Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  HB Grandi hf.    GRND   IS0000000297

HB GRANDI HF.

(GRND)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX ICELAND - 03/27 11:29:36 am
30.85 ISK   +0.33%
08:35pHB GRANDI : Patchy fishing for saithe
PU
03/21HB GRANDI : Searching northwards for blue whiting
PU
03/19HB GRANDI : Fine fishing for saithe on home grounds
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HB Grandi : Patchy fishing for saithe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 08:35pm EDT

27.03.2019

Patchy fishing for saithe

'It hasn't been an easy trip, although we can say that when the weather has been decent, so has the fishing.Right now it's blowing hard, a real storm, and we're dodging here in the Skerja Deeps and hoping we'll manage one more haul before we head for port,' said Akurey's skipper Eiríkur Jónsson when we spoke to him at lunchtime today.

Akurey is due in Reykjavík tomorrow morning, which the skipper estimated would be six to seven hours' steaming from the Skerja Deeps. When we spoke to him, there was already 120 tonnes of mixed fish on board, although the trip's allocation of saithe was missing.

'The first day was quiet and since then there has been reasonable fishing. We've put the effort into finding saithe, but have hardly seen any this trip. In general, fishing for saithe has been fine, but it can be very patchy. If you're not in just the right place, then there's not much saithe to be had, and then there are times when you're getting saithe day after day,' he said and added that it's not just the saithe that takes you by surprise.

'We have to get some cod as well, and the idea was to head for the Jökull Deeps where there has been heavy fishing for cod for weeks. But there was no cod to be had when we got there. The trawlers from the north coast have been fishing there and done well. Among others, the trawlers from Sauðárkrókur have been working from Grundarfjörður and the Eyjafjörður trawlers have also done well. The Westman Islands boats have been there regularly, although I haven't seen any of the east coast trawlers down here off the south-west.'

According to Eiríkur Jónsson, although the Jökull Deeps let them down, there is still cod to be found. But not on the traditional spawning cod area on the Selvogur Bank where there's little cod right now.

Fishing for golden redfish has been an important part of the fishing routine for the HB Grandi fresher trawlers, although he said that this has been on the back burner for Akurey's crew this trip.

'But we had a forty-minute tow for redfish in the Skerja Deeps and had 15 tonnes, but apart from that, golden redfish has just been a by-catch species for us,' Eiríkur Jónsson said.

Disclaimer

HB Grandi hf. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 00:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HB GRANDI HF.
08:35pHB GRANDI : Patchy fishing for saithe
PU
03/21HB GRANDI : Searching northwards for blue whiting
PU
03/19HB GRANDI : Fine fishing for saithe on home grounds
PU
03/12HB GRANDI : Sitting out the storm
PU
2018HB GRANDI : Blue whiting fishing ended for this year
PU
2018HB GRANDI : Víkuráll cod feeding on capelin
PU
2018HB GRANDI : Fine fishing, fine weather
PU
2018HB GRANDI : Visit of attendees from the Women Leaders Global Forum
PU
2018HB GRANDI : Víkingur with 1800 tonnes of blue whiting
PU
2018HB GRANDI : Purchase of Ögurvík approved
PU
More news
Financials (ISK)
Sales 2017 27 477 M
EBIT 2017 4 801 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 56 287 M
Chart HB GRANDI HF.
Duration : Period :
HB Grandi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HB GRANDI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Vilhjálmur Vilhjálmsson Chief Executive Officer
Kristján Loftsson Chairman
Ægir Páll Friðbertsson Chief Operating Officer
Jónas Guðbjörnsson Head-Finance
Halldór Teitsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HB GRANDI HF.-8.75%463
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%29 981
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%17 111
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-0.76%10 694
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%9 068
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 058
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.