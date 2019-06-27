Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HB Fuller Co    FUL

HB FULLER CO

(FUL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/27 04:00:15 pm
45.825 USD   +1.99%
06:26pHB FULLER : Q2 2019 H.B. Fuller Company Earnings Call Presentation
PU
02:05aHB FULLER : Second Quarter 2019 Results
PU
06/26H. B. FULLER : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HB Fuller : Q2 2019 H.B. Fuller Company Earnings Call Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 06:26pm EDT

Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Investor Presentation

St. Paul, MN

June 27, 2019

2

Safe Harbor & Regulation G

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed today may include 'forward looking statements' as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since such statements reflect our current expectations, actual results may differ as they are subject to the kinds of risks that are enumerated in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

The Company disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Regulation G

The information presented during today's meeting regarding adjusted gross profit, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and constant currency revenue does not conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the Company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported GAAP results in the tables below with the exception of our forward looking non-GAAP measures contained in our fiscal 2019 outlook, which are unknown or have not yet occurred.

Additional Information

Please refer to our annual report for the year ended December 1, 2018, on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on our website at www.hbfuller.com in the Investor Relations section.

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

3

Q2'19 Business Summary

Q2'19 Highlights

2019 Imperatives

  • Q2'19 earningsin-line with guidance
  • Organic sales growth up +1% YoY
    • Positive pricing contribution
    • Double-digitEngineering Adhesives growth
    • Diversity of customers and end markets
  • Strong margin and cash flow performance
  • Q2 debt paydown of $42 million, and $54 million YTD
  • Previously announced divestiture of non- core,non-adhesive surfactant business accelerates debt paydown
  • Increase EBITDA by effectively managing product lines, pricing and operations
    • Delivering strong operational improvement
    • Growth in strategic areas, margins and cash flow
  • Deliver $15 million in Royal synergies
    • $4M in Q2 andon-track to target
  • Repay additional $200 million of debt
    • Target increased to $250 million

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

4

Q2 2019 Segment Summary

Global vision

Better accountability

Stronger teamwork

Americas Adhesives

  • 1% organic sales growth - strong pricing contribution
  • Hygiene & Packaging growth offsetsconstruction-related weakness
  • Continued adjusted EBITDA margin improvement

EIMEA

Asia Pacific

• Slower growth in Core Europe

• 1% organic sales growth; pricing & volumes up

• Strong Insulated Glass and Emerging Mkts

• Good growth in SE Asia; China stablized

• Negative FX impact - revenue and EBITDA

• Adjusted EBITDA margin up 160 bps

Construction Adhesives

Engineering Adhesives

  • Repositioning of underperforming business
  • Sequential improvement driven by improved Roofing results
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin rebounded sequentially to 17%
  • 11% organic growth driven by Electronics and New Energy
  • More than offsets slower Automotive market
  • Strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%, up 400 bps YoY

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

5

Q2 2019 Key Financial Results Summary

  • Net Revenue down 3.8%year-over-year due to unfavorable FX impact; 1% organic growth
  • Adjusted gross margin of 28.9% increased 90 bps YOY
  • Adjusted SG&A declined by 1.5% YoY
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.88 vs. $0.89 in Q2'18
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $121M vs. $123M in Q2'18; margin up 50 bps to 16%
  • Cash from Operations of $77M increases 40% YoY
  • Paid down $54M of debt YTD; up $7 million versus 2018

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

6

FY 2019 Guidance Update

Revised

Prior

Reported Revenue

Approx. -3% YoY

Flat to FY'18

Organic Growth

1% to 2%

Low end of 3% to 5%

FX impact

-3% to -4%

-2% to -3%

Divestiture

-0.5%

N/A

Adjusted EPS

$3.10 to $3.30

$3.15 to $3.45

Adjusted EBITDA

$455M to $465M

$465M to $485M

Debt paydown

$250M

$200M

Assumes:

