HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 30.9.2019

|
|
30.09.2019*
|
MTD
|
FYTD
|
CYTD
|
NAV
|
CHF 196.71
|
2.8%
|
7.8%
|
19.3%
|
Share Price
|
CHF 193.20
|
4.5%
|
18.9%
|
29.2%
|
Total Net Assets (in million)
|
1'369
|
|
|
*Factoring in the cash dividend of CHF 7.50 per registered share as paid out on 12 September 2019.
Based on the current NAV, HBM Healthcare Investments expects a gain for the first half of the financial year 2019/2020 of around CHF 102 million (previous year: CHF 177 million).
|
MTD
|
Month to Date
|
FYTD
|
Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2019)
|
CYTD
|
Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2019)