Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  HB Grandi hf.    GRND   IS0000000297

HB GRANDI HF.

(GRND)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX ICELAND - 03/19 11:29:49 am
29.7 ISK   -2.46%
01:05pHB GRANDI : Fine fishing for saithe on home grounds
PU
03/12HB GRANDI : Sitting out the storm
PU
2018HB GRANDI : Blue whiting fishing ended for this year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HB Grandi : Fine fishing for saithe on home grounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

19.03.2019

Fine fishing for saithe on home grounds

The seasonal fishing off the south-west of Iceland has been excellent and HB Grandi's fresher trawlers have been making good landings. The emphasis has been on fishing good-quality spring season saithe, and this has been going well this trip, according to Viðey's skipper Kristján Gíslason.

'We're fishing on the Eldey Bank and although the saithe are pretty dispersed, we've been fishing well. This is large, top-quality fish and the average weight we have been getting is 4.5kg,' he said when we spoke to him at the end of last week.

Right now is the best time for redfish on the HB Grandi fleet's home grounds and fishing for cod has also been good for those who choose to chase cod.

'We know where redfish is mostly to be caught, and the same goes for cod. If we go to the edge of the Eldey Bank and into the Jökull Deeps at 155 to 120 fathoms, we could pick up any amount of cod. There's a lot of fishing on cod and even the trawlers from the north are fishing here off the south.'

Kristján Gíslason said that it has been a surprise that there has been so little cod on the Selvogur Bank. On the other hand, there has been good fishing along the edge and practically all the way up to the beach.

'This is undoubtedly down to the migration pattern of what capelin there is that's making its way westwards,' he said.
Viðey is expected to be alongside in Reykjavík today (Tuesday), although the schedule depends to an extent on the catch rate. In the previous trip the crew landed practically a full fishroom, 190 tonnes, for four days, while normally they allow for five days' fishing in a trip.

Disclaimer

HB Grandi hf. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 17:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HB GRANDI HF.
01:05pHB GRANDI : Fine fishing for saithe on home grounds
PU
03/12HB GRANDI : Sitting out the storm
PU
2018HB GRANDI : Blue whiting fishing ended for this year
PU
2018HB GRANDI : Víkuráll cod feeding on capelin
PU
2018HB GRANDI : Fine fishing, fine weather
PU
2018HB GRANDI : Visit of attendees from the Women Leaders Global Forum
PU
2018HB GRANDI : Víkingur with 1800 tonnes of blue whiting
PU
2018HB GRANDI : Purchase of Ögurvík approved
PU
2018HB GRANDI : and Íslensk orkumiðlun ehf. enter into an agreement on electricity p..
PU
2018HB GRANDI : Herring fishery on the home stretch
PU
More news
Financials (ISK)
Sales 2017 27 477 M
EBIT 2017 4 801 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 55 488 M
Chart HB GRANDI HF.
Duration : Period :
HB Grandi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HB GRANDI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Vilhjálmur Vilhjálmsson Chief Executive Officer
Kristján Loftsson Chairman
Ægir Páll Friðbertsson Chief Operating Officer
Jónas Guðbjörnsson Head-Finance
Halldór Teitsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HB GRANDI HF.-9.64%474
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%32 273
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%18 093
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-4.98%10 240
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%9 011
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 076
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.