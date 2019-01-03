Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  HBM Healthcare Investments AG    HBMN   CH0012627250

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG (HBMN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 05:30:07 pm
154 CHF   -0.90%
2017Novartis to buy French cancer specialist AAA for $3.9 billion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 05:35pm CET

Media Release

Zug, 3 January 2019

Strong performance of HBM Healthcare Investments in calendar year 2018: net asset value per share (NAV) +9.9%, share price +21.8%

HBM Healthcare completed a challenging calendar year 2018 for equity investments with a close to double-digit percent increase in value. The net asset value per share (NAV) rose by 9.9% to CHF 171.12 as at 31 December 2018. The share price gained 21.8%.

By contrast, the general market development in the healthcare sector showed a mixed picture for 2018. While the MSCI World Health Care Index rose by 3.1% in Swiss Franc terms, the Nasdaq Biotech Index (-9.6%) and the S&P Biotech ETF (-16.3%) posted significant declines in value.

HBM Healthcare Investments benefited primarily from value contributions from the portfolio of private companies (takeovers, IPO's and revaluations of individual companies by third-party investors on the occasions of financing rounds). In addition, the partial market hedging on the portfolio of listed companies paid off. Due to the strong market correction in the fourth quarter of 2018, this hedging position was closed by about two-thirds.

HBM Healthcare Investments remains well positioned for the current volatile market environment. As of 31 December 2018, the Company had a high level of cash and cash equivalents of CHF 157 million (net of the CHF 46 million remaining repurchase obligation for market hedging). This corresponds to 13% of the net assets of about CHF 1.19 billion. With the expected completion of the acquisition of portfolio company Tesaro by GSK at the beginning of January 2019, cash and cash equivalents will increase by a further CHF 24 million or 2% of net assets. The share of listed companies is 53% (of which 7% hedged and 2% Tesaro) and that of private companies 43% of net assets. The volume of short-term and long-term liabilities of 9% of net assets remains moderate.

Result for the first 9 months of the financial year 2018/2019

Performance for the first nine months of the financial year 2018/2019, which ends on March 31, is also a positive, despite the sharp market correction in the 4th quarter of 2018. The net asset value per share rose by 7.0% and the share price by 12.8%. Based on the reported NAV as of 31 December 2018, HBM Healthcare Investments expects to report a net profit of about CHF 81 million for the first nine months of the financial year. In the same period of the previous year, net profit amounted to CHF 85.6 million.

These results are a preliminary based on the current state of the financial closing process. The definitive results will be published with the quarterly report December 2018 on 25 January 2019.

Contact

For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs@tensideqs.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS
05:45pHBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 31 December 2018
TE
05:35pHBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
2018HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 15 December 2018
TE
2018HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 30 November 2018
TE
2018HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 15 November 2018
TE
2018HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 31 October 2018
TE
2018HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
2018HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 15 October 2018
TE
2018HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
2018HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 30 September 2018
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 20,0 M
Debt 2019 90,0 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 54,91
P/E ratio 2020 41,66
EV / Sales 2019 0
EV / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 1 082 M
Chart HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG
Duration : Period :
HBM Healthcare Investments AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 151  CHF
Spread / Average Target -2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Wicki Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Peter Hasler Chairman
Erwin Troxler Chief Financial Officer
Heinz Riesenhuber Vice Chairman
Eduard Enrico Holdener Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG0.00%1 098
BLACKROCK-0.87%61 416
UBS GROUP0.00%47 873
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)0.91%46 967
STATE STREET CORPORATION1.36%24 264
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-2.09%24 027
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.