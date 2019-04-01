HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release

HBM Healthcare Investments increases net asset value per share by 16 percent in the financial year 2018/2019. Share price up 22 percent.

The financial year 2018/2019 once again ended successfully for HBM Healthcare Investments. The net asset value per share (NAV) increased by 15.6 percent to CHF 185.33 as of March 31, 2019. The share price rose by 22.1 percent to CHF 168.80.



Expected annual profit of about CHF 180 million

Based on the reported NAV as of 31 March 2019, HBM Healthcare Investments expects to report a net income of about CHF 180 million for the financial year 2018/2019 (previous year net income of CHF 116 million).



The result is preliminary and unaudited based on the current state of the financial closing process. The final annual result will be published on 17 May 2019.



Contact

For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com