pacific 5,758 5,023 Construction Adhesives 7,107 12,042 Engineering Adhesives 24,431 18,827 Total H.B. Fuller $ 72,380 $ 73,297 Adjusted EBITDA1 Americas Adhesives $ 40,102 $ 40,567 EIMEA 17,832 21,595 Asia Pacific 8,793 7,947 Construction Adhesives 18,871 23,369 Engineering Adhesives 34,027 26,389 Corporate unallocated 1,567 2,868 Total H.B. Fuller $ 121,192 $ 122,735 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 Americas Adhesives 15.4% 15.2% EIMEA 10.8% 11.9% Asia Pacific 12.3% 10.7% Construction Adhesives 17.0% 19.0% Engineering Adhesives 22.4% 18.4% Corporate unallocated 0.2% 0.4% Total H.B. Fuller 16.0% 15.5% Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 12 Regulation G - FY 2019 Segment Information Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 Net Revenue: Americas Adhesives $ 501,732 $ 517,195 EIMEA 321,966 351,154 Asia Pacific 134,587 141,029 Construction Adhesives 193,700 221,148 Engineering Adhesives 280,533 271,940 Total H.B. Fuller $ 1,432,518 $ 1,502,466 Segment Operating Income: Americas Adhesives $ 42,209 $ 41,319 EIMEA 11,996 16,516 Asia Pacific 9,537 7,327 Construction Adhesives 3,768 12,503 Engineering Adhesives 39,082 28,438 Total H.B. Fuller $ 106,592 $ 106,103 Adjusted EBITDA Americas Adhesives $ 69,346 $ 70,206 EIMEA 30,750 37,854 Asia Pacific 15,398 13,234 Construction Adhesives 26,797 35,783 Engineering Adhesives 58,702 46,762 Corporate Unallocated 3,050 4,074 Total H.B. Fuller $ 204,043 $ 207,913 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Americas Adhesives 13.8% 13.6% EIMEA 9.6% 10.8% Asia Pacific 11.4% 9.4% Construction Adhesives 13.8% 16.2% Engineering Adhesives 20.9% 17.2% Corporate Unallocated 0.2% 0.3% Total H.B. Fuller 14.2% 13.8% Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 11 Regulation G - Adjusted Income Reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 51,449 $ 55,813 $ 65,272 $ 69,027 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 655 449 769 1,007 Tonsan call option agreement - (2,295) - (2,170) Organizational realignment 1,755 852 2,230 1,263 Royal restructuring and integration 4,625 6,529 10,543 13,983 Tax reform - - 75 - Project ONE 1,503 1,558 2,604 3,702 Other 387 (3,089) 889 (4,745) Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments2 $ 60,374 $ 59,817 $ 82,382 $ 82,067 _______________ 2Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP. Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 12 Regulation G - Adjusted Income Tax Reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 Income Taxes $ (16,441) $ (13,488) $ (19,581) $ 19,144 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs (116) (152) (146) (336) Tonsan call option agreement - - - - Organizational realignment (311) (117) (436) 222 Royal restructuring and integration 136 (2,194) (1,417) (4,721) Tax reform - (151) (20) (35,336) Project ONE (267) (545) (555) (1,296) Other 628 1,082 (266) 1,025 Adjusted income taxes3 $ (16,371) $ (15,565) $ (22,421) $ (21,298) Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 60,374 $ 59,817 $ 82,382 $ 82,067 Adjusted effective income tax rate3 27.1% 26.0% 27.2% 26.0% _______________ 3Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP. Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 13 Regulation G - Adjusted Gross Margin Reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 Net revenue 759,583 789,387 1,432,518 1,502,466 Gross profit $ 218,459 $ 220,186 $ 398,384 $ 405,699 Gross profit margin 28.8% 27.9% 27.8% 27.0% Adjustments: Acquisition project costs - 70 - 173 Tonsan call option agreement - - - Organizational realignment 195 446 242 677 Royal restructuring and integration 1,091 603 2,509 827 Other - - (3) - Adjusted gross profit4 $ 219,745 $ 221,305 $ 401,132 $ 407,376 Adjusted gross profit margin4 28.9% 28.0% 28.0% 27.1% _______________ 4Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP. Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 14 Regulation G - Adjusted SG&A Reconciliation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 June 1, 2019 June 2, 2018 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (146,079) $ (146,889) $ (291,792) $ (299,596) Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 655 379 769 834 Tonsan call option agreement - (2,373) - (2,326) Organizational realignment 1,187 406 1,614 585 Royal restructuring and integration 3,511 5,925 8,010 13,155 Tax reform - - 75 - Project ONE 1,503 1,558 2,604 3,702 Other 387 21 893 27 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses5 $ (138,836) $ (140,973) $ (277,827) $ (283,619) _______________ 5Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP. Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 17 Regulation G - Q2'19 Segment EBITDA Recon. Americas Asia Construction Engineering Corporate H.B. Fuller Adhesives EIMEA Pacific Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Three Months Ended June 1, 2019 Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 28,489 $ 9,232 $ 5,798 $ 7,794 $ 24,515 $ 75,828 $ (39,187) $ 36,641 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 247 160 82 74 92 655 (116) 539 Tonsan call option agreement - - - - - - - - Organizational realignment 1,250 (117) 18 210 21 1,382 62 1,444 Royal restructuring and integration 461 1,340 602 1,666 533 4,602 159 4,761 Tax reform - - - - - - - - Project ONE 566 368 186 171 212 1,503 (267) 1,236 Other 387 - - - - 387 628 1,015 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1 31,400 10,983 6,686 9,915 25,373 84,357 (38,721) 45,636 Add: Interest expense - - - - - - 26,940 26,940 Interest income - - - - - - (3,023) (3,023) Income taxes - - - - - - 16,371 16,371 Depreciation and amortization expense 8,702 6,849 2,107 8,956 8,654 35,268 - 35,268 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 40,102 $ 17,832 $ 8,793 $ 18,871 $ 34,027 $ 119,625 $ 1,567 $ 121,192 ____________________ Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 18 Regulation G - FY 2019 Segment EBITDA Recon. Americas Asia Construction Engineering Corporate H.B. Fuller Adhesives EIMEA Pacific Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Six Months Ended June 1, 2019 Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 46,160 $ 13,314 $ 9,618 $ 5,139 $ 39,252 $ 113,483 $ (64,598) $ 48,885 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 290 188 95 87 109 769 (146) 623 Tonsan call option agreement - - - - - - - - Organizational realignment 1,813 (457) 33 430 37 1,856 (62) 1,794 Royal restructuring and integration 2,047 3,143 1,071 2,952 1,308 10,521 (1,395) 9,126 Tax reform 28 18 9 9 11 75 (20) 55 Project ONE 981 637 322 296 368 2,604 (555) 2,049 Other 770 119 - - - 889 (266) 623 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1 52,089 16,962 11,148 8,913 41,085 130,197 (67,042) 63,155 Add: Interest expense - - - - - - 53,747 53,747 Interest income - - - - - - (6,076) (6,076) Income taxes - - - - - - 22,421 22,421 Depreciation and amortization expense 17,257 13,788 4,250 17,884 17,617 70,796 - 70,796 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 69,346 $ 30,750 $ 15,398 $ 26,797 $ 58,702 $ 200,993 $ 3,050 $ 204,043 ____________________ Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 19 Regulation G - Q2'18 Segment EBITDA Recon. Americas Asia Construction Engineering Corporate H.B. Fuller Adhesives EIMEA Pacific Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocate Consolidated Three Months Ended June 2, 2018 Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 28,645 $ 11,599 $ 5,061 $ 12,869 $ 19,012 $ 77,186 $ (32,735) $ 44,451 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 354 34 16 16 29 449 (152) 297 Tonsan call option agreement - - - - (2,373) (2,373) 79 (2,294) Organizational realignment 54 656 (1) 145 (1) 853 (117) 736 Royal Restructuring 2,202 1,711 540 1,149 926 6,528 (2,194) 4,334 Tax Reform - - - - - - (151) (151) Project ONE 613 383 181 183 198 1,558 (545) 1,013 Other 18 - - - - 18 (2,026) (2,008) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1 31,886 14,383 5,797 14,362 17,791 84,219 (37,841) 46,378 Add: Interest expense - - - - - - 27,938 27,938 Interest income - - - - - - (2,794) (2,794) Income taxes - - - - - - 15,565 15,565 Depreciation and amortization expense 8,681 7,212 2,150 9,007 8,598 35,648 - 35,648 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 40,567 $ 21,595 $ 7,947 $ 23,369 $ 26,389 $ 119,867 $ 2,868 $ 122,735 ________________________ Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 20 Regulation G - FY 2018 Segment EBITDA Recon. Americas Asia Construction Engineering H.B. Fuller Adhesives EIMEA Pacific Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocate Consolidated Six Months Ended June 2, 2018 Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 45,043 $ 18,457 $ 7,403 $ 14,158 $ 28,810 $ 113,871 $ (21,738) $ 92,133 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 846 46 22 22 71 1,007 (335) 672 Tonsan call option agreement - - - - (2,326) (2,326) 156 (2,170) Organizational realignment 180 718 3 360 3 1,264 220 1,484 Royal Restructuring 5,144 3,273 1,065 2,467 2,035 13,984 (4,722) 9,262 Tax Reform - - - - - - (35,336) (35,336) Project ONE 1,455 911 429 437 469 3,701 (1,295) 2,406 Other 21 1 1 1 1 25 (3,745) (3,720) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1 52,689 23,406 8,923 17,445 29,063 131,526 (66,795) 64,731 Add: Interest expense - - - - - - 55,406 55,406 Interest income - - - - - - (5,835) (5,835) Income taxes - - - - - - 21,298 21,298 Depreciation and amortization expense 17,517 14,448 4,311 18,338 17,699 72,313 - 72,313 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 70,206 $ 37,854 $ 13,234 $ 35,783 $ 46,762 $ 203,839 $ 4,074 $ 207,913 ________________________ Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Q2 2019 Investor Presentation 21 Revenue Growth Components Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 1, 2019 June 1, 2019 Total Total Price 2.3% 2.6% Volume (1.4%) (2.6%) Organic Growth (Decline) 0.9% 0.0% F/X (4.7%) (4.7%) Total (3.8%) (4.7%) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 1, 2019 June 1, 2019 Organic Organic Growth Growth Net Revenue F/X (Decline) Net Revenue F/X (Decline) Americas Adhesives (2.4%) (3.7%) 1.3% (3.0%) (3.7%) 0.7% EIMEA (9.2%) (8.5%) (0.7%) (8.3%) (8.3%) 0.0% Asia Pacific (4.3%) (5.1%) 0.8% (4.5%) (4.9%) 0.4% Construction Adhesives (9.5%) (0.8%) (8.7%) (12.4%) (0.9%) (11.5%) Engineering Adhesives 5.7% (4.8%) 10.5% 3.2% (4.4%) 7.6% Total (3.8%) (4.7%) 0.9% (4.7%) (4.7%) 0.0% Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

