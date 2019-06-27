HB Fuller : Q2 2019 H.B. Fuller Company Earnings Call Presentation

Certain matters discussed today may include 'forward looking statements' as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since such statements reflect our current expectations, actual results may differ as they are subject to the kinds of risks that are enumerated in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.
The Company disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
Regulation G
The information presented during today's meeting regarding adjusted gross profit, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and constant currency revenue does not conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the Company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported GAAP results in the tables below with the exception of our forward looking non-GAAP measures contained in our fiscal 2019 outlook, which are unknown or have not yet occurred.
Additional Information
Please refer to our annual report for the year ended December 1, 2018, on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on our website at www.hbfuller.com in the Investor Relations section.
Q2 2019 Investor Presentation
Q2'19 Business Summary
Q2'19 Highlights
2019 Imperatives
Q2'19 earningsin-line with guidance
Organic sales growth up +1% YoY
Positive pricing contribution
Double-digitEngineering Adhesives growth
Diversity of customers and end markets
Strong margin and cash flow performance
Q2 debt paydown of $42 million, and $54 million YTD
Previously announced divestiture of non- core,non-adhesive surfactant business accelerates debt paydown
Increase EBITDA by effectively managing product lines, pricing and operations
Sequential improvement driven by improved Roofing results
Adjusted EBITDA margin rebounded sequentially to 17%
11% organic growth driven by Electronics and New Energy
More than offsets slower Automotive market
Strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%, up 400 bps YoY
Q2 2019 Key Financial Results Summary
Net Revenue down 3.8%year-over-year due to unfavorable FX impact; 1% organic growth
Adjusted gross margin of 28.9% increased 90 bps YOY
Adjusted SG&A declined by 1.5% YoY
Adjusted EPS of $0.88 vs. $0.89 in Q2'18
Adjusted EBITDA of $121M vs. $123M in Q2'18; margin up 50 bps to 16%
Cash from Operations of $77M increases 40% YoY
Paid down $54M of debt YTD; up $7 million versus 2018
FY 2019 Guidance Update
Revised
Prior
Reported Revenue
Approx. -3% YoY
Flat to FY'18
Organic Growth
1% to 2%
Low end of 3% to 5%
FX impact
-3% to -4%
-2% to -3%
Divestiture
-0.5%
N/A
Adjusted EPS
$3.10 to $3.30
$3.15 to $3.45
Adjusted EBITDA
$455M to $465M
$465M to $485M
Debt paydown
$250M
$200M
Assumes:
Loss of ~$5M EBITDA and $0.05 adjusted EPS net impact from surfactants divestiture
Interest expense of ~$90M
Core effective tax rate between 26% and 29%
Capital expenditures of ~$90 million
Excludespre-tax expenses of $20M for integration costs and $6M - $8M of ERP costs and any gain from surfactants divestiture
Wrap-Up
Strong Q2 operating performance leveraged improved business mix, integration synergies, pricing and raw materials management
Strong margin and cash flow resilience to dynamic external conditions
Winning new customer business in highly engineered applications
Continued focus on organic revenue growth and margin improvement
Accelerating debt deleverage commitments
APPENDIX
Regulation G - EPS & EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 1, 2019
June 2, 2018
June 1, 2019
June 2, 2018
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
Tonsan call option agreement
Organizational realignment
Royal restructuring and integration
Tax reform
Project ONE
Other
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1
Add:
Interest expense
Interest income
Income taxes
Depreciation and amortization expense A
Adjusted EBITDA1
Diluted Shares
Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable
to H.B. Fuller1
$
Revenue
$
Adjusted EBITDA margin1
36,641
$
44,451
$
48,885
$
92,133
539
297
623
672
-
(2,294)
-
(2,170)
1,444
736
1,794
1,484
4,761
4,334
9,126
9,262
-
(151)
55
(35,336)
1,236
1,013
2,049
2,406
1,015
(2,008)
623
(3,720)
45,636
46,378
63,155
64,731
26,940
27,938
53,747
55,406
(3,023)
(2,794)
(6,076)
(5,835)
16,371
15,565
22,421
21,298
35,268
35,648
70,796
72,313
121,192
122,735
204,043
207,913
52,105
51,846
52,003
51,872
0.88
$
0.89
$
1.21
$
1.25
759,583
$
789,387
$
1,432,518
$
1,502,466
16.0%
15.5%
14.2%
13.8%
1Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments show n above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments show n above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance w ith GAAP.