  • Loss of ~$5M EBITDA and $0.05 adjusted EPS net impact from surfactants divestiture
  • Interest expense of ~$90M
  • Core effective tax rate between 26% and 29%
  • Capital expenditures of ~$90 million
  • Excludespre-tax expenses of $20M for integration costs and $6M - $8M of ERP costs and any gain from surfactants divestiture

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

6

Wrap-Up

  • Strong Q2 operating performance leveraged improved business mix, integration synergies, pricing and raw materials management
  • Strong margin and cash flow resilience to dynamic external conditions
  • Winning new customer business in highly engineered applications
  • Continued focus on organic revenue growth and margin improvement
  • Accelerating debt deleverage commitments

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

APPENDIX

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

9

Regulation G - EPS & EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$

Adjustments:

Acquisition project costs

Tonsan call option agreement

Organizational realignment

Royal restructuring and integration

Tax reform

Project ONE

Other

Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1

Add:

Interest expense

Interest income

Income taxes

Depreciation and amortization expense A

Adjusted EBITDA1

Diluted Shares

Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable

to H.B. Fuller1

$

Revenue

$

Adjusted EBITDA margin1

36,641

$

44,451

$

48,885

$

92,133

539

297

623

672

-

(2,294)

-

(2,170)

1,444

736

1,794

1,484

4,761

4,334

9,126

9,262

-

(151)

55

(35,336)

1,236

1,013

2,049

2,406

1,015

(2,008)

623

(3,720)

45,636

46,378

63,155

64,731

26,940

27,938

53,747

55,406

(3,023)

(2,794)

(6,076)

(5,835)

16,371

15,565

22,421

21,298

35,268

35,648

70,796

72,313

121,192

122,735

204,043

207,913

52,105

51,846

52,003

51,872

0.88

$

0.89

$

1.21

$

1.25

759,583

$

789,387

$

1,432,518

$

1,502,466

16.0%

15.5%

14.2%

13.8%

1Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments show n above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments show n above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance w ith GAAP.

  1. Depreciation and amortization expense added back for Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling $436 and $962 for the three and six months ended June 1, 2019, respectively, and $365 for the three and six months ended June 2, 2018.

11

Regulation G - Q2 2019 Segment Information

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

Net Revenue:

Americas Adhesives

$

259,782

$

266,232

EIMEA

165,453

182,175

Asia Pacific

71,199

74,421

Construction Adhesives

111,244

122,891

Engineering Adhesives

151,905

143,668

Total H.B. Fuller

$

759,583

$

789,387

Segment Operating Income:

Americas Adhesives

$

26,514

$

26,782

EIMEA

8,570

10,623

Asia Pacific

5,758

5,023

Construction Adhesives

7,107

12,042

Engineering Adhesives

24,431

18,827

Total H.B. Fuller

$

72,380

$

73,297

Adjusted EBITDA1

Americas Adhesives

$

40,102

$

40,567

EIMEA

17,832

21,595

Asia Pacific

8,793

7,947

Construction Adhesives

18,871

23,369

Engineering Adhesives

34,027

26,389

Corporate unallocated

1,567

2,868

Total H.B. Fuller

$

121,192

$

122,735

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

Americas Adhesives

15.4%

15.2%

EIMEA

10.8%

11.9%

Asia Pacific

12.3%

10.7%

Construction Adhesives

17.0%

19.0%

Engineering Adhesives

22.4%

18.4%

Corporate unallocated

0.2%

0.4%

Total H.B. Fuller

16.0%

15.5%

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

12

Regulation G - FY 2019 Segment Information

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

Net Revenue:

Americas Adhesives

$

501,732

$

517,195

EIMEA

321,966

351,154

Asia Pacific

134,587

141,029

Construction Adhesives

193,700

221,148

Engineering Adhesives

280,533

271,940

Total H.B. Fuller

$

1,432,518

$

1,502,466

Segment Operating Income:

