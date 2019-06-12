Log in
HB Fuller : Rugged Solutions for Rugged Demands

06/12/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

Working in the Australia and New Zealand region is working in some of the harshest weather on Earth. Australia is the sixth largest country in the world, 70 percent of which is covered with expanses of bone-dry desert(large deserts come with dry, hot days and bitter cool nights.) Not far away, across the Tasman Sea, is New Zealand, a country subject to extreme subtropical weather swings. It sees year-round warm and humid coastline weather with extreme alpine winters in the mountainous mainland.

But, the rugged terrain hasn't slowed the economy down, with both countries enjoying high rates of people migrating in, colleges that attract a diverse population, and leisure and adventure seekers visiting in force. With healthy growth in both population and visitors, demands on manufacturing firms also are growing.

A Manufacturing Boom

As the region continues to flourish (new construction is on the rise), there are a lot of moving parts as items increasingly need to be packaged, shipped, and moved around. That's where H.B. Fuller's manufacturing plants in the region come into play.

Currently, our three manufacturing facilities in the region have a strong focus in packaging adhesives, woodworking and assembly adhesives, paper converting adhesives, and polymer technology. Though not limited to these areas, we have focused much of our efforts on developing solutions that can both bind construction materials (woods, papers, tiles, metals, etc.) andwithstand weather demands.

A Solution that Sticks

We work with businesses to develop solutions that stick without compromise. Known for our extensive research and development expertise, our customers know that we don't just alter a preformulated solution - we work with the adhesive properties from the beginning. We find an advantage with manipulating and crafting the right formula as a monomer, thereby giving us the room to provide a product that's exactly what you need - a superior one that will perform, even in the worst environmental conditions.

We also understand that our customers need a product that's tailored to their specific needs, and that relying on an average adhesive for a not-so-average environment isn't going to cut it. Our specialized polymers hold up in higher heat thresholds, dry weather, wet weather, and even rapid drops in temperature.

Challenge Accepted

When moving into the region, we knew about the full range of design challenges that we'd be up against and were excited to meet them head-on. We've positioned ourselves in this growing region to ensure our services are easily accessible and convenient for distribution. Each first-class R&D center gives us the tools to innovate, develop, and produce tailored adhesives suited for the environment. We're also passionate about supporting regional growth, with both local and global representatives here to support your business with solutions that work.

Contact ustoday to discuss adhesive options for your next venture.

Disclaimer

H.B. Fuller Company published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 17:38:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 039 M
EBIT 2019 317 M
Net income 2019 164 M
Debt 2019 1 915 M
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 13,52
P/E ratio 2020 10,80
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capitalization 2 185 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Owens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee R. Mitau Non-Executive Chairman
John J. Corkrean Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ebrahim Rezai Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
J. Michael Losh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HB FULLER CO1.10%2 059
HENKEL-11.38%39 086
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO LTD--.--%3 524
LINTEC CORPORATION-3.88%1 527
NAN PAO RESINS CHEMICAL CO LTD--.--%607
SCAPA GROUP PLC-40.39%308