Depreciation and amortization expense added back for Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling $436 and $962 for the three and six months ended June 1, 2019, respectively, and $365 for the three and six months ended June 2, 2018.
Regulation G - Q2 2019 Segment Information
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 1, 2019
June 2, 2018
Net Revenue:
Americas Adhesives
$
259,782
$
266,232
EIMEA
165,453
182,175
Asia Pacific
71,199
74,421
Construction Adhesives
111,244
122,891
Engineering Adhesives
151,905
143,668
Total H.B. Fuller
$
759,583
$
789,387
Segment Operating Income:
Americas Adhesives
$
26,514
$
26,782
EIMEA
8,570
10,623
Asia Pacific
5,758
5,023
Construction Adhesives
7,107
12,042
Engineering Adhesives
24,431
18,827
Total H.B. Fuller
$
72,380
$
73,297
Adjusted EBITDA1
Americas Adhesives
$
40,102
$
40,567
EIMEA
17,832
21,595
Asia Pacific
8,793
7,947
Construction Adhesives
18,871
23,369
Engineering Adhesives
34,027
26,389
Corporate unallocated
1,567
2,868
Total H.B. Fuller
$
121,192
$
122,735
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1
Americas Adhesives
15.4%
15.2%
EIMEA
10.8%
11.9%
Asia Pacific
12.3%
10.7%
Construction Adhesives
17.0%
19.0%
Engineering Adhesives
22.4%
18.4%
Corporate unallocated
0.2%
0.4%
Total H.B. Fuller
16.0%
15.5%
Regulation G - FY 2019 Segment Information
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 1, 2019
June 2, 2018
Net Revenue:
Americas Adhesives
$
501,732
$
517,195
EIMEA
321,966
351,154
Asia Pacific
134,587
141,029
Construction Adhesives
193,700
221,148
Engineering Adhesives
280,533
271,940
Total H.B. Fuller
$
1,432,518
$
1,502,466
Segment Operating Income:
Americas Adhesives
$
42,209
$
41,319
EIMEA
11,996
16,516
Asia Pacific
9,537
7,327
Construction Adhesives
3,768
12,503
Engineering Adhesives
39,082
28,438
Total H.B. Fuller
$
106,592
$
106,103
Adjusted EBITDA
Americas Adhesives
$
69,346
$
70,206
EIMEA
30,750
37,854
Asia Pacific
15,398
13,234
Construction Adhesives
26,797
35,783
Engineering Adhesives
58,702
46,762
Corporate Unallocated
3,050
4,074
Total H.B. Fuller
$
204,043
$
207,913
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Americas Adhesives
13.8%
13.6%
EIMEA
9.6%
10.8%
Asia Pacific
11.4%
9.4%
Construction Adhesives
13.8%
16.2%
Engineering Adhesives
20.9%
17.2%
Corporate Unallocated
0.2%
0.3%
Total H.B. Fuller
14.2%
13.8%
Regulation G - Adjusted Income Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 1, 2019
June 2, 2018
June 1, 2019
June 2, 2018
Income before income taxes and income from equity
method investments
$
51,449
$
55,813
$
65,272
$
69,027
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
655
449
769
1,007
Tonsan call option agreement
-
(2,295)
-
(2,170)
Organizational realignment
1,755
852
2,230
1,263
Royal restructuring and integration
4,625
6,529
10,543
13,983
Tax reform
-
-
75
-
Project ONE
1,503
1,558
2,604
3,702
Other
387
(3,089)
889
(4,745)
Adjusted income before income taxes and income
from equity method investments2
$
60,374
$
59,817
$
82,382
$
82,067
_______________
2Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.