Americas Adhesives

$

42,209

$

41,319

EIMEA

11,996

16,516

Asia Pacific

9,537

7,327

Construction Adhesives

3,768

12,503

Engineering Adhesives

39,082

28,438

Total H.B. Fuller

$

106,592

$

106,103

Adjusted EBITDA

Americas Adhesives

$

69,346

$

70,206

EIMEA

30,750

37,854

Asia Pacific

15,398

13,234

Construction Adhesives

26,797

35,783

Engineering Adhesives

58,702

46,762

Corporate Unallocated

3,050

4,074

Total H.B. Fuller

$

204,043

$

207,913

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Americas Adhesives

13.8%

13.6%

EIMEA

9.6%

10.8%

Asia Pacific

11.4%

9.4%

Construction Adhesives

13.8%

16.2%

Engineering Adhesives

20.9%

17.2%

Corporate Unallocated

0.2%

0.3%

Total H.B. Fuller

14.2%

13.8%

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

11

Regulation G - Adjusted Income Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

Income before income taxes and income from equity

method investments

$

51,449

$

55,813

$

65,272

$

69,027

Adjustments:

Acquisition project costs

655

449

769

1,007

Tonsan call option agreement

-

(2,295)

-

(2,170)

Organizational realignment

1,755

852

2,230

1,263

Royal restructuring and integration

4,625

6,529

10,543

13,983

Tax reform

-

-

75

-

Project ONE

1,503

1,558

2,604

3,702

Other

387

(3,089)

889

(4,745)

Adjusted income before income taxes and income

from equity method investments2

$

60,374

$

59,817

$

82,382

$

82,067

_______________

2Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

12

Regulation G - Adjusted Income Tax Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

Income Taxes

$

(16,441)

$

(13,488)

$

(19,581)

$

19,144

Adjustments:

Acquisition project costs

(116)

(152)

(146)

(336)

Tonsan call option agreement

-

-

-

-

Organizational realignment

(311)

(117)

(436)

222

Royal restructuring and integration

136

(2,194)

(1,417)

(4,721)

Tax reform

-

(151)

(20)

(35,336)

Project ONE

(267)

(545)

(555)

(1,296)

Other

628

1,082

(266)

1,025

Adjusted income taxes3

$

(16,371)

$

(15,565)

$

(22,421)

$

(21,298)

Adjusted income before income taxes and income

from equity method investments

$

60,374

$

59,817

$

82,382

$

82,067

Adjusted effective income tax rate3

27.1%

26.0%

27.2%

26.0%

_______________

3Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

13

Regulation G - Adjusted Gross Margin Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

Net revenue

759,583

789,387

1,432,518

1,502,466

Gross profit

$

218,459

$

220,186

$

398,384

$

405,699

Gross profit margin

28.8%

27.9%

27.8%

27.0%

Adjustments:

Acquisition project costs

-

70

-

173

Tonsan call option agreement

-

-

-

Organizational realignment

195

446

242

677

Royal restructuring and integration

1,091

603

2,509

827

Other

-

-

(3)

-

Adjusted gross profit4

$

219,745

$

221,305

$

401,132

$

407,376

Adjusted gross profit margin4

28.9%

28.0%

28.0%

27.1%

_______________

4Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

14

Regulation G - Adjusted SG&A Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

June 1, 2019

June 2, 2018

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

(146,079)

$

(146,889)

$

(291,792)

$

(299,596)

Adjustments:

Acquisition project costs

655

379

769

834

Tonsan call option agreement

-

(2,373)

-

(2,326)

Organizational realignment

1,187

406

1,614

585

Royal restructuring and integration

3,511

5,925

8,010

13,155

Tax reform

-

-

75

-

Project ONE

1,503

1,558

2,604

3,702

Other

387

21

893

27

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses5

$

(138,836)

$

(140,973)

$

(277,827)

$

(283,619)

_______________

5Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

17

Regulation G - Q2'19 Segment EBITDA Recon.

