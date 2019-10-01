Log in
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/01 11:30:18 am
193.2 CHF
11:40aHBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 30.9.2019
TE
09/16HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 15.09.2019
TE
09/16HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 30.9.2019

10/01/2019 | 11:40am EDT

Key Figures

30.09.2019

in CHF

Performance in %

30.09.2019*

MTD

FYTD

CYTD

NAV

CHF 196.71

2.8%

7.8%

19.3%

Share Price

CHF 193.20

4.5%

18.9%

29.2%

Total Net Assets (in million)

1'369

*Factoring in the cash dividend of CHF 7.50 per registered share as paid out on 12 September 2019.

Based on the current NAV, HBM Healthcare Investments expects a gain for the first half of the financial year 2019/2020 of around CHF 102 million (previous year: CHF 177 million).

MTD

Month to Date

FYTD

Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2019)

CYTD

Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2019)




Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 329 M
Chart HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Duration : Period :
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 193,20  CHF
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Wicki Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Chairman
Erwin Troxler Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Riesenhuber Vice Chairman
Eduard Enrico Holdener Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG24.71%1 332
BLACKROCK, INC.13.45%70 579
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.95%42 618
UBS GROUP-7.97%41 561
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.63.84%32 303
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC23.75%26 913