Regulation G - Adjusted Income Tax Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 1, 2019
June 2, 2018
June 1, 2019
June 2, 2018
Income Taxes
$
(16,441)
$
(13,488)
$
(19,581)
$
19,144
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
(116)
(152)
(146)
(336)
Tonsan call option agreement
-
-
-
-
Organizational realignment
(311)
(117)
(436)
222
Royal restructuring and integration
136
(2,194)
(1,417)
(4,721)
Tax reform
-
(151)
(20)
(35,336)
Project ONE
(267)
(545)
(555)
(1,296)
Other
628
1,082
(266)
1,025
Adjusted income taxes3
$
(16,371)
$
(15,565)
$
(22,421)
$
(21,298)
Adjusted income before income taxes and income
from equity method investments
$
60,374
$
59,817
$
82,382
$
82,067
Adjusted effective income tax rate3
27.1%
26.0%
27.2%
26.0%
_______________
3Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.
Regulation G - Adjusted Gross Margin Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 1, 2019
June 2, 2018
June 1, 2019
June 2, 2018
Net revenue
759,583
789,387
1,432,518
1,502,466
Gross profit
$
218,459
$
220,186
$
398,384
$
405,699
Gross profit margin
28.8%
27.9%
27.8%
27.0%
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
-
70
-
173
Tonsan call option agreement
-
-
-
Organizational realignment
195
446
242
677
Royal restructuring and integration
1,091
603
2,509
827
Other
-
-
(3)
-
Adjusted gross profit4
$
219,745
$
221,305
$
401,132
$
407,376
Adjusted gross profit margin4
28.9%
28.0%
28.0%
27.1%
_______________
4Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.
Regulation G - Adjusted SG&A Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 1, 2019
June 2, 2018
June 1, 2019
June 2, 2018
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
(146,079)
$
(146,889)
$
(291,792)
$
(299,596)
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
655
379
769
834
Tonsan call option agreement
-
(2,373)
-
(2,326)
Organizational realignment
1,187
406
1,614
585
Royal restructuring and integration
3,511
5,925
8,010
13,155
Tax reform
-
-
75
-
Project ONE
1,503
1,558
2,604
3,702
Other
387
21
893
27
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses5
$
(138,836)
$
(140,973)
$
(277,827)
$
(283,619)
_______________
5Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.
Regulation G - Q2'19 Segment EBITDA Recon.
Americas
Asia
Construction
Engineering
Corporate
H.B. Fuller
Adhesives
EIMEA
Pacific
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
June 1, 2019
Net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller
$
28,489
$
9,232
$
5,798
$
7,794
$
24,515
$
75,828
$
(39,187)
$
36,641
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
247
160
82
74
92
655
(116)
539
Tonsan call option agreement
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Organizational realignment
1,250
(117)
18
210
21
1,382
62
1,444
Royal restructuring and
integration
461
1,340
602
1,666
533
4,602
159
4,761
Tax reform
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Project ONE
566
368
186
171
212
1,503
(267)
1,236
Other
387
-
-
-
-
387
628
1,015
Adjusted net income
attributable to H.B. Fuller1
31,400
10,983
6,686
9,915
25,373
84,357
(38,721)
45,636
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
26,940
26,940
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,023)
(3,023)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
16,371
16,371
Depreciation and
amortization expense
8,702
6,849
2,107
8,956
8,654
35,268
-
35,268
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
40,102
$
17,832
$
8,793
$
18,871
$
34,027
$
119,625
$
1,567
$
121,192
____________________
Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Regulation G - FY 2019 Segment EBITDA Recon.
