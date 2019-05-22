HB Fuller : The Next Generation of Sustainable Solutions

Recently, we had an opportunity to use our technology to help a group of young innovators working to advance sustainable solutions. Blue Sky Solar Racing at the University of Toronto is a team of undergraduate students that designs, builds, and races solar powered race cars. The team is currently working on their tenth car, with the goal of competing in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge race in Australia. Over the past 22 years, Blue Sky has built nine solar race cars and competed at over 13 competitions around the world. They are currently the top solar race car team in Canada and one of the leading teams in North America. The team is hoping that their latest car is the fastest and most energy efficient build to date.

When Hubaab Hussain, the Managing Director of Blue Sky Solar Racing reached out to H.B. Fuller about a possible donation of product, our team in Canada was happy to help. Blue Sky needed an adhesive to help them assemble their car. H.B. Fuller's structural adhesive bonding products are used in the automotive, construction, electrical, industrial, and marine markets, and enable durable metal-to-metal bonding, and our team in Rexdale, Canada, was happy to help Blue Sky find the right product for their car.

Hubaab shared: 'H.B. Fuller was gracious enough to support us with the adhesive products that we need. Their contribution not only helps us complete our car but also meets the performance and quality that we desire.' H.B. Fuller was proud to be able to help Blue Sky's innovative students find what they needed to make sure their car is ready for the challenge they'll be taking on. We'll be watching when the team heads to Australia later this year, and wishing them the best of luck in the race!