HBM Healthcare Investments AG

HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG

(HBMN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/01 11:31:45 am
169.4 CHF   +0.36%
11:55aHBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
11:40aHBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 31 March 2019
TE
03/18HBM Healthcare Investments - Key Figures as at 15 March 2019
TE
HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release

0
04/01/2019 | 11:55am EDT

Media Release

Zug, 1 April 2019

HBM Healthcare Investments increases net asset value per share by 16 percent in the financial year 2018/2019. Share price up 22 percent.

The financial year 2018/2019 once again ended successfully for HBM Healthcare Investments. The net asset value per share (NAV) increased by 15.6 percent to CHF 185.33 as of March 31, 2019. The share price rose by 22.1 percent to CHF 168.80.


Expected annual profit of about CHF 180 million
Based on the reported NAV as of 31 March 2019, HBM Healthcare Investments expects to report a net income of about CHF 180 million for the financial year 2018/2019 (previous year net income of CHF 116 million).


The result is preliminary and unaudited based on the current state of the financial closing process. The final annual result will be published on 17 May 2019.


Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs@tensideqs.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About