HB Grandi hf.

HB GRANDI HF.

(GRND)
03/12 05:55:55 am
31 ISK   --.--%
HB Grandi : Sitting out the storm

03/12/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

12.03.2019

Sitting out the storm

Six pelagic vessels from Iceland were sheltering Sunday in Donegal Bay while a storm was blowing on the blue whiting grounds west of Ireland. According to Théodór Thórðarson, skipper of HB Grandi's Venus, the forecast is poor, with no indication that the weather will improve before Friday.

'There has been bad weather and there was a storm on the grounds when we arrived. In spite of that, we managed one decent haul, 440 tonnes, but the next haul was a lot less. After the weather worsened there was nothing for it but to seek shelter and we reached the bay on Sunday. Initially we were going to dock in Killybegs, but as the harbour was full we're here in the bay. In fact, anything else was out of the question as the seas are very heavy out there and two of the Icelandic vessels have suffered some damage,' he said.

This time Venus was fishing some way further north than where the fishing had been initially. The blue whiting spawn south and west of Ireland before heading north to look for feed.

'We don't know a great deal about blue whiting's behaviour at this time of year as we have normally been fishing capelin in February and into March. After that we have been on blue whiting and the last two years the fishing has been all over west of Ireland by the 18th to 20th of March. We hope it won't be that way this year and we should be back on fishing grounds n Thursday night or on Friday,' Theódór Thórðarson said.

Disclaimer

HB Grandi hf. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 17:22:00 UTC
Financials (ISK)
Sales 2017 27 477 M
EBIT 2017 4 801 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 56 539 M
Managers
NameTitle
Vilhjálmur Vilhjálmsson Chief Executive Officer
Kristján Loftsson Chairman
Ægir Páll Friðbertsson Chief Operating Officer
Jónas Guðbjörnsson Head-Finance
Halldór Teitsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HB GRANDI HF.-8.01%466
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%32 600
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%16 984
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-4.55%10 285
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%8 006
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 931