Americas

Asia

Construction

Engineering

Corporate

H.B. Fuller

Adhesives

EIMEA

Pacific

Adhesives

Adhesives

Total

Unallocated

Consolidated

Three Months Ended

June 1, 2019

Net income attributable to

H.B. Fuller

$

28,489

$

9,232

$

5,798

$

7,794

$

24,515

$

75,828

$

(39,187)

$

36,641

Adjustments:

Acquisition project costs

247

160

82

74

92

655

(116)

539

Tonsan call option agreement

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Organizational realignment

1,250

(117)

18

210

21

1,382

62

1,444

Royal restructuring and

integration

461

1,340

602

1,666

533

4,602

159

4,761

Tax reform

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Project ONE

566

368

186

171

212

1,503

(267)

1,236

Other

387

-

-

-

-

387

628

1,015

Adjusted net income

attributable to H.B. Fuller1

31,400

10,983

6,686

9,915

25,373

84,357

(38,721)

45,636

Add:

Interest expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

26,940

26,940

Interest income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,023)

(3,023)

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

16,371

16,371

Depreciation and

amortization expense

8,702

6,849

2,107

8,956

8,654

35,268

-

35,268

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

40,102

$

17,832

$

8,793

$

18,871

$

34,027

$

119,625

$

1,567

$

121,192

____________________

Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

18

Regulation G - FY 2019 Segment EBITDA Recon.

Americas

Asia

Construction

Engineering

Corporate

H.B. Fuller

Adhesives

EIMEA

Pacific

Adhesives

Adhesives

Total

Unallocated

Consolidated

Six Months Ended

June 1, 2019

Net income attributable to

H.B. Fuller

$

46,160

$

13,314

$

9,618

$

5,139

$

39,252

$

113,483

$

(64,598)

$

48,885

Adjustments:

Acquisition project costs

290

188

95

87

109

769

(146)

623

Tonsan call option agreement

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Organizational realignment

1,813

(457)

33

430

37

1,856

(62)

1,794

Royal restructuring and

integration

2,047

3,143

1,071

2,952

1,308

10,521

(1,395)

9,126

Tax reform

28

18

9

9

11

75

(20)

55

Project ONE

981

637

322

296

368

2,604

(555)

2,049

Other

770

119

-

-

-

889

(266)

623

Adjusted net income

attributable to H.B. Fuller1

52,089

16,962

11,148

8,913

41,085

130,197

(67,042)

63,155

Add:

Interest expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

53,747

53,747

Interest income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,076)

(6,076)

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

22,421

22,421

Depreciation and

amortization expense

17,257

13,788

4,250

17,884

17,617

70,796

-

70,796

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

69,346

$

30,750

$

15,398

$

26,797

$

58,702

$

200,993

$

3,050

$

204,043

____________________

Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

19

Regulation G - Q2'18 Segment EBITDA Recon.

Americas

Asia

Construction

Engineering

Corporate

H.B. Fuller

Adhesives

EIMEA

Pacific

Adhesives

Adhesives

Total

Unallocate

Consolidated

Three Months Ended

June 2, 2018

Net income attributable to

H.B. Fuller

$

28,645

$

11,599

$

5,061

$

12,869

$

19,012

$

77,186

$

(32,735)

$

44,451

Adjustments:

Acquisition project costs

354

34

16

16

29

449

(152)

297

Tonsan call option agreement

-

-

-

-

(2,373)

(2,373)

79

(2,294)

Organizational realignment

54

656

(1)

145

(1)

853

(117)

736

Royal Restructuring

2,202

1,711

540

1,149

926

6,528

(2,194)

4,334

Tax Reform

-

-

-

-

-

-

(151)

(151)

Project ONE

613

383

181

183

198

1,558

(545)

1,013

Other

18

-

-

-

-

18

(2,026)

(2,008)

Adjusted net income

attributable to H.B. Fuller1

31,886

14,383

5,797

14,362

17,791

84,219

(37,841)

46,378

Add:

Interest expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

27,938

27,938

Interest income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,794)

(2,794)

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

15,565

15,565

Depreciation and

amortization expense

8,681

7,212

2,150

9,007

8,598

35,648

-

35,648

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

40,567

$

21,595

$

7,947

$

23,369

$

26,389

$

119,867

$

2,868

$

122,735

________________________

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

20

Regulation G - FY 2018 Segment EBITDA Recon.