Americas
Asia
Construction
Engineering
Corporate
H.B. Fuller
Adhesives
EIMEA
Pacific
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
Six Months Ended
June 1, 2019
Net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller
$
46,160
$
13,314
$
9,618
$
5,139
$
39,252
$
113,483
$
(64,598)
$
48,885
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
290
188
95
87
109
769
(146)
623
Tonsan call option agreement
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Organizational realignment
1,813
(457)
33
430
37
1,856
(62)
1,794
Royal restructuring and
integration
2,047
3,143
1,071
2,952
1,308
10,521
(1,395)
9,126
Tax reform
28
18
9
9
11
75
(20)
55
Project ONE
981
637
322
296
368
2,604
(555)
2,049
Other
770
119
-
-
-
889
(266)
623
Adjusted net income
attributable to H.B. Fuller1
52,089
16,962
11,148
8,913
41,085
130,197
(67,042)
63,155
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
53,747
53,747
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,076)
(6,076)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
22,421
22,421
Depreciation and
amortization expense
17,257
13,788
4,250
17,884
17,617
70,796
-
70,796
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
69,346
$
30,750
$
15,398
$
26,797
$
58,702
$
200,993
$
3,050
$
204,043
____________________
Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Regulation G - Q2'18 Segment EBITDA Recon.
Americas
Asia
Construction
Engineering
Corporate
H.B. Fuller
Adhesives
EIMEA
Pacific
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocate
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
June 2, 2018
Net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller
$
28,645
$
11,599
$
5,061
$
12,869
$
19,012
$
77,186
$
(32,735)
$
44,451
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
354
34
16
16
29
449
(152)
297
Tonsan call option agreement
-
-
-
-
(2,373)
(2,373)
79
(2,294)
Organizational realignment
54
656
(1)
145
(1)
853
(117)
736
Royal Restructuring
2,202
1,711
540
1,149
926
6,528
(2,194)
4,334
Tax Reform
-
-
-
-
-
-
(151)
(151)
Project ONE
613
383
181
183
198
1,558
(545)
1,013
Other
18
-
-
-
-
18
(2,026)
(2,008)
Adjusted net income
attributable to H.B. Fuller1
31,886
14,383
5,797
14,362
17,791
84,219
(37,841)
46,378
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
27,938
27,938
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,794)
(2,794)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
15,565
15,565
Depreciation and
amortization expense
8,681
7,212
2,150
9,007
8,598
35,648
-
35,648
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
40,567
$
21,595
$
7,947
$
23,369
$
26,389
$
119,867
$
2,868
$
122,735
________________________
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Regulation G - FY 2018 Segment EBITDA Recon.
Americas
Asia
Construction
Engineering
H.B. Fuller
Adhesives
EIMEA
Pacific
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocate
Consolidated
Six Months Ended
June 2, 2018
Net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller
$
45,043
$
18,457
$
7,403
$
14,158
$
28,810
$
113,871
$
(21,738)
$
92,133
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
846
46
22
22
71
1,007
(335)
672
Tonsan call option agreement
-
-
-
-
(2,326)
(2,326)
156
(2,170)
Organizational realignment
180
718
3
360
3
1,264
220
1,484
Royal Restructuring
5,144
3,273
1,065
2,467
2,035
13,984
(4,722)
9,262
Tax Reform
-
-
-
-
-
-
(35,336)
(35,336)
Project ONE
1,455
911
429
437
469
3,701
(1,295)
2,406
Other
21
1
1
1
1
25
(3,745)
(3,720)
Adjusted net income
attributable to H.B. Fuller1
52,689
23,406
8,923
17,445
29,063
131,526
(66,795)
64,731
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
55,406
55,406
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,835)
(5,835)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
21,298
21,298
Depreciation and
amortization expense
17,517
14,448
4,311
18,338
17,699
72,313
-
72,313
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
70,206
$
37,854
$
13,234
$
35,783
$
46,762
$
203,839
$
4,074
$
207,913
________________________
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.