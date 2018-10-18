Log in
HB GRANDI HF.
  Report  
HB Grandi : Saithe and redfish south-west of Reykjanes

10/18/2018 | 12:33pm CEST

18.10.2018

Saithe and redfish south-west of Reykjanes

'The weather was terrible off the Westfjords when we sailed so I decided to start the trip on home grounds. We headed south-west of Reykjanes and had some redfish and saithe there. Even though we didn't stay there for long, we managed to get our allocation of saithe for production ashore. We were left a little short on redfish, but we can make up for that on the Westfjords grounds,' said Engey's skipper Friðleifur Einarsson when we spoke to him. Engey was then well on its way to the Hali fishing grounds off the Westfjords.

'I'm expecting to be able to start fishing later today. We'll make a start on the bank and work our way north and east. The fishing on the bank and on the Hali grounds will determine what comes after that. I'm confident that we'll be able to do well on redfish on the way back,' he said.

The weather conditions were still poor on the Westfjords fishing grounds, with wind speeds of 13 to 15 m/sec and heavy seas, but Friðleifur Einarsson said that the weather was improving. This follows a spell of heavy weather a few days ago that was so bad that fishing vessels were forced to seek shelter.

Disclaimer

HB Grandi hf. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 10:32:15 UTC