Americas

Asia

Construction

Engineering

H.B. Fuller

Adhesives

EIMEA

Pacific

Adhesives

Adhesives

Total

Unallocate

Consolidated

Six Months Ended

June 2, 2018

Net income attributable to

H.B. Fuller

$

45,043

$

18,457

$

7,403

$

14,158

$

28,810

$

113,871

$

(21,738)

$

92,133

Adjustments:

Acquisition project costs

846

46

22

22

71

1,007

(335)

672

Tonsan call option agreement

-

-

-

-

(2,326)

(2,326)

156

(2,170)

Organizational realignment

180

718

3

360

3

1,264

220

1,484

Royal Restructuring

5,144

3,273

1,065

2,467

2,035

13,984

(4,722)

9,262

Tax Reform

-

-

-

-

-

-

(35,336)

(35,336)

Project ONE

1,455

911

429

437

469

3,701

(1,295)

2,406

Other

21

1

1

1

1

25

(3,745)

(3,720)

Adjusted net income

attributable to H.B. Fuller1

52,689

23,406

8,923

17,445

29,063

131,526

(66,795)

64,731

Add:

Interest expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

55,406

55,406

Interest income

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,835)

(5,835)

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

21,298

21,298

Depreciation and

amortization expense

17,517

14,448

4,311

18,338

17,699

72,313

-

72,313

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

70,206

$

37,854

$

13,234

$

35,783

$

46,762

$

203,839

$

4,074

$

207,913

________________________

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

21

Revenue Growth Components

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019

Total

Total

Price

2.3%

2.6%

Volume

(1.4%)

(2.6%)

Organic Growth (Decline)

0.9%

0.0%

F/X

(4.7%)

(4.7%)

Total

(3.8%)

(4.7%)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019

Organic

Organic

Growth

Growth

Net Revenue

F/X

(Decline)

Net Revenue

F/X

(Decline)

Americas Adhesives

(2.4%)

(3.7%)

1.3%

(3.0%)

(3.7%)

0.7%

EIMEA

(9.2%)

(8.5%)

(0.7%)

(8.3%)

(8.3%)

0.0%

Asia Pacific

(4.3%)

(5.1%)

0.8%

(4.5%)

(4.9%)

0.4%

Construction Adhesives

(9.5%)

(0.8%)

(8.7%)

(12.4%)

(0.9%)

(11.5%)

Engineering Adhesives

5.7%

(4.8%)

10.5%

3.2%

(4.4%)

7.6%

Total

(3.8%)

(4.7%)

0.9%

(4.7%)

(4.7%)

0.0%

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

22

Investor contact:

Vice President, Investor Relations H.B. Fuller

Barbara Doyle

(651) 236-5023

Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Disclaimer

H.B. Fuller Company published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 22:25:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HB FULLER CO
06:26pHB FULLER : Q2 2019 H.B. Fuller Company Earnings Call Presentation
PU
09:02aFULLER H B CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02:05aHB FULLER : Second Quarter 2019 Results
PU
06/26H. B. FULLER : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/26HB FULLER : H.B. Fuller Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
06/25HB FULLER : Augmenting the Automotive Aftermarket
PU
06/24HB FULLER : H.B. Fuller Company Announces Twin Cities Grants
PU
06/21HB FULLER CO : half-yearly earnings release
06/17HB FULLER : H.B. Fuller Opens New Technology Adhesive Center in Latin America
PU
06/12HB FULLER : Rugged Solutions for Rugged Demands
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 033 M
EBIT 2019 317 M
Net income 2019 163 M
Debt 2019 1 915 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 14,34
P/E ratio 2020 11,33
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
Capitalization 2 286 M
Chart HB FULLER CO
Duration : Period :
HB Fuller Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HB FULLER CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 55,4 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Owens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee R. Mitau Non-Executive Chairman
John J. Corkrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ebrahim Rezai Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
J. Michael Losh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HB FULLER CO5.18%2 286
HENKEL-11.70%39 981
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO LTD--.--%3 656
LINTEC CORPORATION-4.35%1 474
NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO LTD--.--%613
SCAPA GROUP PLC-36.61%383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About