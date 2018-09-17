Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  HBM Healthcare Investments AG    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG (HBMN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/14 05:30:54 pm
168.4 CHF   +1.45%
07:05aHBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
09/11HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
09/05HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 07:05am CEST

Media Release

Zug, 17 September 2018

Successful IPO of Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma (Nasdaq: PRNB), a so far privately held company in the portfolio of HBM Healthcare Investments, successfully completed its planned IPO on Friday last week. The company issued 6.25 million new shares at the upper end of the price range at USD 17.00 per share, raising a total of USD 106.25 million for the company. On the first trading day on Friday, the stock price rose to USD 32.65 (+92%).

HBM Healthcare Investments invested first USD 12 million in Principia in a private financing round prior to the IPO in August 2018 and increased its stake by an additional USD 7.2 million in the IPO. Following the IPO, HBM Healthcare Investments holds approximately 1.26 million shares worth USD 41.1 million. As a result of the IPO, the net asset value per HBM-share (NAV) increases by CHF 2.58 (+1.5%).

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California (USA), Principia Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing transformative oral therapies to patients with significant unmet medical needs in immunology and oncology.

Contact

For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs@tensideqs.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS
07:05aHBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
09/11HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
09/05HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
09/05HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS : Media Release
AQ
09/04HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS : China's Leading Online B2C Pharmacy and Healthcare ..
PR
09/03HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 31 August 2018
TE
09/03HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS : Key Figures as at 31 August 2018
AQ
08/16HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 15 August 2018
TE
08/16HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS : Key Figures as at 15 August 2018
AQ
08/02HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 31 July 2018
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 20,0 M
Debt 2019 90,0 M
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 59,51
P/E ratio 2020 45,15
EV / Sales 2019 0
EV / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 1 186 M
Chart HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Duration : Period :
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 151  CHF
Spread / Average Target -10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Wicki Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Chairman
Erwin Troxler Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Riesenhuber Vice Chairman
Eduard Enrico Holdener Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG26.33%1 225
BLACKROCK-7.33%75 972
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-4.10%51 647
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP14.93%44 285
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.57%33 119
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP5.18%26 841
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.